Ferry Regula additional trips in summer 2022

The subsidiary of AS Tallinna Sadam, OÜ TS Laevad, signed an additional agreement with the Estonian Transport Administration based on the public passenger transport service Transport Administration will order additionally 536 trips with the ferry Regula on Virtsu-Kuivastu line from 1 June to 31 August 2022. In addition, Transport Administration has the option to extend the order of additional trips for additional period until 2 October by giving at least 30 days’ notice prior to the period start. The start of the additional voyage period as early as 1 June is a very good message for islanders and visitors, as the ship has not arrived at the route this early, but the need clearly exists, as vehicle volumes have exceeded all previous years for the first four months.



For the additional trips, TS Laevad will earn fixed income up to EUR 1,041,600, including EUR 772,800 for the period June to August and up to EUR 268,800 for the extended period, which final amount depends on the actual charter days. In addition to the fixed fee, TS Laevad earns a voyage fee of EUR 455 per each trip. The maximum total amount for additional trips is EUR 1,285,480. In 2021, there was an agreement with the Transport Administration for ordering up to 536 additional trips, and Regula made 313 trips based on demand in the period from June to August. Last year, TS Laevad earned a fee of EUR 536,000 for additional trips during the summer months, plus a voyage fee of EUR 350 for each trip. The total fee received for the additional trips made by Regula during the summer period in 2021 was EUR 645,550.

Similar to the last two years, the additional trips are based on the demand and TS Laevad will perform additional voyages if at least 200 line meters of vehicles have been left behind on the scheduled voyage, for the transfer of which a ticket for the scheduled voyage of the main vessel has been purchased, or it is optimal to perform a dangerous cargo voyage with an additional vessel. Additional voyages are not considered as scheduled voyages and the tickets for additional voyages will not be sold in advance or in port. No additional voyages shall be made at a time when Regula is required to perform the function of a replacement vessel in the event of a breakdown of other TS Laevad ferries or if the vessel itself fails.

TS Laevad services Virtsu-Kuivastu line with ferries Piret and Tõll and Rohuküla-Heltermaa line with ferries Leiger and Tiiu. The company also owns replacement ferry Regula.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. The group’s sales in 2020 totalled EUR 107.4 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 58.4 million and profit EUR 28.5 million.

