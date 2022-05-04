LoRa Alliance® Achieves 66% Growth in Public LoRaWAN® Networks Over Past 3 Years

FREMONT, Calif., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN® standard for the internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced the number of public LoRaWAN networks, which are available globally, has grown by 66% over the past three years.



Historically, public LPWAN network deployment was driven by mobile network operators (MNOs); however, much of the recent growth has been enabled largely by non-MNOs that are building critical dedicated infrastructure to support the expanding needs of LPWAN IoT. Recent investments by satellite and community LoRaWAN network providers, along with roaming availability in over 23 countries, have further accelerated network availability and global coverage (see the current list of LoRa Alliance members that operate public LoRaWAN networks below). At the same time, private networks are also experiencing an explosive rate of growth. This new landscape for LoRaWAN networks shows growth in diversity—public, community, satellite and private, as well as hybrid network approaches—which is a competitive differentiator for LoRaWAN.

“LoRaWAN network operators are building new types of infrastructure to meet future IoT networking requirements,” said Donna Moore, CEO and chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “This evolution in the types of networks and network providers is expected—and a sign of a healthy and vibrant market. These new network players are nimble, agile and able to grow beyond the constraints of preexisting network infrastructure. They are successfully building profitable business models to maximize the value of their LoRaWAN networks and meet the evolving needs of LPWAN IoT deployments. LoRaWAN is the only LPWAN providing a choice of network types, along with interoperability and roaming between networks, that will continue to drive strong growth in LoRaWAN network capacity.”

Today’s agile network operators benefit from the market’s evolving requirements for coverage, availability and accessibility worldwide. LoRaWAN infrastructure is low cost, easy to deploy and offers flexibility, which is driving the technology’s strong growth. This shift in the market toward a choice of infrastructure solutions allows businesses to capitalize on the huge LPWAN market opportunity. This supports the continued evolution in the life cycle of the emerging IoT market.

“The installed base of LPWAN devices will exceed 2 billion units in 2025,” said Steve Hoffenberg, director and industry analyst at market research firm VDC Research. “With LoRaWAN’s low-cost gateways, ready adaptability to both public and private networks, and satellite capability, it is uniquely positioned to bring connectivity to the widest range of devices and places, helping to drive the market growth of LPWANs.”

Moore continued, “It is an exciting time to be part of the LoRa Alliance, because the evolving market is driving innovation that can only be addressed by our ecosystem. The variety of IoT use cases demands the flexibility and choice that LoRaWAN can deliver. We have hundreds of members that span numerous verticals developing countless solutions to improve the planet and citizens’ lives, while also improving businesses’ performance and profits. With the innovation from our open global ecosystem and flexibility to accommodate a wide variety of business models, LoRaWAN continues to be the thought and market leader in LPWAN.”

Please join us at the LoRaWAN World Expo taking place in Paris July 6-7. As the largest official LoRaWAN event, the Expo is the best opportunity this year to learn about LoRaWAN technology and how companies are achieving strong ROI on their deployments, products and services. Register before May 31 with discount code LWE-SAVE10 to save 10% on your event pass.

Media and analysts are invited to attend LoRaWAN World Expo at no cost. Contact lora-alliance@kiterocket.com for registration details.

LoRa Alliance Public Network Operators

There are 170 global LoRaWAN public network operators. LoRa Alliance members that operate the majority of these networks are listed below:

MNOs

Afgan Wireless Communication Company

British Telecommunications Plc

KPN

NTT Business Solutions Corporation

Orange

Proximus

SK Telecom

Swisscom

Telekom Srbija

License-Exempt Operators

3S

A2A Smart City

Alibaba (China) Co. Ltd.

Antenna Hungaria ZRT

API-K

Arteria

AXATEL SRL

Birdz

Cellnex Telecom, S.A.

Ceske Radiokomunikace, a.s.

Charter Communications

Connexin Ltd.

Definium Technologies, Pty Ltd.

digimondo GmbH

Digita Oy

eleven-X

Emitel S.A.

Emrit

ER-Telecom

Everynet

Hangzhou Lowan Information Technology Co.

Hutchison Drei Austria

IHS Holding Limited

Komro GmbH

Last Mile Solutions AS

Lyse AS

Lysir ehf

MachineQ, a Comcast Company

Machines Talk

Meshed Pty Ltd

Minol Zenner Connect GmbH

MIOT Melita.io Technology GmbH

Nesten

Netmore Group

Netze BW

NNNCo

North SV

Nova Track Limited

PacketWorx Inc.

Pingday AB

PT Telkom Indonesia

RSAWEB IOT

SEAS-NVE

Senet

SenRa

SenseWay Inc.

Shenzhen Easylinkin Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Tencent Computer Systems SoftBank

Spark

Tata Communications

UAB Mainlink

Unidata

UPLINK Network GmbH

Ventia Utility Services Pty Ltd

X-Telia Group Inc.

Satellite Network Operators

Echostar Mobile Ltd

Eutelsat S.A.

Fleet Space Technologies Pty Ltd

Lacuna Space

Community Network Operators

LORIOT

The Helium Foundation

The Things Network Foundation

Roaming Hubs/Virtual Networks

Actility

Everynet

Senet

About LoRa Alliance®

