NORBIT - Minutes from NORBIT ASA’s Annual General Meeting 2022

Trondheim, 4 May 2022: The annual general meeting of NORBIT ASA was held today, 4 May 2022.



All proposals on the agenda were approved by the general meeting, including the board’s proposed dividend distribution of NOK 0.30 per share. The dividend will be paid on or about 18 May 2022 to the shareholders of NORBIT ASA as of 4 May 2022. The shares will trade exclusive the right to receive dividend from and including 5 May 2022.

The general meeting elected new members to the board of directors, which now has the following composition:

Finn Haugan (chair)

Bente Avnung Landsnes (deputy chair)

Trond Tuvstein

Christina Hallin

Magnus Reitan

Tom Solberg (deputy board member)



The minutes from the meeting are attached to this announcement.

For more information, please contact:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected niches, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization (PIR). The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment providing wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The PIR segment offers R&D services, proprietary products and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Norway, has around 400 employees and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

