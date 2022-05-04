ACWA Awards Scholarships to Four California College Students

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) has awarded $22,000 in scholarships to four undergraduate students enrolled at universities where they are pursuing degrees in water-related fields of study. This includes the recipient of the new Arthur L. Littleworth Best Best & Krieger Diversity Scholarship, which was created to honor the late Art Littleworth, a water law and policy visionary and respected civil rights advocate.



“ACWA and its partners are proud to continue to support and promote California’s next generation of water leaders through these scholarship programs,” said ACWA President Pamela Tobin. “We congratulate this year’s group of exceptional undergraduate scholarship recipients and look forward to following their educational and career achievements in the years ahead.”

The students were recognized today during ACWA’s 2022 Spring Conference and Exhibition in Sacramento. The students and the 2022-‘23 scholarship programs for which they were awarded are:

ACWA Scholarship ($3,500 each)

Abdel Rahman Zaro , a mechanical engineering college student transferring to University of California school.

, a mechanical engineering college student transferring to University of California school. Eric Rodriguez, a plant science student at California State University, Fresno

Clair A. Hill Scholarship ($5,000 each)

Madison Roger, an agricultural & environmental plant science student at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo





Arthur L. Littleworth Best Best & Krieger Diversity Scholarship ($10,000 over four years)

Shelby Negosian, an environmental engineering and policy law student at Washington University in St. Louis.





The recipient of ACWA’s $10,000 graduate scholarship – the Stephen K. Hall Water Law and Policy Scholarship – will be announced during ACWA’s 2022 Fall Conference & Exhibition. For more information about ACWA’s scholarships, please visit www.acwa.com/about/scholarships.

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 450 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com.

