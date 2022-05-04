Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI, CGI.PR.D) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at April 30, 2022 was $52.46, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of -14.1% and -2.6%, respectively. These compare with the -1.3% and 11.6% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.



The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of preference shares and bank borrowing, in an effort to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at April 30, 2022, the combined leverage afforded by both forms of leverage represented 16.0% of CGI’s net assets, up from 13.7% at the end of 2021 and 15.3% at April 30, 2021.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at April 30, 2022 was $39.00, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -11.0% and 6.3%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of April 30, 2022 were as follows:

Materials 21.4 % Industrials 19.3 % Information Technology 18.4 % Consumer Discretionary 11.1 % Financials 10.9 % Energy 9.3 % Real Estate 4.8 % Communication Services 2.5 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.2 % Health Care 1.1 %

The top ten investments which comprised 36.3% of the investment portfolio at market as of April 30, 2022 were as follows:

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 5.2 % West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 4.5 % Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.4 % Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 4.3 % Apple Inc. 3.3 % NVIDIA Corporation 3.1 % Bank of Montreal 3.0 % Mastercard Incorporated 2.9 % TFI International Inc. 2.8 % WSP Global Inc. 2.8 %

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Canadian General Investments, Limited

Jonathan A. Morgan

President and CEO

Phone: (416) 366-2931

Fax: (416) 366-2729

e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com

website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca



