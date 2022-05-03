Eton Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, May 12, 2022

DEER PARK, Ill., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today announced that it will report first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT).



In addition to taking live questions from participants on the conference call, management will be answering emailed questions from investors. Investors can email questions to: investorrelations@etonpharma.com.



The live webcast can be accessed on the investors section of Eton’s website at https://ir.etonpharma.com/. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-795-8473 (domestic) or 1-470-495-9161 (international) and refer to conference ID 9537298. An archived webcast will be available on Eton’s website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and for 30 days thereafter.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The company currently owns or receives royalties from seven FDA-approved products, including ALKINDI SPRINKLE®, Carglumic Acid, Biorphen®, Alaway® Preservative Free, Rezipres®, Eprontia™, and cysteine injection and has three additional products that have been submitted to the FDA.

Investor Contact:

David Krempa

dkrempa@etonpharma.com

612-387-3740