Vera Therapeutics Announces Two Oral Presentations at the 59th European Renal Association – European Dialysis and Transplant Association Congress Featuring New Clinical Data on Atacicept in IgA Nephropathy and in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

BRISBANE, Calif., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA), a late-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological disease, today announced two oral presentations featuring new clinical data on the Company’s lead product candidate, atacicept, to be presented at the 59th European Renal Association – European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA) Congress being held May 19-22, 2022 in Paris, France, in person and virtually, at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. The oral presentations include new clinical data from the Phase 2a JANUS clinical trial of atacicept in patients with IgA nephropathy (IgAN) and first-time renal data from a post-hoc analysis of the Phase 2 APRIL-SLE study evaluating atacicept in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).



Details of the oral presentations are as follows: Title: Atacicept Reduces Serum Anti-Gd-IgA1 Levels in Patients with Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy (IgAN) Date: May 20, 2022, 3:00-4:30 PM CEST / 9:00-10:30AM ET Session: Recent Advances in the Treatment of IgAN (FC14) Presentation Number: FC051 Location: Hall S03 Presenter: Jonathan Barratt, PhD, FRCP, The Mayer Professor of Renal Medicine, University of Leicester, UK





Title: Effect of Atacicept on Renal Function in Patients With Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Date: May 20, 2022, 5:00-6:30 PM CEST / 11:00AM-12:30PM ET Session: New Advances in Lupus Nephropathy (S 3.3) Presentation Number: FC055 Location: Hall N02 Presenter: David Isenberg, M.D., ARC Diamond Jubilee Professor and director of the Centre for Rheumatology and Bloomsbury Rheumatology Unit, University College London, UK

About Atacicept

Atacicept is an investigational recombinant fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that contains the soluble transmembrane activator and calcium-modulating cyclophilin ligand interactor (TACI) receptor that binds to the cytokines B lymphocyte stimulator (BlyS) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL). These cytokines are members of the tumor necrosis factor family that promote B-cell survival and autoantibody production associated with certain autoimmune diseases, including IgA nephropathy (IgAN) and lupus nephritis. Atacicept showed a dose-dependent effect on key biomarkers and clinical markers in a Phase 2a clinical study in patients with IgAN. Vera believes atacicept is positioned for best-in-class potential, targeting B cells and plasma cells to reduce autoantibodies and having been administered to more than 1,400 patients in clinical studies across different indications.

About Vera

Vera Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for serious immunological diseases. Vera’s mission is to advance treatments that target the source of immunologic diseases in order to change the standard of care for patients. Vera’s lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that blocks both B lymphocyte stimulator (BLyS) and a proliferation inducing ligand (APRIL), which stimulate B cells and plasma cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases, including IgA nephropathy (IgAN), also known as Berger’s disease, and lupus nephritis. In addition, Vera is evaluating additional diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies by atacicept may prove medically useful. Vera is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize infection with BK Virus, a polyomavirus that can have devastating consequences in certain settings such as kidney transplant. For more information, please visit www.veratx.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters, events or results that may occur in the future are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, Vera’s product candidates, strategy, and regulatory matters. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “plans,” “will,” “expects,” “potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Vera’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to the regulatory approval process, results of earlier clinical trials may not be obtained in later clinical trials, risks and uncertainties associated with Vera’s business in general, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the other risks described in Vera’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Vera undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

