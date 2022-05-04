SEACOR Marine Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

HOUSTON, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2022 were $45.6 million, operating loss was $17.1 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $6.1 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations of $36.5 million, operating loss of $16.6 million, and DVP of $10.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.
Notable first quarter items include:
- Average utilization rates of 70%, the highest for our seasonally low first quarter since 2014.
- 25% improvement in revenues compared to the first quarter of 2021.
- Increases in drydocking and major repairs of 60% from the fourth quarter of 2021 to prepare fleet for increasing activity levels.
For the first quarter of 2022, net loss from continuing operations was $14.8 million ($0.56 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a net loss from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2021 of $16.9 million ($0.67 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, first quarter 2022 results compare to consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations of $48.0 million, operating loss from continuing operations of $14.7 million, and DVP of $12.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2021, net loss from continuing operations was $15.8 million ($0.62 loss per basic and diluted share).
Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:
“Demand for our services remains strong and we expect that our strategy will generate positive operating cash flows as the year progresses. The first quarter results reflect our strategy of preparing and positioning our fleet during the seasonally low months of the year to participate fully in the market up-cycle. As a result, we had a substantial increase in drydocking and repair and maintenance expenses, which resulted in our DVP being down relative to prior quarters since we expense these items as incurred.”
___________________
|(1
|)
|Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its regions, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. lease expense for lease vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s global fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.
SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well workover and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services.
Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Please visit SEACOR Marine’s website at www.seacormarine.com for additional information.
For all other requests, contact InvestorRelations@seacormarine.com
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except share data)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2022
|2021
|Operating Revenues
|$
|45,591
|$
|36,512
|Costs and Expenses:
|Operating
|39,496
|26,307
|Administrative and general
|9,924
|8,611
|Lease expense
|1,060
|1,078
|Depreciation and amortization
|14,371
|14,798
|64,851
|50,794
|Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net
|2,139
|(2,273
|)
|Operating (Loss)
|(17,121
|)
|(16,555
|)
|Other Income (Expense):
|Interest income
|29
|986
|Interest expense
|(6,627
|)
|(8,018
|)
|SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees
|—
|(7
|)
|Derivative (losses) gains, net
|(34
|)
|355
|Foreign currency gains (losses), net
|821
|(466
|)
|(5,811
|)
|(7,150
|)
|Loss from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
|(22,932
|)
|(23,705
|)
|Income Tax Benefit
|(2,421
|)
|(2,688
|)
|Loss from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
|(20,511
|)
|(21,017
|)
|Equity in Earnings Gains of 50% or Less Owned Companies
|5,674
