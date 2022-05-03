Sfil : SFIL 2022 EMTN 1

English French

Issy les Moulineaux, 3 May 2022

SFIL has decided to issue on 5 May 2022 – Euros 1,000,000,000 Fixed Rate Notes due 5 March 2032.

The dealer of the issue is named as stabilizing manager in the applicable Final terms

The Base Prospectus dated 21 May 2021 and the supplements to the Base Prospectus dated 18 November 2021 and 14 April 2022 relating to the Euro Medium Term Notes Programme approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers are available on the website of the issuer (www.sfil.fr), at the registered office of the issuer: 1-3 rue du Passeur de Boulogne - 92130 Issy Les Moulineaux Cedex, France, and at the office of the paying agent indicated in the Base Prospectus.

The Final Terms relating to the issue will be available on the website of the AMF ( www.amf-france.org ), at the office of the issuer and at the office of the paying agent.

