“TAAT® Nation” Launches to Drive Sustained Engagement of TAAT® Users

As more adult smokers are making the switch to TAAT®, the Company has launched “TAAT® Nation” as an initiative for driving continued engagement among established users of TAAT® products. Building upon the success of TAAT® sponsorships for events, sports, and podcasts, TAAT® Nation is anchored by a digital presence showcasing “moments” of using TAAT® in everyday life, demonstrating the relatable TAAT® experience to adult smokers who aspire to make a better choice. This quarter, TAAT® intends to launch a subscription-based delivery program for its products in the United States under the TAAT® Nation banner as a unique direct-to-consumer fulfillment offering for adult smokers who use TAAT® on a regular basis.

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT® GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT®”) is pleased to announce that it has launched TAAT® Nation; a lifestyle-driven brand extension for a target audience of adult smokers who are existing users of TAAT® Original, Smooth and Menthol. After launching in the United States in December 2020, TAAT® products are now sold in over 2,500 stores nationwide and are widely recognized as a nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternative to tobacco cigarettes. Having established an initial user base of adult smokers who have partially or completely switched to TAAT® from legacy tobacco products, the Company has identified the importance of organically cultivating sustained engagement with the TAAT® brand as a movement transcending the core offering of tobacco alternatives. The Company has foreshadowed this brand-enrichment approach with lifestyle-related sponsorships to include events (e.g., the Mister Supranational 2021 pageant and the Tobacco Plus Expo after-party), athletes (e.g., Floyd Mayweather’s entourage for the Mayweather vs Paul boxing match in June 2021), and sports media (e.g., the “In the Huddle” podcast under Raider Nation, provided at no cost to TAAT®). The Company also launched a collection of TAAT® branded merchandise last quarter (announced in a press release dated February 4, 2022 ), which has proven beneficial as an expansion of the brand’s reach within its user base of adult smokers. By driving customer engagement through channels and initiatives that complement the TAAT® product itself, the brand continues to fortify its relationship with its growing population of loyal supporters.



The Company recently began publishing a series of original video content built around the concept of “moments” on the TAAT® Nation YouTube channel. Through scenes with characters such as automotive mechanics, hikers, and bartenders, the TAAT® experience is displayed to highlight its motions that are almost identical to those undertaken when smoking a tobacco cigarette. TAAT® plans to continue producing similar content along with “candid” user anecdotes captured in settings to include the point of sale and events where TAAT® is used (e.g., festivals, sports matches, etc.), with a central objective of conveying the “TAAT® experience” to the growing community of users becoming known as TAAT® Nation.

The TAAT® Nation YouTube channel can be accessed through the following link: TAAT® Nation YouTube Channel

As an additional component of TAAT® Nation, the Company plans to offer subscription-based home delivery to existing users of TAAT® in the United States. In addition to the convenience of recurring scheduled deliveries of TAAT® products, adult smokers who subscribe to this service will be eligible to enjoy exclusive benefits such as promotional offers, invitations to private events, and contests. More information will be made available on the TryTAAT website at a later date.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d82f48d0-7471-49ae-b2f9-9d5046740914

TAAT® Founder Joe Deighan commented, “Many CPG brands in categories such as alcohol, energy drinks, and snacks have launched marketing initiatives to emphasize how their respective offerings align with the lifestyles of their target audiences. The general act of having a smoke is a ‘moment’ relatable to adult smokers everywhere, whether that may be a routine smoke during your lunch break at work, or a smoke because you feel like it while you’re at a music festival or in a nightclub. These moments occur billions of times per day worldwide, and I believe that what defines the TAAT® brand is the freedom to continue enjoying those moments without having to consume tobacco or nicotine. Over the past 18 months, we commercialized TAAT® all across the United States and have built a robust user base who we now refer to as TAAT® Nation. They already love TAAT® and are proud to be part of a growing community of adult smokers who are making a better choice, while continuing to enjoy their moments. With the launch of TAAT® Nation, we are excited about leveraging our existing momentum to continue growing our brand equity in the tobacco industry.”

About TAAT® Global Alternatives Inc.

The Company has developed TAAT®, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT®'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT® was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $812 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

References

1 Statista: Consumer Markets - Tobacco Products