|4,103
|Loss from Continuing Operations
|(14,837
|)
|(16,914
|)
|Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (Includes Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats of $22,756)
|—
|22,925
|Net (Loss) Income
|(14,837
|)
|6,011
|Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries
|—
|—
|Net (Loss) Income Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.
|$
|(14,837
|)
|$
|6,011
|Net Loss Per Common Share from Continuing Operations:
|Basic
|$
|(0.56
|)
|$
|(0.67
|)
|Diluted
|(0.56
|)
|(0.67
|)
|Net Earnings Per Share from Discontinued Operations:
|Basic
|$
|—
|$
|0.91
|Diluted
|—
|0.91
|Net (Loss) Earnings per Share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.56
|)
|$
|0.24
|Diluted
|$
|(0.56
|)
|$
|0.24
|Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:
|Basic
|26,379,293
|25,304,661
|Diluted
|26,379,293
|25,304,661
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Sep. 30, 2021
|Jun. 30, 2021
|Mar. 31, 2021
|Time Charter Statistics:
|Average Rates Per Day
|$
|11,312
|$
|11,376
|$
|12,120
|$
|12,007
|$
|11,323
|Fleet Utilization
|70
|%
|73
|%
|68
|%
|67
|%
|55
|%
|Fleet Available Days
|5,400
|5,060
|5,108
|5,177
|5,505
|Operating Revenues:
|Time charter
|$
|42,741
|$
|42,289
|$
|41,782
|$
|41,474
|$
|34,290
|Bareboat charter
|618
|2,870
|—
|434
|729
|Other marine services
|2,232
|2,808
|1,881
|891
|1,493
|45,591
|47,967
|43,663
|42,799
|36,512
|Costs and Expenses:
|Operating:
|Personnel
|18,435
|17,098
|15,051
|14,353
|13,418
|Repairs and maintenance
|6,791
|6,782
|6,536
|6,959
|3,840
|Drydocking
|4,973
|567
|771
|2,792
|2,217
|Insurance and loss reserves
|1,186
|1,859
|2,189
|2,661
|1,958
|Fuel, lubes and supplies
|3,729
|3,254
|3,684
|2,893
|2,202
|Other
|4,382
|5,476
|5,217
|2,957
|2,672
|39,496
|35,036
|33,448
|32,615
|26,307
|Direct Vessel Profit (1)
|6,095
|12,931
|10,215
|10,184
|10,205
|Other Costs and Expenses:
|Lease expense
|1,060
|2,664
|1,109
|1,234
|1,078
|Administrative and general
|9,924
|10,742
|9,134
|9,152
|8,611
|Depreciation and amortization
|14,371
|14,198
|14,306
|14,093
|14,798
|25,355
|27,604
|24,549
|24,479
|24,487
|Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net
|2,139
|—
|56
|22,653
|(2,273
|)
|Operating (Loss) Income
|(17,121
|)
|(14,673
|)
|(14,278
|)
|8,358
|(16,555
|)
|Other Income (Expense):
|Interest income
|29
|57
|124
|135
|986
|Interest expense
|(6,627
|)
|(6,380
|)
|(6,403
|)
|(7,310
|)
|(8,018
|)
|SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(7
|)
|Derivative (losses) gains, net
|(34
|)
|4
|2
|30
|355
|Gain on debt extinguishment
|—
|—
|—
|61,994
|—
|Foreign currency gains (losses), net
|821
|(357
|)
|245
|(657
|)
|(466
|)
|Gain (Loss) from return of investments in 50% or less owned companies and other, net
|—
|—
|9,442
|(1
|)
|—
|(5,811
|)
|(6,676
|)
|3,410
|54,191
|(7,150
|)
|(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
|(22,932
|)
|(21,349
|)
|(10,868
|)
|62,549
|(23,705
|)
|Income Tax (Benefit) Expense
|(2,421
|)
|(1,009
|)
|(725
|)
|15,915
|(2,688
|)
|(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
|(20,511
|)
|(20,340
|)
|(10,143
|)
|46,634
|(21,017
|)
|Equity in Earnings Gains of 50% or Less Owned Companies
|5,674
|4,494
|4,314
|2,167
|4,103
|(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations
|(14,837
|)
|(15,846
|)
|(5,829
|)
|48,801
|(16,914
|)
|Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (Includes Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats of $22,756)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|22,925
|Net (Loss) Income
|(14,837
|)
|(15,846
|)
|(5,829
|)
|48,801
|6,011
|Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries
|—
|—
|—
|1
|—
|Net (Loss) Income Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.
