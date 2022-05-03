Gaia to Participate at Upcoming 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

BOULDER, Colo., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) (“Gaia” and/or the “Company”), a conscious media and community company, is scheduled to participate in-person at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference in May 2022.



17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, May 17th at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time

Location: In-Person at Westin Grand Central Hotel in New York City

To receive additional information about this conference, please contact your conference representative or Gaia’s investor relations team at GAIA@gatewayir.com.

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library includes over 10,000 titles, 80% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

Company Contact:

Paul Tarell

Chief Financial Officer

Gaia, Inc.

Investors@gaia.com

Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Cody Slach

(949) 574-3860

GAIA@gatewayir.com