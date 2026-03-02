Gaia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

BOULDER, Colo., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Highlights:

FY 2025 revenue increased 11%, year over year to $99.0 million

FY 2025 operating cash flow finished at $5.7 million, with free cash flow growing to $4.9 million

Q4 2025 operating cash flow finished at $1.8 million, with free cash flow growing to $1.7 million

Member count reached 903,000

Kiersten Medvedich, Gaia’s CEO, commented: “Q4 demonstrates the momentum we are building through AI-driven engagement and a sharper focus on direct member relationships, strengthening the foundation for sustainable growth towards profitability.” Ms. Medvedich continued, “With our $100 million revenue run-rate, increasing ARPU, and GP per employee, we remain focused on delivering positive operating and free cash flow.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased to $25.5 million from $24.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily driven by increasing ARPU and growth of our member base.

Member growth increased during the year, growing sequentially by an additional 20,000 members during the fourth quarter, with the count ending at 903,000.

Gross profit increased to $22.3 million with a gross margin of 87.6%.

Net loss was $(0.5) million or $(0.02) per share, improving from $(0.8) million or $(0.03) per share in the year-ago quarter.

For the quarter, operating cash flow finished at $1.8 million and free cash flow improved by $1.1 million to $1.7 million.

The cash balance as of December 31, 2025 was $13.5 million with an unused $10.0 million line of credit.

2025 Financial Results

Revenue for the year was $99.0 million, up from $89.3 million representing 11% year-over-year growth.

Gross margin was 87.1% up from 86.1% during 2024.

Net loss for the year was $(4.5) million or $(0.18) per share, compared to $(5.2) million or $(0.22) per share last year, with increased marketing spend and amortization, with operating cash flow finishing at $5.7 million.

Free cash flow increased by $2.2 million to $ 4.9 million.

Conference Call

Date: Monday, March 2, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-269-7751

International dial-in number: 1-201-389-0908

Conference ID: 13758211

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via ir.gaia.com .

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 16, 2026.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13758211

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library includes over 10,000 titles, over 90% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When used in this discussion, we intend the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strive,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions as they relate to us to identify such forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors set forth under “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ include, without limitation: our ability to attract new members and retain existing members; our ability to compete effectively, including for customer engagement with different modes of entertainment; maintenance and expansion of device platforms for streaming; fluctuation in customer usage of our service; fluctuations in quarterly operating results; service disruptions; production risks; general economic conditions; future losses; loss of key personnel; price changes; brand reputation; acquisitions; new initiatives we undertake; security and information systems; legal liability for website content; failure of third parties to provide adequate service; future internet-related taxes; our founder’s control of us; litigation; consumer trends; the effect of government regulation and programs; the impact of public health threats; and other risks and uncertainties included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which reflect our views only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), the financial information included in this release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including Free Cash Flow. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures and results calculated in accordance with GAAP, including net income, and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements should be carefully evaluated. Free Cash Flow represents net cash provided by operating activities plus cash paid for interest payments, less cash used for capital expenditures, plus cash from non-core business activities. We believe Free Cash Flow is also useful as one of the bases for comparing the Gaia’s performance with its competitors. Although Free Cash Flow and similar measures are frequently used as measures of cash flows generated from operations by other companies, Gaia’s calculation of Free Cash Flow might not necessarily be comparable to such other similarly titled captions of other companies. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods.

GAIA, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

Condensed consolidated balance sheets December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,540 $ 5,860 Accounts receivable 5,437 5,560 Other receivables — 1,809 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,527 2,513 Total current assets 22,504 15,742 Media library, net 39,133 38,987 Operating right-of-use asset, net 8,836 5,454 Property and equipment, net 26,963 26,883 Technology license, net 14,743 15,550 Investments and other intangible assets, net 8,488 6,658 Goodwill 33,982 31,943 Total assets $ 154,649 $ 141,217 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,224 $ 12,435 Accrued and other liabilities 3,396 3,491 Long-term debt, current portion 227 5,801 Operating lease liability, current portion 614 839 Deferred revenue 18,502 19,268 Total current liabilities 37,963 41,834 Long-term debt, net of current portion 5,452 — Operating lease liability, net of current portion 8,501 4,869 Deferred taxes, net 603 501 Total liabilities 52,519 47,204 Shareholder's equity: Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 19,709,325 and 18,066,942 shares issued, 19,562,520 and 18,001,955 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 2 2 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 5,400,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 183,393 171,269 Treasury stock at cost: 146,805 and 64,805 shares as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively (525 ) (169 ) Accumulated deficit (94,922 ) (90,428 ) Total Gaia, Inc. shareholders’ equity 87,949 80,675 Noncontrolling interests 14,181 13,338 Total equity 102,130 94,013 Total liabilities and equity $ 154,649 $ 141,217

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues, net $ 25,498 $ 24,099 $ 98,954 $ 89,296 Cost of revenues 3,165 2,845 12,795 12,434 Gross profit 22,333 21,254 86,159 76,862 Operating Expenses: Selling and operating 20,636 20,831 81,870 74,818 Corporate, general and administration 2,350 2,131 9,393 7,761 Total operating expenses 22,986 22,962 91,263 82,579 Loss from operations (653 ) (1,707 ) (5,104 ) (5,717 ) Interest and other income, net 1 897 11 501 Loss before income taxes (652 ) (810 ) (5,093 ) (5,216 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 131 (34 ) 192 (34 ) Loss from continuing operations $ (783 ) $ (776 ) $ (5,285 ) $ (5,182 ) (Loss) income from discontinued operations (45 ) 12 (103 ) (216 ) Net loss $ (828 ) $ (764 ) $ (5,388 ) $ (5,398 ) Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests $ (302 ) $ 39 $ (894 ) $ (165 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (526 ) $ (803 ) $ (4,494 ) $ (5,233 ) Income (loss) per share: Basic (attributable to common shareholders) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.22 ) Diluted (attributable to common shareholders) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.22 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 24,994 23,402 24,852 23,335 Diluted 24,994 23,402 24,852 23,335

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by (used in): Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,766 $ 2,660 $ 5,674 $ 6,923 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3,686 ) (1,117 ) (10,047 ) (14,998 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 1,298 (47 ) 12,053 6,169 Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ (622 ) $ 1,496 $ 7,680 $ (1,906 )

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,766 $ 2,660 $ 5,674 $ 6,923 Cash paid for interest $ 81 183 371 586 Net cash used for capital expenditures $ (1,690 ) (1,101 ) (6,051 ) (4,982 ) Change in cash from non-core business activities $ 1,556 (1,137 ) 4,948 210 Free cash flow $ 1,713 $ 605 $ 4,942 $ 2,737