|$
|(14,837
|)
|$
|(15,846
|)
|$
|(5,829
|)
|$
|48,800
|$
|6,011
|Net (Loss) Earnings Per Common Share from Continuing Operations:
|Basic
|$
|(0.56
|)
|$
|(0.62
|)
|$
|(0.23
|)
|$
|1.92
|$
|(0.67
|)
|Diluted
|(0.56
|)
|(0.62
|)
|(0.23
|)
|1.79
|(0.67
|)
|Net Earnings Per Share from Discontinued Operations:
|Basic
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|0.91
|Diluted
|—
|—
|—
|—
|0.91
|Net (Loss) Earnings per Share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.56
|)
|$
|(0.62
|)
|$
|(0.23
|)
|$
|1.92
|$
|0.24
|Diluted
|$
|(0.56
|)
|$
|(0.62
|)
|$
|(0.23
|)
|$
|1.79
|$
|0.24
|Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:
|Basic
|26,379
|25,520
|25,516
|25,435
|25,305
|Diluted
|26,379
|25,520
|25,516
|28,345
|25,305
|Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End
|28,083
|27,432
|25,864
|25,869
|25,683
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, except statistics)
|Three Months Ended
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Sep. 30, 2021
|Jun. 30, 2021
|Mar. 31, 2021
|United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico
|Time Charter Statistics:
|Average rates per day worked
|$
|15,595
|$
|15,496
|$
|18,702
|$
|17,058
|$
|15,910
|Fleet utilization
|38
|%
|33
|%
|27
|%
|18
|%
|6
|%
|Fleet available days
|1,314
|1,043
|1,062
|1,112
|1,518
|Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
|205
|95
|246
|137
|67
|Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
|404
|399
|469
|748
|1,270
|Operating Revenues:
|Time charter
|$
|7,864
|$
|5,290
|$
|5,289
|$
|3,419
|$
|1,489
|Bareboat charter
|—
|386
|—
|434
|729
|Other marine services
|2,052
|1,119
|1,215
|727
|546
|9,916
|6,795
|6,504
|4,580
|2,764
|Direct Costs and Expenses:
|Operating:
|Personnel
|$
|4,923
|$
|3,136
|$
|2,428
|$
|1,528
|$
|1,744
|Repairs and maintenance
|1,101
|1,085
|1,266
|389
|654
|Drydocking
|2,867
|191
|239
|777
|875
|Insurance and loss reserves
|229
|720
|462
|923
|527
|Fuel, lubes and supplies
|662
|501
|259
|245
|199
|Other
|224
|200
|147
|224
|77
|10,006
|5,833
|4,801
|4,086
|4,076
|Direct Vessel (Loss) Profit (1)
|$
|(90
|)
|$
|962
|$
|1,703
|$
|494
|$
|(1,312
|)
|Other Costs and Expenses:
|Lease expense
|$
|287
|$
|633
|$
|621
|$
|703
|$
|664
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,638
|4,325
|3,936
|3,287
|4,164
|Africa and Europe, Continuing Operations
|Time Charter Statistics:
|Average rates per day worked
|$
|10,006
|$
|9,530
|$
|9,551
|$
|11,231
|$
|11,356
|Fleet utilization
|82
|%
|88
|%
|77
|%
|75
|%
|68
|%
|Fleet available days
|1,499
|1,411
|1,417
|1,365
|1,356
|Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
|163
|79
|52
|65
|78
|Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
|—
|—
|29
|176
|346
|Operating Revenues:
|Time charter
|$
|12,280
|$
|11,883
|$
|10,446
|$
|11,437
|$
|10,502
|Bareboat charter
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Other marine services
|(616
|)
|(416
|)
|(429
|)
|(224
|)
|(269
|)
|11,664
|11,467
|10,017
|11,213
|10,233
|Direct Costs and Expenses:
|Operating:
|Personnel
|$
|3,536
|$
|3,283
|$
|3,147
|$
|4,253
|$
|3,220
|Repairs and maintenance
|1,579
|1,846
|1,540
|2,195
|1,191
|Drydocking
|1,144
|144
|337
|374
|304
|Insurance and loss reserves
|124
|245
|323
|352
|433
|Fuel, lubes and supplies
|1,473
|1,019
|1,631
|887
|572
|Other
|1,828
|1,740
|1,424
|2,072
|579
|9,684
|8,277
|8,402
|10,133
|6,299
|Direct Vessel Profit (1)
|$
|1,980
|$
|3,190
|$
|1,615
|$
|1,080
|$
|3,934
