Certara to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

| Source: Certara Certara

Princeton, New Jersey, UNITED STATES

PRINCETON, N.J., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced that Company management will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference
    Date and Time: Tuesday, May 10 at 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Citi’s Biopharma Virtual Co-Panel Day
    Date and Time: Wednesday, May 18 at 10:00 a.m. ET
  • Jefferies Healthcare Conference
    Date and Time: Wednesday, June 8 – Friday, June 10
    Details to be posted to the Company’s IR website
  • William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference
    Date and Time: Thursday, June 9 at 10:20 a.m. ET

Live webcasts for each of the conferences will be available on Certara’s investor relations website at https://ir.certara.com and will be available for replay for at least 90 days thereafter.

About Certara
Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software, technology and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,000 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions and regulatory agencies across 62 countries.

Investor Relations Contact:
David Deuchler
Gilmartin Group
ir@certara.com

Media Contact:
Daniel Yunger
Kekst CNC
daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com


Tags

investor conference investor relations biosimulation