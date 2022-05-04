SiTime Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation, (Nasdaq: SITM), a market leader in precision timing, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.



Net revenue in the first quarter of 2022 was $70.3 million, a 97.7% increase from the $35.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 and a 7.2% decrease from the $75.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Results

In the first quarter of 2022 gross margins were $45.2 million, or 64.4% of revenue, operating expenses were $39.2 million, or 55.8% of revenue, GAAP income from operations was $6.1 million, or 8.6% of revenue and net income was $6.1 million, or $0.27 per diluted share.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $571.5 million on March 31, 2022.

Non-GAAP Results

This press release and its attachments include certain non-GAAP supplemental performance measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

In the first quarter of 2022, non-GAAP gross margins were $45.9 million, or 65.3% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $24.6 million, or 35.1% of revenue, non-GAAP income from operations was $21.3 million, or 30.3% of revenue and non-GAAP net income was $21.3 million, or $0.94 per diluted share.

The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this release.

SiTime believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to SiTime’s financial condition and results of operations. SiTime believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into SiTime’s ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate SiTime’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results exclude the effect of stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes.

Inducement Plan Grants

SiTime granted restricted stock unit awards (“RSUs”) on May 3, 2022 that were approved by the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors under SiTime’s 2022 Inducement Award Plan, as a material inducement to employment to 74 newly hired non-executive individuals. The RSUs were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The inducement grants consisted of an aggregate of 92,846 RSUs. One-fourth of the RSUs will vest on the first February 20, May 20, August 20, or November 20 falling in the one-year anniversary quarter of the applicable vesting start date, and then 1/16th of the RSUs vest in equal quarterly installments on each February 20, May 20, August 20, and November 20, thereafter, subject to each such employee’s continued service on each vesting date. The inducement grants are subject to the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the grants and SiTime’s 2022 Inducement Award Plan.

SiTime Corporation Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenue $ 70,253 $ 35,542 Cost of revenue 25,020 16,725 Gross profit 45,233 18,817 Operating expenses: Research and development 20,595 11,180 Selling, general and administrative 18,578 11,123 Total operating expenses 39,173 22,303 Income (loss) from operations 6,060 (3,486 ) Other income (expense), net 148 (39 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 6,208 (3,525 ) Income tax expense (68 ) (40 ) Net income (loss) $ 6,140 $ (3,565 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and comprehensive income $ 6,140 $ (3,565 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 0.29 $ (0.20 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.27 $ (0.20 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net income per share 20,921 17,868 Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income per share 22,703 17,868





SiTime Corporation

Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP Revenue $ 70,253 $ 35,542 GAAP gross profit 45,233 18,817 GAAP gross margin 64.4 % 52.9 % Stock-based compensation and related taxes 656 461 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 45,889 $ 19,278 Non-GAAP gross margin 65.3 % 54.2 % Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP GAAP research and development expenses 20,595 11,180 Stock-based compensation and related taxes (6,144 ) (2,998 ) Non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 14,451 $ 8,182 GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses 18,578 11,123 Stock-based compensation and related taxes (8,404 ) (4,000 ) Non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses $ 10,174 $ 7,123 Total Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 24,625 $ 15,305 Reconciliation of GAAP income from operations to non-GAAP income

from operations GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 6,060 $ (3,486 ) Stock-based compensation and related taxes 15,204 7,459 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 21,264 $ 3,973 Non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue 30.3 % 11.2 % Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income GAAP net income (loss) $ 6,140 $ (3,565 ) Stock-based compensation and related taxes 15,204 7,459 Non-GAAP net income $ 21,344 $ 3,894 Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income

per share 22,703 17,868 Stock-based compensation and related taxes Stock-based compensation $ 14,280 $ 5,902 Stock-based compensation related taxes 924 1,557 Stock-based compensation and related taxes $ 15,204 $ 7,459 GAAP net income (loss) per share diluted $ 0.27 $ (0.20 ) Non-GAAP adjustments detailed above 0.67 0.42 Non-GAAP net income per share diluted $ 0.94 $ 0.22





SiTime Corporation

Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (in thousands) Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 571,454 $ 559,461 Accounts receivable, net 30,651 38,376 Inventories 30,753 23,630 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,890 4,476 Total current assets 637,748 625,943 Property and equipment, net 44,211 37,902 Intangible assets, net 4,393 5,977 Right-of-use assets, net 11,478 8,194 Other assets 218 193 Total assets $ 698,048 $ 678,209 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,508 $ 13,103 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 21,565 24,282 Total current liabilities 34,073 37,385 Lease liabilities 8,941 6,398 Other non-current liabilities 1,160 1,929 Total liabilities 44,174 45,712 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 678,851 663,614 Accumulated deficit (24,979 ) (31,119 ) Total stockholders’ equity 653,874 632,497 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 698,048 $ 678,209

