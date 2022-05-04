GBT’s AI based, Motion Detection Wireless Patent has been Granted

The Patent was Granted on April 12, 2022; Patent # 11,302,032

SAN DIEGO, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), intelligent wireless motion detection patent, internal code name “Apollo”, was granted on April 12, 2022. The non-provisional patent protects wireless, real time motion detection technology that is governed via neural network algorithms. The Apollo’s AI technology is designed to control and analyze radio wave transmissions and their reflections to construct 3D images and motion video of an object or living entity. The technology is designed to produce a real-time live video, distinguishing between living entities and objects by detecting distinctive patterns and intelligent mapping. Management is exploring various applications of the Apollo technology including computer vision for autonomous vehicles, health monitoring including vitals measurement and fall detection. There may also be an application in the security system market for intruder prevention, concealed object detection at airports and in the military. The technology is designed to works in indoor/outdoor environments, through walls and other mediums. It is expected that the described effective range for the technology can be extended using extender units to cover larger areas. GBT plans to further research the patented technology for advanced applications development in the near future.



"Our Apollo wireless motion detection patent was granted on April 12 and we are pleased to start R&D activities to evaluate its commercialization possibilities. The Apollo patent protects an advanced IP that we believe can be used as an efficient computer vision and in a wide variety of fields. We believe Apollo radio vision system can be used as a wearable-less health, “eyes” for smart vehicles or within a security system to detect concealed objects in airports. The patent’s intelligent computer vision can “see” through walls using machine learning algorithms. Based on RF data analysis, it constructs images and motion video of a scanned area. It is designed to detect and measure a heartbeat, breathing rhythm, a person’s fall, or emotional distress. I Since the technology works during day and night, we believe it can be an efficient technology within military and security applications. We considered Apollo as one of our major innovations and plan to conduct further research and development of intelligent systems based on its concepts.” Provided Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

