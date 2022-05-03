Norton Rose Fulbright expands oil and gas and LNG team with return of two energy lawyers

Houston, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that veteran oil and gas lawyer Craig Vogelsang has returned to the firm as a partner and leader of the oil and gas practice and Alex Niebruegge has returned as a senior counsel. Both join the firm’s oil and gas and LNG team in Houston.

Vogelsang, who rejoins the firm from Baker Botts, advises US and foreign clients on a wide range of oil and gas transactions and projects, including mergers, acquisitions and dispositions involving oil and gas properties and infrastructure. He also advises on joint ventures, financings and other commercial arrangements in the oil and gas sector, including exploration, development, gathering, transportation and processing of oil, gas and other minerals and LNG exports and joint developments.

Formerly with Winston & Strawn, Niebruegge has broad experience in US and international energy transactions, advising clients in the acquisition, divestiture, development and operation of energy assets and other corporate matters. He also advises on joint ventures and commercial arrangements across the energy and oilfield services sectors, including hydrocarbon gathering, transportation and processing, produced water gathering and disposal and LNG projects.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Clients rely on Craig for his rock-solid counsel in the rapidly evolving oil and gas industry. We are thrilled to welcome him and Alex back home to Norton Rose Fulbright’s Houston office, where we are focused on expanding the firm’s offering across all sectors.”

John Mauel, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Head of Energy, Infrastructure and Resources, said:

“The return of Craig and Alex to the firm is well-timed given the increased acquisition and divestiture activity of our US and global oil and gas clients. Craig has advised oil and gas companies on nationally and globally prominent transactions for decades, and is one of the most knowledgeable and talented oil and gas lawyers in Houston. I look forward to working alongside Craig and Alex, as do the other members of our dedicated oil and gas and LNG team.”

Vogelsang, who previously practiced at the firm from 2001-2013, said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright is synonymous with energy in Houston and around the world, with a deep bench of talented associates, counsel and partners dedicated to serving energy clients on complex oil and gas transactions. I am excited about the firm’s incredible growth and the ability to draw from its enormous capabilities that stretch across the globe and the oil and gas and energy sector. I was fortunate to begin my career at the firm and look forward to leading our oil and gas practice and reconnecting with longtime colleagues and friends as I bring my practice full circle.”

Vogelsang and Niebruegge are both licensed to practice in Texas. Vogelsang earned his law degree with distinction from University of Iowa College of Law and his bachelor’s degree in political science summa cum laude from the University of Minnesota. Niebruegge earned his law degree from the University of Chicago and his bachelor’s degree magna cum laude from New York University.

