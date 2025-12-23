Parsons Selected to Design San Antonio’s New VIA Rapid Silver Line

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that it has been selected by VIA Metropolitan Transit Authority (VIA) to complete the final design of the Advanced Rapid Transit (ART) program for the VIA Rapid Silver Line in San Antonio.

“Parsons has supported VIA for more than 25 years, and we’re proud to continue with a new phase of the ART program,” said Sean Tenney, vice president and Texas regional manager for Parsons. “The ART program is a modern public transportation solution that is helping better connect the San Antonio region, driving economic growth as the population continues to expand. This program extends our work with VIA, underscoring Parsons’ commitment to delivering high-quality transit.”

The 7.3-mile VIA Rapid Silver Line, with an estimated project cost of $322 million, will include 18 new or modified stations, providing more frequent and reliable service that connects employment and residential centers along the east and west sides of the city. The project will also improve connectivity to the larger VIA system. The ART system will provide fast, frequent, and reliable public transit by dedicating bus lanes outside regular traffic, using transit-friendly traffic signals, and offering off-board fare collection for faster boarding.

Parsons is also currently supporting VIA in delivering the final design of the ART program’s Green Line, which will connect the San Antonio International Airport through Downtown and south to the historic Missions area. The Green Line and Silver Line corridors will intersect in downtown San Antonio. Our rail and transit experts have been connecting communities across Texas for more than 50 years and have delivered numerous rapid transit projects nationwide, with a proven track record of quality, innovation, and operational excellence.

