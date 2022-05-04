Swift Navigation Joins STMicroelectronics Partner Program to Enhance the Accuracy of Automotive and IoT Applications

SAN FRANCISCO, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation , a San Francisco-based tech firm redefining GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) and precise positioning technology for autonomous vehicles, automotive, mobile and mass-market applications, today announced that it has joined the STMicroelectronics Partner Program. Enabling the ST Teseo family of GNSS receivers and ASM330LHH to leverage Swift’s precise positioning technology platform—consisting of the Starling® positioning engine paired with Swift’s Skylark™ cloud-based, GNSS corrections service—to improve location accuracy from several meters to centimeter-level.



This market-proven partnership delivers a solution designed for fast and easy integration and deployment—using industry-standard protocols—to reduce customer engineering investment and improve time-to-market, making it possible to enable safer driving, increase efficiency for last-mile delivery and commercial transport operations and create new possibilities for a variety of applications.

“Swift is pleased to become an ST Authorized Partner and make it even easier for customers to leverage the proven performance of Swift’s positioning solutions paired with ST’s market-leading GNSS receivers, IMUs and processors,” said Holger Ippach, Executive Vice President of Product at Swift Navigation. “We look forward to working together to improve the efficiency, safety and accuracy of customers’ applications around the globe.”

“The ST Partner Program is a high-value offering that has exceeded the expectations of our Customers and Partners helping customers’ design teams access strong supplemental skills, tools, and resources that meet design time-to-market challenges across the full ecosystem of products and services while easily integrating ST devices in their projects,” said Alessandro Maloberti, Partner Ecosystem Director, STMicroelectronics. “By selecting, qualifying, and certifying ST Authorized Partners, customers know that the partners they engage have the expertise to accelerate their design and development activities and ensure they ship the most robust and efficient products and services to market.”

It is easy to get started enjoying the benefits of this partnership by visiting Swift’s ST Partner Page or utilizing the easy-to-evaluate PGM platform available from Swift.

ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION

Swift Navigation is changing the way we navigate and understand our planet. Swift’s precise positioning technology platform improves location accuracy from several meters to centimeter-level and is used by millions of devices across the globe. Swift’s technology is trusted by users across industries, enabling safer driving, improving efficiency for last-mile delivery and commercial transport operations, increasing accuracy for mobile devices and creating new possibilities for rail, robotics and machine control. Learn more about how Swift is building a safer and more connected future at swiftnav.com. Follow Swift on Twitter @Swiftnav

ABOUT THE ST PARTNER PROGRAM

STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications created the ST Partner Program to speed customer development efforts by identifying and highlighting to them companies with complementary products and services. Moreover, the program’s certification process assures that all partners are periodically vetted for quality and competence. For more information, please visit www.st.com/partners

