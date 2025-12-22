Parsons Awarded $30M Contract to Enhance Support to DARPA Blackjack Space Mission

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) has been awarded a $30 million contract, along with a novation to the U.S. Space Development Agency (SDA), to enhance a previously awarded $11 million contract from 2021 by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) for the Blackjack flight demonstration. This substantial expansion underscores Parsons' dedication to delivering innovative and effective solutions for defense clients in the space sector.

“Parsons is a leader in space domain innovation. With this contract, we will build on our established partnerships as we shift from DARPA to SDA, broadening our contributions to the Blackjack program,” said Ed Baron, senior vice president of Parsons’ Space Engineering Solutions. “This expansion allows us to leverage our expertise in spacecraft control to enhance mission planning and execution through our as-a-service ground control system. We look forward to supporting SDA’s objectives as we continue to advance space operations.”

With this additional funding, Parsons will consolidate Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) spacecraft support and deliver comprehensive Blackjack mission operations through our common ground element at the Parsons Space Operations Center. This will utilize the OrbitXChange™ platform and the Ground Operations Center as-a-Service commercial solution. The company will also offer an integrated suite of mission support capabilities, including advanced experimentation and extensive operational planning services. These efforts will ensure seamless connectivity between the Ground Operations Center and commercial ground station providers, enabling robust global coverage and enhancing the effectiveness of satellite operations.

