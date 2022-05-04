Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“Constellation” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and declared a $1.00 per share dividend payable on July 11, 2022 to all common shareholders of record at close of business on June 20, 2022. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please note that all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the accompanying notes, our Management Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and with our annual Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website www.csisoftware.com. Additional information about the Company is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Q1 2022 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 22% (1% organic growth, 3% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $1,431 million compared to $1,176 million in Q1 2021.
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders was $98 million for Q1 2022 ($4.63 on a diluted per share basis), compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $9 million ($0.41 on a diluted per share basis) in Q1 2021.
  • A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of $214 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $59 million resulting in total consideration of $273 million.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) were $498 million, an increase of 1%, or $3 million, compared to $495 million for the comparable period in 2021.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased $55 million to $324 million compared to $269 million for the same period in 2021.
  • On May 2, 2022 the Company through its wholly-owned subsidiary, N. Harris Computer Corporation, completed the purchase from Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (“Allscripts”) of Allscripts’ Hospitals and Large Physician Practices business segment. 
  • Subsequent to March 31, 2022, the Company completed or entered into agreements to acquire a number of additional businesses for aggregate cash consideration of $79 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $35 million resulting in total consideration of $113 million.

Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $1,431 million, an increase of 22%, or $255 million, compared to $1,176 million for the comparable period in 2021. The increase is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 1%, 3% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. For acquired companies, organic growth is calculated as the difference between actual revenues achieved by each company in the financial period following acquisition compared to the estimated revenues they achieved in the corresponding financial period preceding the date of acquisition by Constellation. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

The net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $98 million compared to a net loss of $9 million for the same period in 2021. On a per share basis this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of $4.63 in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.41 for the same period in 2021.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, CFO increased $3 million to $498 million compared to $495 million for the same period in 2021 representing an increase of 1%.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, FCFA2S increased $55 million to $324 million compared to $269 million for the same period in 2021 representing an increase of 21%.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Constellation or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Constellation assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, the IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. We believe that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if we do not make any acquisitions, or investments, and do not repay any debts. While we could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, our objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet our hurdle rate.  

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

  Three months ended
March 31,		 
  2022 2021  
 ($ in millions, except percentages)
     
Net cash flows from operating activities 498 495  
Adjusted for:    
Interest paid on lease obligations (2)(2) 
Interest paid on other facilities (10)(9) 
Credit facility transaction costs (1)(2) 
Payments of lease obligations (22)(20) 
IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge (27)(61) 
Property and equipment purchased (8)(4) 
Interest and dividends received 0 1  
     
  429 397  
Less amount attributable to    
  Non-controlling interests (105)(128) 
     
Free cash flow available to shareholders 324 269  
     
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.    
     

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. 
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position   
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) 
             
Unaudited          
         March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021  
             
Assets          
             
Current assets:          
 Cash      $996 $763 $932  
 Accounts receivable      660  600  518  
 Unbilled revenue      164  140  128  
 Inventories       41  35  27  
 Other assets      443  296  288  
          2,305  1,835  1,892  
             
Non-current assets:         
 Property and equipment     98  93  92  
 Right of use assets      278  245  266  
 Deferred income taxes     66  66  57  
 Other assets      107  99  80  
 Intangible assets 3,644  3,428  2,759  
          4,193  3,931  3,254  
             
Total assets      $6,499 $5,766 $5,147  
             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity      
             
Current liabilities:         
 Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc. $142 $143 $122  
 Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc.  124  60  34  
 Redeemable preferred securities    -  7  390  
 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities    772  832  637  
 Dividends payable      21  22  21  
 Deferred revenue      1,536  1,158  1,296  
 Provisions       12  11  15  
 Acquisition holdback payables     119  94  78  
 Lease obligations      85  79  77  
 Income taxes payable     119  56  91  
          2,931  2,461  2,761  
             
Non-current liabilities:         
 Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc.  560  561  527  
 Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc.  443  354  271  
 Deferred income taxes     448  436  371  
 Acquisition holdback payables     60  68  31  
 Lease obligations      218  190  214  
 Other liabilities      200  175  139  
          1,930  1,784  1,554  
             
Total liabilities       4,860  4,245  4,315  
             
             
Shareholders' equity:         
 Capital stock      99  99  99  
 Other equity      -  (179) (165) 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  (62) (66) (67) 
 Retained earnings      1,410  1,206  950  
 Non-controlling interests     191  460  15  
          1,638  1,521  832  
             
             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $6,499 $5,766 $5,147  
             


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. 
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (loss)    
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) 
     
Unaudited        
       Three months ended March 31, 
        2022   2021  
           
           
Revenue        
License    $69  $66  
Professional services    270   237  
Hardware and other    47   39  
Maintenance and other recurring   1,045   834  
        1,431   1,176  
           
Expenses        
Staff     783   641  
Hardware     27   22  
Third party license, maintenance and professional services 122   96  
Occupancy     11   9  
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 56   39  
Professional fees    24   15  
Other, net     35   5  
Depreciation     32   29  
Amortization of intangible assets   146   118  
        1,236   975  
           
           
Foreign exchange loss (gain)   0   (13) 
IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge 27   61  
Finance and other expense (income)  (2)  (2) 
Bargain purchase gain    (1)  -  
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 1   3  
Redeemable preferred securities expense (income) -   263  
Finance costs     19   15  
        44   327  
           
Income (loss) before income taxes   151   (126) 
           