|Other Costs and Expenses:
|Lease expense
|$
|402
|$
|371
|$
|284
|$
|270
|$
|356
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,258
|2,948
|3,296
|3,305
|3,307
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
|Three Months Ended
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Sep. 30, 2021
|Jun. 30, 2021
|Mar. 31, 2021
|Middle East and Asia
|Time Charter Statistics:
|Average rates per day worked
|$
|9,882
|$
|9,612
|$
|10,374
|$
|9,292
|$
|9,308
|Fleet utilization
|77
|%
|81
|%
|73
|%
|81
|%
|73
|%
|Fleet available days
|1,800
|1,717
|1,780
|1,820
|1,852
|Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
|153
|38
|134
|105
|115
|Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
|90
|178
|214
|116
|239
|Operating Revenues:
|Time charter
|$
|13,660
|$
|13,402
|$
|13,417
|$
|13,752
|$
|12,575
|Other marine services
|49
|50
|85
|31
|360
|13,709
|13,452
|13,502
|13,783
|12,935
|Direct Costs and Expenses:
|Operating:
|Personnel
|$
|6,031
|$
|5,756
|$
|5,849
|$
|5,378
|$
|5,208
|Repairs and maintenance
|1,832
|1,382
|1,610
|2,806
|903
|Drydocking
|962
|232
|156
|1,185
|1,066
|Insurance and loss reserves
|507
|611
|707
|461
|702
|Fuel, lubes and supplies
|1,010
|1,042
|777
|1,081
|559
|Other
|1,627
|2,148
|2,823
|43
|1,144
|11,969
|11,171
|11,922
|10,954
|9,582
|Direct Vessel Profit (1)
|$
|1,740
|$
|2,281
|$
|1,580
|$
|2,829
|$
|3,353
|Other Costs and Expenses:
|Lease expense
|$
|31
|$
|38
|$
|377
|$
|35
|$
|22
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,345
|4,156
|4,456
|4,663
|4,710
|Latin America
|Time Charter Statistics:
|Average rates per day worked
|$
|13,450
|$
|15,944
|$
|16,240
|$
|17,034
|$
|14,751
|Fleet utilization
|85
|%
|83
|%
|92
|%
|86
|%
|85
|%
|Fleet available days
|787
|889
|849
|880
|779
|Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
|59
|113
|58
|117
|94
|Operating Revenues:
|Time charter
|$
|8,937
|$
|11,714
|$
|12,630
|$
|12,866
|$
|9,724
|Bareboat charter
|618
|2,484
|—
|—
|—
|Other marine services
|747
|2,055
|1,010
|357
|856
|10,302
|16,253
|13,640
|13,223
|10,580
|Direct Costs and Expenses:
|Operating:
|Personnel
|$
|3,945
|$
|4,923
|$
|3,627
|$
|3,194
|$
|3,246
|Repairs and maintenance
|2,279
|2,469
|2,120
|1,569
|1,092
|Drydocking
|—
|—
|39
|456
|(28
|)
|Insurance and loss reserves
|326
|283
|697
|925
|296
|Fuel, lubes and supplies
|584
|692
|1,017
|680
|872
|Other
|703
|1,388
|823
|618
|872
|7,837
|9,755
|8,323
|7,442
|6,350
|Direct Vessel Profit (1)
|$
|2,465
|$
|6,498
|$
|5,317
|$
|5,781
|$
|4,230
|Other Costs and Expenses:
|Lease expense
|$
|340
|$
|1,622
|$
|(173
|)
|$
|226
|$
|36
|'Depreciation and amortization
|2,130
|2,769
|2,618
|2,838
|2,617
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS
(in thousands, except statistics)
|Three Months Ended
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Sep. 30, 2021
|Jun. 30, 2021
|Mar. 31, 2021
|Anchor handling towing supply
|Time Charter Statistics:
|Average rates per day worked
|$
|8,908
|$
|8,069
|$
|14,346
|$
|11,268
|$
|7,778
|Fleet utilization
|66
|%
|66
|%
|66
|%
|59
|%
|67
|%
|Fleet available days
|540
|552
|552
|546
|540
|Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
|2
|14
|61
|105
|—
|Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
|180
|92
|92
|118
|180
|Operating Revenues:
|Time charter
|$
|3,188
|$
|2,926
|$
|5,224
|$
|3,640
|$
|2,801
|Other marine services
|(160
|)
|(129
|)
|(151
|)
|(157
|)
|(130
|)
|3,028
|2,797
|5,073
|3,483
|2,671
|Direct Costs and Expenses:
