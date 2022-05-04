Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“Constellation” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and declared a $1.00 per share dividend payable on July 11, 2022 to all common shareholders of record at close of business on June 20, 2022. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please note that all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the accompanying notes, our Management Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and with our annual Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website www.csisoftware.com. Additional information about the Company is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Q1 2022 Headlines:

Revenue increased 22% (1% organic growth, 3% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $1,431 million compared to $1,176 million in Q1 2021.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $98 million for Q1 2022 ($4.63 on a diluted per share basis), compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $9 million ($0.41 on a diluted per share basis) in Q1 2021.

A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of $214 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $59 million resulting in total consideration of $273 million.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) were $498 million, an increase of 1%, or $3 million, compared to $495 million for the comparable period in 2021.

Free cash flow available to shareholders 1 (“FCFA2S”) increased $55 million to $324 million compared to $269 million for the same period in 2021.

On May 2, 2022 the Company through its wholly-owned subsidiary, N. Harris Computer Corporation, completed the purchase from Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ("Allscripts") of Allscripts' Hospitals and Large Physician Practices business segment.

Subsequent to March 31, 2022, the Company completed or entered into agreements to acquire a number of additional businesses for aggregate cash consideration of $79 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $35 million resulting in total consideration of $113 million.



Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $1,431 million, an increase of 22%, or $255 million, compared to $1,176 million for the comparable period in 2021. The increase is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 1%, 3% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. For acquired companies, organic growth is calculated as the difference between actual revenues achieved by each company in the financial period following acquisition compared to the estimated revenues they achieved in the corresponding financial period preceding the date of acquisition by Constellation. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

The net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $98 million compared to a net loss of $9 million for the same period in 2021. On a per share basis this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of $4.63 in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.41 for the same period in 2021.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, CFO increased $3 million to $498 million compared to $495 million for the same period in 2021 representing an increase of 1%.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, FCFA2S increased $55 million to $324 million compared to $269 million for the same period in 2021 representing an increase of 21%.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Constellation or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Constellation assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, the IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. We believe that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if we do not make any acquisitions, or investments, and do not repay any debts. While we could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, our objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet our hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

Three months ended

March 31, 2022 2021 ($ in millions, except percentages) Net cash flows from operating activities 498 495 Adjusted for: Interest paid on lease obligations (2 ) (2 ) Interest paid on other facilities (10 ) (9 ) Credit facility transaction costs (1 ) (2 ) Payments of lease obligations (22 ) (20 ) IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge (27 ) (61 ) Property and equipment purchased (8 ) (4 ) Interest and dividends received 0 1 429 397 Less amount attributable to Non-controlling interests (105 ) (128 ) Free cash flow available to shareholders 324 269 Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.

About Constellation Software Inc.



Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:

Jamal Baksh

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 861-9677

info@csisoftware.com

www.csisoftware.com

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 996 $ 763 $ 932 Accounts receivable 660 600 518 Unbilled revenue 164 140 128 Inventories 41 35 27 Other assets 443 296 288 2,305 1,835 1,892 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 98 93 92 Right of use assets 278 245 266 Deferred income taxes 66 66 57 Other assets 107 99 80 Intangible assets 3,644 3,428 2,759 4,193 3,931 3,254 Total assets $ 6,499 $ 5,766 $ 5,147 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc. $ 142 $ 143 $ 122 Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 124 60 34 Redeemable preferred securities - 7 390 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 772 832 637 Dividends payable 21 22 21 Deferred revenue 1,536 1,158 1,296 Provisions 12 11 15 Acquisition holdback payables 119 94 78 Lease obligations 85 79 77 Income taxes payable 119 56 91 2,931 2,461 2,761 Non-current liabilities: Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 560 561 527 Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 443 354 271 Deferred income taxes 448 436 371 Acquisition holdback payables 60 68 31 Lease obligations 218 190 214 Other liabilities 200 175 139 1,930 1,784 1,554 Total liabilities 4,860 4,245 4,315 Shareholders' equity: Capital stock 99 99 99 Other equity - (179 ) (165 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (62 ) (66 ) (67 ) Retained earnings 1,410 1,206 950 Non-controlling interests 191 460 15 1,638 1,521 832 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,499 $ 5,766 $ 5,147





