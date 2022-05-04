SONORO SUBMITS FEDERAL ENVIRONMENTAL PERMIT APPLICATION FOR CERRO CALICHE

VANCOUVER, Canada, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) (“Sonoro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has filed an Environmental Impact Statement, or Manifestacion de Impacto Ambiental (“MIA”) for its Cerro Caliche gold project in Sonora, Mexico. Under Mexican law, mining construction and operation activities require an approved MIA, as well as a Change of Land Use permit, or Autorizacion en Cambio de Uso de Suelo (“ETJ”), from the Mexican federal permitting authority, Secretaria de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales (“SEMARNAT”). The Company is currently completing the required documentation for the Change of Land Use application and anticipates filing with SEMARNAT in the near future.



“Completing the MIA provided us with an opportunity to work closely with various stakeholders and I would like to thank everyone who worked alongside us as we conducted multiple environmental baseline studies and socio-economic assessments,” stated VP of Operations, Jorge Diaz. “The filing of the MIA is an important step in the project’s development and we will continue to move the project forward during the permitting process.”

Kenneth MacLeod, Sonoro’s President and CEO commented, “The filing of the MIA follows the compilation of extensive technical and environmental studies conducted on the Cerro Caliche concession over the past four years and supports the Company’s objective to develop Sonoro's proposed heap leach mining operation.”

John Darch, Sonoro's Chairman added, "We are delighted to report to our shareholders the filing of the Environmental Impact Statement, as it is a key milestone in the development of our proposed heap leach mining operation."

The scope of the MIA includes open pits, waste dumps, crushing facilities, heap leach pad, leach solution ponds, gold recovery facilities, haul roads, building structures and infrastructure, as proposed in the Company’s Preliminary Economic Assessment dated October 29, 2021. The document also provides flexibility for the continual optimization of the mine plan to support operational growth and resource expansion.

During the MIA-ETJ permitting phase, the Company will continue to move the project forward as it initiates site preparation work and focuses on arranging project financing. Management will also update the project’s estimated resource to incorporate the results from its nearly completed Phase IV drilling program and assess the potential impact on the project’s mine life and economic viability.

About Sonoro Gold Corp.

Sonoro Gold Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development Company holding the near-development-stage Cerro Caliche project and the exploration-stage San Marcial project in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.