|Operating:
|Personnel
|$
|1,136
|$
|1,389
|$
|1,584
|$
|1,513
|$
|984
|Repairs and maintenance
|293
|608
|1,044
|471
|241
|Drydocking
|(7
|)
|1
|(217
|)
|1,322
|54
|Insurance and loss reserves
|(137
|)
|148
|193
|99
|194
|Fuel, lubes and supplies
|144
|321
|388
|344
|139
|Other
|439
|556
|408
|444
|270
|1,868
|3,023
|3,400
|4,193
|1,882
|Other Costs and Expenses:
|Lease expense
|$
|449
|$
|353
|$
|354
|$
|362
|$
|400
|Depreciation and amortization
|494
|495
|494
|495
|494
|Fast support
|Time Charter Statistics:
|Average rates per day worked
|$
|8,621
|$
|8,464
|$
|8,455
|$
|7,962
|$
|7,888
|Fleet utilization
|80
|%
|79
|%
|70
|%
|71
|%
|61
|%
|Fleet available days
|2,160
|2,208
|2,208
|2,100
|2,207
|Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
|167
|137
|300
|226
|182
|Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
|90
|92
|178
|314
|584
|Operating Revenues:
|Time charter
|$
|14,900
|$
|14,857
|$
|13,007
|$
|11,827
|$
|10,657
|Bareboat charter
|—
|386
|—
|434
|729
|Other marine services
|(254
|)
|(380
|)
|(121
|)
|(249
|)
|(218
|)
|14,646
|14,863
|12,886
|12,012
|11,168
|Direct Costs and Expenses:
|Operating:
|Personnel
|$
|5,070
|$
|5,581
|$
|4,588
|$
|4,802
|$
|4,041
|Repairs and maintenance
|1,800
|2,151
|2,313
|3,618
|1,535
|Drydocking
|1,277
|494
|965
|1,178
|1,178
|Insurance and loss reserves
|260
|390
|328
|507
|466
|Fuel, lubes and supplies
|1,544
|1,355
|1,390
|1,154
|726
|Other
|1,941
|2,156
|2,021
|1,640
|1,141
|11,892
|12,127
|11,605
|12,899
|9,087
|Other Costs and Expenses:
|Lease expense
|$
|—
|$
|353
|$
|693
|$
|352
|$
|352
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,945
|4,929
|4,929
|4,931
|5,096
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
|Three Months Ended
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Sep. 30, 2021
|Jun. 30, 2021
|Mar. 31, 2021
|Supply
|Time Charter Statistics:
|Average rates per day worked
|$
|12,188
|$
|11,586
|$
|11,631
|$
|11,921
|$
|12,110
|Fleet utilization
|72
|%
|79
|%
|77
|%
|80
|%
|63
|%
|Fleet available days
|1,800
|1,380
|1,372
|1,274
|1,319
|Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
|233
|117
|64
|11
|105
|Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
|—
|117
|174
|91
|315
|Operating Revenues:
|Time charter
|$
|15,823
|$
|12,675
|$
|12,317
|$
|12,179
|$
|10,082
|Bareboat charter
|618
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Other marine services
|44
|410
|221
|117
|346
|16,485
|13,085
|12,538
|12,296
|10,428
|Direct Costs and Expenses:
|Operating:
|Personnel
|$
|8,193
|$
|6,141
|$
|4,738
|$
|4,044
|$
|4,158
|Repairs and maintenance
|3,701
|2,191
|2,078
|2,039
|1,135
|Drydocking
|1,302
|—
|23
|180
|110
|Insurance and loss reserves
|428
|280
|595
|436
|474
|Fuel, lubes and supplies
|1,434
|998
|1,221
|1,034
|1,003
|Other
|1,348
|1,957
|988
|884
|880
|16,406
|11,567
|9,643
|8,617
|7,760
|Other Costs and Expenses:
|Lease expense
|$
|291
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,786
|3,155
|3,149
|2,936
|2,977
|Specialty
|Time Charter Statistics:
|Average rates per day worked
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|1,571
|$
|1,890
|Fleet utilization
|—
|%
|—
|%
|—
|%
|92
|%
|100
|%
|Fleet available days
|90
|92
|92
|91
|90
|Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
|—
|—
|65
|8
|—
|Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
|90
|92
|—
|—
|—
|Operating Revenues:
|Time charter
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|131
|$
|170
