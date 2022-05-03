New York, USA, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cryoablation Devices Market to Witness Robust Expansion at a CAGR of 8.8% During the Study Period (2019-27), Assesses DelveInsight

The Cryoablation Devices market size is anticipated to increase due to the rising prevalence of cancer & cardiac arrhythmia, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, rising availability of customized probes for cryoablation, and the rising adoption of cryoablation devices by the physicians.

According to the latest report published by DelveInsight, “Cryoablation Devices Market Insight Report,” the global Cryoablation Devices market is expected to witness significant growth owing to an increase in the development and innovation of cryoablation probes. Furthermore, the rising number of artrio ventricular nodal re-entrant tachycardia (AVNRT) procedures for cancer treatment and the rising prevalence of cancer prevalence and cardiac arrhythmia is also a major factor contributing to the growth of the Cryoablation Devices market. This report will provide an in-depth understanding of the Cryoablation Devices market, further benefiting the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Cryoablation Devices market.

Key Takeaways from the Cryoablation Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Cryoablation Devices market during the forecast period.

The leading Cryoablation Devices companies such as Medtronic, CPSI BIOTECH, Coopersurgical Inc., Atricure, Inc., Galil Medical Inc., Bvm Medical Limited, Healthtronics, Inc., SANARUS TECHNOLOGIES, METRUM CRYOFLEX SP, Boston Scientific Corporation, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Biosense Webster, Adagio Medical, Icecure Medical, and others are currently working in the Cryoablation Devices market.

On February 21, 2022, Medtronic bagged the US FDA approval for Freezor and Freezor Xtra Cardiac Cryoablation catheters.

On June 23, 2021, the United States Food and Drug Administration had expanded approval for Medtronic's Arctic Front family of cardiac cryoablation catheters for the treatment of recurrent symptomatic paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (AFib).

, the United States Food and Drug Administration had expanded approval for for the treatment of recurrent symptomatic paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (AFib). On April 05, 2021, IceCure Medical won the FDA breakthrough device designation for the cryoablation system.

On November 10, 2021, Medtronic India launched the cryoablation catheter, the Arctic Front Cardiac Cryoablation Catheter system, for the treatment of atrial fibrillation patients.

launched the cryoablation catheter, the for the treatment of atrial fibrillation patients. Thus, owing to the launch of such devices, there will be a rapid growth observed in the Cryoablation Devices market during the forecast period.

Cryoablation Devices

Cryoablation is a procedure that uses extremely cold gas for freezing and destroying abnormal cells or diseased tissues. The cryoablation devices are often used for both skin disorders and cancers. It is a minimally invasive process wherein the device can be placed directly onto the affected site under the skin. The device can be connected to a machine that helps in delivering both nitrogen and argon, which enables the freezing process. In the process of cryoablation, liquid nitrogen or argon gas can be transmitted using a probe, thus creating cold temperatures at the site of the treatment, thereby freezing the internal tumors.

Cryoablation Devices Market Insights

Geographically, the global Cryoablation Devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America currently leads the global Cryoablation Devices market in terms of revenue share and is expected to remain constant during the forecast period. This domination is owing to the rising prevalence of several types of cancers wherein targeted specific treatment is possible and the increasing prevalence of nerve diseases in the region, among other factors.

Furthermore, the rising emphasis on minimally invasive surgery over conventional methods and the rising adoption of the Cryoablation Devices across the North American region will also contribute to the growth of the regional Cryoablation Devices market. Moreover, the presence of key players in the region, the rising adoption of Cryoablation Devices, along with the increase in healthcare expenditure across the region will further provide immense growth opportunities for the Cryoablation Devices market.

Cryoablation Devices Market Dynamics

The Cryoablation Devices market is experiencing increased product demand due to a number of factors. One important factor is the increasing number of cancer patients. As cryoablation devices are used in cancer treatment, the rising prevalence of cancer around the world can be attributed to an increase in demand for cryoablation devices. Furthermore, the growing number of patients suffering from cardiovascular disorders will raise demand for cryoablation devices, resulting in a rise in the overall growth of the Cryoablation Devices market.

However, a scarcity of competent and educated specialists, as well as worries about the safety of cryoablation devices may limit the growth of the Cryoablation Devices market.

Moreover, COVID-9 had a significant impact on the Cryoablation Devices market. The COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on the Cryoablation Devices shipment. The COVID-19 patients are occupying advanced healthcare facilities across the world, thus resulting in the scarcity of healthcare staff for the treatment of other illnesses. Apart from that, the elective surgical treatments and the supply chain disruptions during the shutdowns also caused a reduction in the number of surgical procedures around the world.

However, considering the post-pandemic situation wherein the lockdown restrictions have been eased and owing to a large number of vaccinations amongst the population and resumed patient visits, it can be anticipated that there will be an increase in the demand for cryoablation devices, leading to an overall increase of the Cryoablation devices market growth.

Scope of the Cryoablation Devices Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2019-2027

2019-2027 Market Segmentation By Product Type - Tissue Contact Probe Ablators, Epidermal and Subcutaneous Cryoablation Systems, and Tissue Spray Probe Ablators

Tissue Contact Probe Ablators, Epidermal and Subcutaneous Cryoablation Systems, and Tissue Spray Probe Ablators Market Segmentation By Application - Prostate Cancer, Renal Cancer, Liver Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, and Cardiac Arrhythmia

Prostate Cancer, Renal Cancer, Liver Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, and Cardiac Arrhythmia Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Speciality Clinics

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Speciality Clinics Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Key Cryoablation Devices Companies - Medtronic, CPSI BIOTECH, Coopersurgical Inc., Atricure, Inc., Galil Medical Inc., Bvm Medical Limited, Healthtronics, Inc., SANARUS TECHNOLOGIES, METRUM CRYOFLEX SP, Boston Scientific Corporation, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Biosense Webster, Adagio Medical, Icecure Medical, among others

Medtronic, CPSI BIOTECH, Coopersurgical Inc., Atricure, Inc., Galil Medical Inc., Bvm Medical Limited, Healthtronics, Inc., SANARUS TECHNOLOGIES, METRUM CRYOFLEX SP, Boston Scientific Corporation, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Biosense Webster, Adagio Medical, Icecure Medical, among others Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

DelveInsight Analysis: The Cryoablation Devices market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Cryoablation Devices Market 7 Cryoablation Devices Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11. About DelveInsight

