Gaia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

BOULDER, Colo., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.
Highlights:
- FY 2025 revenue increased 11%, year over year to $99.0 million
- FY 2025 operating cash flow finished at $5.7 million, with free cash flow growing to $4.9 million
- Q4 2025 operating cash flow finished at $1.8 million, with free cash flow growing to $1.7 million
- Member count reached 903,000
Kiersten Medvedich, Gaia’s CEO, commented: “Q4 demonstrates the momentum we are building through AI-driven engagement and a sharper focus on direct member relationships, strengthening the foundation for sustainable growth towards profitability.” Ms. Medvedich continued, “With our $100 million revenue run-rate, increasing ARPU, and GP per employee, we remain focused on delivering positive operating and free cash flow.”
Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased to $25.5 million from $24.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily driven by increasing ARPU and growth of our member base.
Member growth increased during the year, growing sequentially by an additional 20,000 members during the fourth quarter, with the count ending at 903,000.
Gross profit increased to $22.3 million with a gross margin of 87.6%.
Net loss was $(0.5) million or $(0.02) per share, improving from $(0.8) million or $(0.03) per share in the year-ago quarter.
For the quarter, operating cash flow finished at $1.8 million and free cash flow improved by $1.1 million to $1.7 million.
The cash balance as of December 31, 2025 was $13.5 million with an unused $10.0 million line of credit.
2025 Financial Results
Revenue for the year was $99.0 million, up from $89.3 million representing 11% year-over-year growth.
Gross margin was 87.1% up from 86.1% during 2024.
Net loss for the year was $(4.5) million or $(0.18) per share, compared to $(5.2) million or $(0.22) per share last year, with increased marketing spend and amortization, with operating cash flow finishing at $5.7 million.
Free cash flow increased by $2.2 million to $ 4.9 million.
About Gaia

Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), the financial information included in this release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including Free Cash Flow. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures and results calculated in accordance with GAAP, including net income, and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements should be carefully evaluated. Free Cash Flow represents net cash provided by operating activities plus cash paid for interest payments, less cash used for capital expenditures, plus cash from non-core business activities. We believe Free Cash Flow is also useful as one of the bases for comparing the Gaia’s performance with its competitors. Although Free Cash Flow and similar measures are frequently used as measures of cash flows generated from operations by other companies, Gaia’s calculation of Free Cash Flow might not necessarily be comparable to such other similarly titled captions of other companies. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods.
GAIA, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|Condensed consolidated balance sheets
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|13,540
|$
|5,860
|Accounts receivable
|5,437
|5,560
|Other receivables
|—
|1,809
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,527
|2,513
|Total current assets
|22,504
|15,742
|Media library, net
|39,133
|38,987
|Operating right-of-use asset, net
|8,836
|5,454
|Property and equipment, net
|26,963
|26,883
|Technology license, net
|14,743
|15,550
|Investments and other intangible assets, net
|8,488
|6,658
|Goodwill
|33,982
|31,943
|Total assets
|$
|154,649
|$
|141,217
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|15,224
|$
|12,435
|Accrued and other liabilities
|3,396
|3,491
|Long-term debt, current portion
|227
|5,801
|Operating lease liability, current portion
|614
|839
|Deferred revenue
|18,502
|19,268
|Total current liabilities
|37,963
|41,834
|Long-term debt, net of current portion
|5,452
|—
|Operating lease liability, net of current portion
|8,501
|4,869
|Deferred taxes, net
|603
|501
|Total liabilities
|52,519
|47,204
|Shareholder's equity:
|Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 19,709,325 and 18,066,942 shares issued, 19,562,520 and 18,001,955 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively
|2
|2
|Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 5,400,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively
|1
|1
|Additional paid-in capital
|183,393
|171,269
|Treasury stock at cost: 146,805 and 64,805 shares as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively
|(525
|)
|(169
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(94,922
|)
|(90,428
|)
|Total Gaia, Inc. shareholders’ equity
|87,949
|80,675
|Noncontrolling interests
|14,181
|13,338
|Total equity
|102,130
|94,013
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|154,649
|$
|141,217
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended December 31,
|For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues, net
|$
|25,498
|$
|24,099
|$
|98,954
|$
|89,296
|Cost of revenues
|3,165
|2,845
|12,795
|12,434
|Gross profit
|22,333
|21,254
|86,159
|76,862
|Operating Expenses:
|Selling and operating
|20,636
|20,831
|81,870
|74,818
|Corporate, general and administration
|2,350
|2,131
|9,393
|7,761
|Total operating expenses
|22,986
|22,962
|91,263
|82,579
|Loss from operations
|(653
|)
|(1,707
|)
|(5,104
|)
|(5,717
|)
|Interest and other income, net
|1
|897
|11
|501
|Loss before income taxes
|(652
|)
|(810
|)
|(5,093
|)
|(5,216
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|131
|(34
|)
|192
|(34
|)
|Loss from continuing operations
|$
|(783
|)
|$
|(776
|)
|$
|(5,285
|)
|$
|(5,182
|)
|(Loss) income from discontinued operations
|(45
|)
|12
|(103
|)
|(216
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(828
|)
|$
|(764
|)
|$
|(5,388
|)
|$
|(5,398
|)
|Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|$
|(302
|)
|$
|39
|$
|(894
|)
|$
|(165
|)
|Net loss attributable to common shareholders
|$
|(526
|)
|$
|(803
|)
|$
|(4,494
|)
|$
|(5,233
|)
|Income (loss) per share:
|Basic (attributable to common shareholders)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(0.22
|)
|Diluted (attributable to common shareholders)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(0.22
|)
|Weighted-average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|24,994
|23,402
|24,852
|23,335
|Diluted
|24,994
|23,402
|24,852
|23,335
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended December 31,
|For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by (used in):
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|1,766
|$
|2,660
|$
|5,674
|$
|6,923
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(3,686
|)
|(1,117
|)
|(10,047
|)
|(14,998
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|1,298
|(47
|)
|12,053
|6,169
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|$
|(622
|)
|$
|1,496
|$
|7,680
|$
|(1,906
|)
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended December 31,
|For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|1,766
|$
|2,660
|$
|5,674
|$
|6,923
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|81
|183
|371
|586
|Net cash used for capital expenditures
|$
|(1,690
|)
|(1,101
|)
|(6,051
|)
|(4,982
|)
|Change in cash from non-core business activities
|$
|1,556
|(1,137
|)
|4,948
|210
|Free cash flow
|$
|1,713
|$
|605
|$
|4,942
|$
|2,737