|Other marine services
|—
|—
|—
|23
|12
|—
|—
|—
|154
|182
|Direct Costs and Expenses:
|Operating:
|Personnel
|$
|1
|$
|6
|$
|35
|$
|99
|$
|89
|Repairs and maintenance
|—
|(28
|)
|7
|104
|8
|Drydocking
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Insurance and loss reserves
|2
|1
|3
|5
|4
|Fuel, lubes and supplies
|2
|2
|6
|5
|8
|Other
|11
|18
|28
|33
|26
|16
|(1
|)
|79
|246
|135
|Other Costs and Expenses:
|Depreciation and amortization
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
|Three Months Ended
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Sep. 30, 2021
|Jun. 30, 2021
|Mar. 31, 2021
|Liftboats
|Time Charter Statistics:
|Average rates per day worked
|$
|22,416
|$
|23,409
|$
|23,137
|$
|25,334
|$
|26,792
|Fleet utilization
|49
|%
|61
|%
|55
|%
|46
|%
|29
|%
|Fleet available days
|810
|828
|884
|1,167
|1,350
|Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
|179
|58
|65
|75
|67
|Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
|134
|184
|202
|517
|776
|Operating Revenues:
|Time charter
|$
|8,830
|$
|11,831
|$
|11,234
|$
|13,697
|$
|10,580
|Bareboat charter
|—
|2,484
|—
|—
|—
|Other marine services
|1,463
|1,121
|997
|688
|797
|10,293
|15,436
|12,231
|14,385
|11,377
|Direct Costs and Expenses:
|Operating:
|Personnel
|$
|4,035
|$
|4,068
|$
|4,033
|$
|3,916
|$
|3,806
|Repairs and maintenance
|1,012
|1,859
|1,104
|716
|894
|Drydocking
|2,401
|72
|—
|112
|875
|Insurance and loss reserves
|1,215
|1,070
|1,170
|1,752
|719
|Fuel, lubes and supplies
|605
|589
|668
|353
|320
|Other
|644
|856
|1,672
|(58
|)
|677
|9,912
|8,514
|8,647
|6,791
|7,291
|Other Costs and Expenses:
|Lease expense
|$
|—
|$
|1,569
|$
|(200
|)
|$
|205
|$
|12
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,964
|5,171
|5,170
|5,171
|5,659
|Other Activity
|Operating Revenues:
|Other marine services
|$
|1,139
|$
|1,786
|$
|935
|$
|469
|$
|686
|1,139
|1,786
|935
|469
|686
|Direct Costs and Expenses:
|Operating:
|Personnel
|$
|—
|$
|(87
|)
|$
|73
|$
|(21
|)
|$
|340
|Repairs and maintenance
|(15
|)
|1
|(10
|)
|11
|27
|Insurance and loss reserves
|(582
|)
|(30
|)
|(100
|)
|(138
|)
|101
|Fuel, lubes and supplies
|—
|(11
|)
|11
|3
|6
|Other
|(1
|)
|(67
|)
|100
|14
|(322
|)
|(598
|)
|(194
|)
|74
|(131
|)
|152
|Other Costs and Expenses:
|Lease expense
|$
|320
|$
|389
|$
|262
|$
|315
|$
|314
|Depreciation and amortization
|182
|448
|564
|560
|572
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Sep. 30, 2021
|Jun. 30, 2021
|Mar. 31, 2021
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|36,315
|$
|37,619
|$
|42,194
|$
|45,446
|$
|68,409
|Restricted cash
|3,596
|3,601
|4,160
|5,855
|3,352
|Receivables:
|Trade, net of allowance for credit loss accounts
|49,238
|55,544
|50,343
|47,082
|42,680
|Other
|8,799
|6,118
|13,750
|12,152
|11,265
|Receivables from SEACOR Holdings
|—
|—
|—
|—
|19,332
|Tax receivable
|1,238
|1,238
|101
|1,497
|1,498
|Inventories
|1,297
|928
|476
|425
|572
|Prepaid expenses and other
|3,724
|3,730
|3,851
|4,527
|2,326
|Other current assets
|—
|—
|—
|—
|423
|Assets held for sale
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total current assets
|104,207
|108,778
|114,875
|116,984
|149,857
|Property and Equipment:
|Historical cost
|1,006,873
|1,025,284
|989,910
|972,267
|1,000,430
|Accumulated depreciation
|(316,444
|)
|(317,297
|)
|(303,178
|)
|(288,882
|)
|(297,792
|)
|690,429
|707,987
|686,732
|683,385
|702,638
|Construction in progress
|15,550
|15,531
|15,577
|32,903
|32,530
