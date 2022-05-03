Milton Hydro helps youth shine by supporting the Milton Youth Task Force as the 2022 Youth Week and Eco-Warrior Youth Award Sponsor

MILTON, Ontario, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milton Hydro Distribution Inc. (Milton Hydro) is pleased to announce its support for the Milton Youth Task Force (MYTF), a group dedicated to youth advocacy and leadership within the Milton community. To nurture the development of these bright young minds, Milton Hydro is proud to sponsor Youth Week 2022 and the Eco-Warrior Youth Award.



“Milton Hydro is committed to enhancing local community engagement and empowering the future green energy workforce. We look forward to celebrating youth achievements throughout Youth Week,” says Troy Hare, President & CEO of Milton Hydro.

Youth Week takes place between May 1 to May 7 in Milton, and includes free, engaging activities for youth to get active and express their creativity. The week concludes with a closed Youth Award Ceremony to celebrate outstanding youth achievements for their contributions to the community. Milton Hydro is honoured to present recipient, Farwah Rasheed, with the Eco-Warrior Award for her ambition, confidence, and dedication in raising awareness about local environmental issues.

For more details about Youth Week visit www.milton.ca/en/living-in-milton/youth-awards.

About Milton Hydro Distribution Inc.

Milton Hydro Distribution Inc. (Milton Hydro) delivers safe and reliable electricity to over 42,000 individuals, families, and businesses within the Town of Milton. Milton Hydro is municipally owned by the Town of Milton and incorporated under the Ontario Business Corporations Act. Milton Hydro is one of the leading local electricity distributors (LDC) in Ontario switching to e-billing, with approximately 70% of customers committed to waste-free, paperless billing. As an early adopter of smart grid technologies, Milton Hydro aims to become the most energy efficient community in Ontario. With the town of Milton growing rapidly, Milton Hydro continues to find innovative, forward-thinking ways to support its customers. For more information, please visit www.miltonhydro.com.