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (loss) (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue License $ 69 $ 66 Professional services 270 237 Hardware and other 47 39 Maintenance and other recurring 1,045 834 1,431 1,176 Expenses Staff 783 641 Hardware 27 22 Third party license, maintenance and professional services 122 96 Occupancy 11 9 Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 56 39 Professional fees 24 15 Other, net 35 5 Depreciation 32 29 Amortization of intangible assets 146 118 1,236 975 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 0 (13 ) IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge 27 61 Finance and other expense (income) (2 ) (2 ) Bargain purchase gain (1 ) - Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 1 3 Redeemable preferred securities expense (income) - 263 Finance costs 19 15 44 327 Income (loss) before income taxes 151 (126 ) Current income tax expense (recovery) 99 64 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (58 ) (14 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 40 49 Net income (loss) 111 (175 ) Net income (loss) attributable to: Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. 98 (9 ) Non-controlling interests 13 (166 ) Net income (loss) 111 (175 ) Earnings per common share of Constellation Software Inc. Basic and diluted $ 4.63 $ (0.41 )





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (loss) (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 111 $ (175 ) Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss): Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax 6 (23 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of income tax 6 (23 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 116 $ (198 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. 9 (17 ) Non-controlling interests (3 ) (6 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) $ 6 $ (23 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. 107 (26 ) Non-controlling interests 9 (172 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 116 $ (198 )





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2022 Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI Capital

stock Other

equity

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings Total

Non-controlling

interests

Total

equity

Balance at January 1, 2022 $ 99 $ (179 ) $ (66 ) $ 1,206 $ 1,061 460 $ 1,521 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period: Net income (loss) - - - 98 98 13 111 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax - - 9 - 9 (3 ) 6 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period

- - 9 - 9 (3 ) 6 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - 9 98 107 9 116 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Conversion of redeemable preferred securities to subordinate voting shares of Topicus.com Inc. and ordinary units of Topicus Coop and other movements - 305 (5 ) - 301 (301 ) - Non-controlling interests arising from business combinations - - - - - 23 23 Other movements in non-controlling interests - - - (0 ) (0 ) (0 ) (1 ) Dividends to shareholders of the Company - - - (21 ) (21 ) - (21 ) Reclassification of other equity to retained earnings - (127 ) 127 - - - Balance at March 31, 2022 $ 99 $ - $ (62 ) $ 1,410 $ 1,447 $ 191 $ 1,638





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2021 Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI Capital

stock Other

equity

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained earnings

Total

Non-controlling

interests

Total

equity

Balance at January 1, 2021 $ 99 $ - $ (31 ) $ 980 $ 1,048 $ - $ 1,048 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period: Net income (loss) - - - (9 ) (9 ) (166 ) (175 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax - - (17 ) - (17 ) (6 ) (23 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (17 ) - (17 ) (6 ) (23 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (17 ) (9 ) (26 ) (172 ) (198 ) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Special dividend of Topicus Subordinated Voting Shares (141 ) (16 ) - (157 ) 157 - Issuance of Topicus Coop Ordinary Units to non-controlling interests (21 ) (2 ) - (23 ) 23 - Net acquisition of non-controlling interest associated with acquisitions and other movements (3 ) - 0 (3 ) 6 3 Dividends to shareholders of the Company - - (21 ) (21 ) - (21 ) Balance at March 31, 2021 $ 99 $ (165 ) $ (67 ) $ 950 $ 817 $ 15 $ 832





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 111 $ (175 ) Adjustments for: Depreciation 32 29 Amortization of intangible assets 146 118 IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge 27 61 Finance and other expense (income) (2 ) (2 ) Bargain purchase (gain) (1 ) - Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 1 3 Redeemable preferred securities expense (income) - 263 Finance costs 19 15 Income tax expense (recovery) 40 49 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 0 (13 ) Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations 169 198 Income taxes paid (44 ) (51 ) Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 498 495 Cash flows from (used in) financing activities: Interest paid on lease obligations (2 ) (2 ) Interest paid on debt (10 ) (9 ) Increase (decrease) in revolving credit debt facilities without recourse to CSI 57 6 Proceeds from issuance of term debt facilities without recourse to CSI 83 79 Repayments of term debt facilities without recourse to CSI (7 ) (1 ) Credit facility transaction costs (1 ) (2 ) Payments of lease obligations (22 ) (20 ) Distribution to the Joday Group (23 ) (22 ) Dividends paid to redeemable preferred security holders (7 ) - Dividends paid to common shareholders of the Company (21 ) (21 ) Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities 47 6 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities: Acquisition of businesses (214 ) (314 ) Cash obtained with acquired businesses 38 44 Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts (33 ) (46 ) Purchases of other investments (96 ) (0 ) Proceeds from sales of other investments 3 - Interest, dividends and other proceeds received 0 3 Property and equipment purchased (8 ) (4 ) Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (309 ) (319 ) Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents (2 ) (9 ) Increase (decrease) in cash 233 174 Cash, beginning of period $ 763 $ 758 Cash, end of period $ 996 $ 932