Current income tax expense (recovery)  99   64  
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)  (58)  (14) 
Income tax expense (recovery)   40   49  
           
Net income (loss)    111   (175) 
           
Net income (loss) attributable to:      
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. 98   (9) 
Non-controlling interests    13   (166) 
Net income (loss)    111   (175) 
           
Earnings per common share of Constellation Software Inc.    
Basic and diluted    $4.63  $(0.41) 
           


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. 
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (loss) 
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) 
     
Unaudited        
       Three months ended March 31, 
        2022   2021  
           
Net income (loss)   $111  $(175) 
           
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):    
           
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax 6   (23) 
           
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of income tax 6   (23) 
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period$116  $(198) 
           
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:    
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. 9   (17) 
Non-controlling interests    (3)  (6) 
Total other comprehensive income (loss)$6  $(23) 
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:    
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. 107   (26) 
Non-controlling interests    9   (172) 
Total comprehensive income (loss)  $116  $(198) 


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.      
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity     
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) 
           
Unaudited         
Three months ended March 31, 2022        
   Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI   
   Capital
stock		Other
equity
 Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)
 Retained
earnings		Total
 Non-controlling
interests
 Total
equity
  
           
Balance at January 1, 2022$ 99$ (179)$ (66)$ 1,206 $ 1,061  460 $ 1,521  
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:        
           
Net income (loss) - -  -  98  98  13  111  
           
Other comprehensive income (loss)        
           
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax - -  9  -  9  (3) 6  
           
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period
 - -  9  -  9  (3) 6  
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - -  9  98  107  9  116  
           
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity        
           
Conversion of redeemable preferred securities to subordinate voting shares of Topicus.com Inc. and ordinary units of Topicus Coop and other movements - 305  (5) -  301  (301) -  
           
Non-controlling interests arising from business combinations - -  -  -  -  23  23  
           
Other movements in non-controlling interests - -  -  (0) (0) (0) (1) 
           
Dividends to shareholders of the Company - -  -  (21) (21) -  (21) 
           
Reclassification of other equity to retained earnings - (127)  127  -  -  -  
           
Balance at March 31, 2022$ 99$ - $ (62)$ 1,410 $ 1,447 $ 191 $ 1,638  
           


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.      
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity     
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) 
           
Unaudited         
Three months ended March 31, 2021        
           
   Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI   
   Capital
stock		Other
equity
 Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)
 Retained earnings
 Total
 Non-controlling
interests
 Total
equity
  
           
Balance at January 1, 2021$ 99$ - $ (31)$ 980 $ 1,048 $ - $ 1,048  
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:        
           
Net income (loss) - -  -  (9) (9) (166) (175) 
           
Other comprehensive income (loss)        
           
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax - -  (17) -  (17) (6) (23) 
           
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - -  (17) -  (17) (6) (23) 
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - -  (17) (9) (26) (172) (198) 
           
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity        
           
Special dividend of Topicus Subordinated Voting Shares  (141) (16) -  (157) 157  -  
             
Issuance of Topicus Coop Ordinary Units to non-controlling interests  (21) (2) -  (23) 23  -  
             
Net acquisition of non-controlling interest associated with acquisitions and other movements  (3) -  0  (3) 6  3  
           
  Dividends to shareholders of the Company -  -  (21) (21) -  (21) 
           
Balance at March 31, 2021$ 99$ (165)$ (67)$ 950 $ 817 $ 15 $ 832  
           


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. 
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows    
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) 
           
Unaudited       
       Three months ended March 31, 
        2022   2021  
           
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:    
 Net income (loss) $111  $(175) 
 Adjustments for:     
  Depreciation  32   29  
  Amortization of intangible assets 146   118  
  IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge 27   61  
  Finance and other expense (income) (2)  (2) 
  Bargain purchase (gain) (1)  -  
  Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 1   3  
  Redeemable preferred securities expense (income) -   263  
  Finance costs  19   15  
  Income tax expense (recovery) 40   49  
  Foreign exchange loss (gain) 0   (13) 
 Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities    
  exclusive of effects of business combinations 169   198  
 Income taxes paid (44)  (51) 
 Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 498   495  
           
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:    
 Interest paid on lease obligations (2)  (2) 
 Interest paid on debt  (10)  (9) 
 Increase (decrease) in revolving credit debt facilities without recourse to CSI 57   6  
 Proceeds from issuance of term debt facilities without recourse to CSI 83   79  
 Repayments of term debt facilities without recourse to CSI (7)  (1) 
 Credit facility transaction costs (1)  (2) 
 Payments of lease obligations (22)  (20) 
 Distribution to the Joday Group (23)  (22) 
 Dividends paid to redeemable preferred security holders (7)  -  
 Dividends paid to common shareholders of the Company (21)  (21) 
 Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities 47   6  
           
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:    
 Acquisition of businesses (214)  (314) 
 Cash obtained with acquired businesses 38   44  
 Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts (33)  (46) 
 Purchases of other investments (96)  (0) 
 Proceeds from sales of other investments 3   -  
 Interest, dividends and other proceeds received 0   3  
 Property and equipment purchased (8)  (4) 
 Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (309)  (319) 
           
Effect of foreign currency on    
 cash and cash equivalents (2)  (9) 
           
Increase (decrease) in cash 233   174  
           
Cash, beginning of period$763  $758  
           
Cash, end of period$996  $932  
           