|Net property and equipment
|705,979
|723,518
|702,309
|716,288
|735,168
|Right-of-use asset - operating leases
|6,238
|6,608
|4,670
|5,469
|7,046
|Right-of-use asset - finance leases
|7,290
|100
|108
|116
|121
|Investments, at equity, and advances to 50% or less owned companies
|76,860
|71,727
|77,426
|77,539
|79,000
|Other assets
|2,057
|1,771
|2,672
|2,781
|2,624
|Total assets
|$
|902,631
|$
|912,502
|$
|902,060
|$
|919,177
|$
|973,816
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|$
|2,073
|$
|1,986
|$
|1,269
|$
|2,885
|$
|5,139
|Current portion of finance lease liabilities
|190
|33
|32
|32
|46
|Current portion of long-term debt
|32,708
|31,602
|28,875
|28,419
|34,888
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|32,585
|28,419
|23,578
|27,163
|21,428
|Due to SEACOR Holdings
|264
|274
|276
|277
|—
|Other current liabilities
|23,723
|22,351
|21,109
|26,886
|29,719
|Discontinued operations
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total current liabilities
|91,543
|84,665
|75,139
|85,662
|91,220
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|4,420
|4,885
|4,000
|4,072
|4,778
|Long-term finance lease liabilities
|7,183
|76
|84
|92
|97
|Long-term debt
|326,264
|332,762
|321,641
|320,823
|431,849
|Conversion option liability on convertible senior notes
|34
|—
|5
|7
|37
|Deferred income taxes
|37,153
|40,682
|43,463
|46,169
|31,766
|Deferred gains and other liabilities
|2,990
|2,891
|2,925
|2,951
|4,910
|Total liabilities
|469,587
|465,961
|447,257
|459,776
|564,657
|Equity:
|SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock
|269
|262
|245
|245
|243
|Additional paid-in capital
|463,138
|461,931
|455,373
|454,079
|452,290
|Accumulated Deficit
|(37,744
|)
|(22,907
|)
|(7,059
|)
|(1,230
|)
|(50,029
|)
|Shares held in treasury
|(1,792
|)
|(1,120
|)
|(1,120
|)
|(1,120
|)
|(1,110
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
|8,853
|8,055
|7,044
|7,107
|7,446
|432,724
|446,221
|454,483
|459,081
|408,840
|Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
|320
|320
|320
|320
|319
|Total equity
|433,044
|446,541
|454,803
|459,401
|409,159
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|902,631
|$
|912,502
|$
|902,060
|$
|919,177
|$
|973,816
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Sep. 30, 2021
|Jun. 30, 2021
|Mar. 31, 2021
|Cash Flows from Continuing Operating Activities:
|Net (Loss) Income
|$
|(14,837
|)
|$
|(15,846
|)
|$
|(5,829
|)
|$
|48,801
|$
|6,011
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|14,371
|14,198
|14,306
|14,093
|14,798
|Deferred financing costs amortization
|291
|328
|255
|254
|260
|Stock-based compensation expense
|395
|1,243
|1,294
|1,779
|849
|Debt discount amortization
|1,691
|1,614
|1,573
|1,787
|1,892
|Allowance for credit losses
|(170
|)
|585
|122
|132
|24
|(Gain) Loss from equipment sales, retirements or impairments
|(2,139
|)
|—
|(56
|)
|(22,653
|)
|2,273
|Gain on the sale of Windcat Workboats
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(22,756
|)
|Gain on debt extinguishment, net
|—
|—
|—
|(62,749
|)
|—
|Gain from return of investment
|—
|—
|(9,442
|)
|—
|—
|Derivative losses (gains)
|34
|(4
|)
|(2
|)
|(30
|)
|(355
|)
|Interest on finance lease
|25
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Cash settlement payments on derivative transactions, net
|(373
|)
|(403
|)
|(414
|)
|(414
|)
|(919
|)
|Currency (gains) losses
|(821
|)
|357
|(245
|)
|657
|466
|Deferred income taxes
|(3,529
|)
|(2,781
|)
|(2,706
|)
