Certara to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PRINCETON, N.J., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced that Company management will participate in the following investor conferences:
- Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference
Date and Time: Tuesday, May 10 at 3:00 p.m. ET
- Citi’s Biopharma Virtual Co-Panel Day
Date and Time: Wednesday, May 18 at 10:00 a.m. ET
- Jefferies Healthcare Conference
Date and Time: Wednesday, June 8 – Friday, June 10
Details to be posted to the Company’s IR website
- William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference
Date and Time: Thursday, June 9 at 10:20 a.m. ET
Live webcasts for each of the conferences will be available on Certara’s investor relations website at https://ir.certara.com and will be available for replay for at least 90 days thereafter.
About Certara
Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software, technology and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,000 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions and regulatory agencies across 62 countries.
Investor Relations Contact:
David Deuchler
Gilmartin Group
ir@certara.com
Media Contact:
Daniel Yunger
Kekst CNC
daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com