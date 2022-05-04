Parsons to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 Industrials and Materials Conference

CENTREVILLE, Va., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that Carey Smith, Chairwoman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, and George Ball, CFO, will present at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference in New York City on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



This presentation will be available live via webcast on the investor relations section of Parsons’ website (www.parsons.com). A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