|14,403
|(4,056
|)
|Equity earnings
|(5,674
|)
|(4,494
|)
|(4,314
|)
|(2,167
|)
|(4,103
|)
|Dividends received from equity investees
|725
|817
|4,515
|—
|—
|Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:
|Accounts receivables
|3,904
|(1,157
|)
|(3,798
|)
|16,047
|11,345
|Other assets
|(164
|)
|1,656
|1,561
|(1,296
|)
|1,192
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|6,707
|7,915
|(1,416
|)
|4,268
|(10,296
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|436
|4,029
|(4,595
|)
|12,912
|(3,373
|)
|Cash Flows from Continuing Investing Activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(20
|)
|(443
|)
|(2,910
|)
|(926
|)
|(2,724
|)
|Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment
|5,310
|—
|—
|26,871
|3,266
|Proceeds from sale of Windcat Workboats, net cash sold
|—
|—
|—
|—
|38,715
|Net investing activities in property and equipment
|5,290
|(443
|)
|(2,910
|)
|25,945
|39,257
|Investments in and advances to 50% or less owned companies
|—
|(2,272
|)
|—
|—
|(736
|)
|Excess distributions from equity investees
|—
|—
|9,442
|—
|—
|Principal payments on notes due from equity investees
|176
|(630
|)
|179
|2,877
|919
|Cash received from acquisition of 50% or less owned company
|—
|172
|—
|—
|—
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|5,466
|(3,173
|)
|6,711
|28,822
|39,440
|Cash Flows from Continuing Financing Activities:
|Payments on long-term debt
|(7,348
|)
|(5,981
|)
|(7,054
|)
|(56,787
|)
|(8,302
|)
|Payments on debt extinguishment cost
|—
|—
|—
|(755
|)
|—
|Payments on finance lease
|(9
|)
|(9
|)
|(9
|)
|(12
|)
|—
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|140
|—
|Issuance of stock
|7
|—
|—
|2
|8
|Excerise of warrants
|—
|1
|—
|—
|—
|'Net cash used in financing activities
|(7,210
|)
|(5,989
|)
|(7,063
|)
|(57,552
|)
|(8,294
|)
|Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|—
|(4,642
|)
|4,621
|Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
|(1,309
|)
|(5,134
|)
|(4,947
|)
|(20,460
|)
|32,394
|Cash Flows from Discontinued Operations
|Operating Activities
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(171
|)
|Investing Activities
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Financing Activities
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Effects of FX Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents from Discontinued Operations:
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(171
|)
|Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
|(1,309
|)
|(5,134
|)
|(4,947
|)
|(20,460
|)
|32,223
|Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period
|41,220
|46,354
|51,301
|71,761
|39,538
|Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period
|$
|39,911
|$
|41,220
|$
|46,354
|$
|51,301
|$
|71,761
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS
|Owned
|Joint Ventured
|Leased-in
|Managed
|Total
|March 31, 2022
|AHTS
|4
|—
|2
|—
|6
|FSV
|23
|5
|1
|2
|31
|Supply
|20
|15
|—
|—
|35
|Specialty
|1
|—
|—
|—
|1
|Liftboats
|9
|—
|—
|—
|9
|57
|20
|3
|2
|82
|December 31, 2021
|AHTS
|4
|—
|2
|—
|6
|FSV
|23
|5
|1
|1
|30
|Supply
|20
|15
|—
|—
|35
|Specialty (1)
|1
|—
|—
|—
|1
|Liftboats (2)
|9
|—
|—
|—
|9
|57
|20
|3
|1
|81
(1) One owned vessel classified as a CTV Operations as of December 31, 2020 was reclassified as a specialty vessel as of January 12, 2021.
(2) In the second quarter of 2021, the Company removed from service four liftboats. Removed from service vessels are not counted in active fleet count.