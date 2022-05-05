Costamare Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

MONACO, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costamare Inc. (“Costamare” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CMRE) today reported unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 (“Q1 2022”).



I. RECORD PROFITABILITY IN A FIRST QUARTER SINCE NYSE LISTING

Q1 2022 Net Income available to common stockholders of $115.4 million ($0.93 per share) vs $60.5 million ($0.49 per share) in Q1 2021.

Q1 2022 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders 1 of $104.5 million ($0.84 per share) vs $38.0 million ($0.31 per share) in Q1 2021.

of $104.5 million ($0.84 per share) vs $38.0 million ($0.31 per share) in Q1 2021. Q1 2022 liquidity of $644 million2 vs $240 million in Q1 2021.

II. NEW CHARTER ARRANGEMENTS3 AND FULLY EMPLOYED CONTAINERSHIP FLEET FOR THE YEAR AHEAD

Containership fleet fully employed for the remainder of 2022.

More than 90% of the containership fleet 4 is fixed for 2023.

is fixed for 2023. Entered into a total of 49 chartering agreements for the dry bulk fleet since the beginning of 2022. Selected fixtures are shown below: Charter of the 2012-built, 63,227 DWT dry bulk vessel Damon at a daily rate of $35,000 for a period of approximately one month. Charter of the 2010-built, 58,018 DWT dry bulk vessel Norma at a daily rate of $45,000 for a period of approximately 70 days. Charter of the 2010-built, 56,729 DWT dry bulk vessel Libra at a daily rate of $37,000 for a period between 50 and 120 days. Charter of the 2010-built, 32,527 DWT dry bulk vessel Cetus at a daily rate of $24,000 for a period of approximately one month.



III. SALE AND PURCHASE ACTIVITY

Delivery of the 2010-built 58,018 DWT dry bulk vessel Norma (ex. Magda).

Agreement for the sale of the 2009-built, 57,334 DWT dry bulk vessel Thunder. The sale is expected to be concluded in Q2 2022 and will result in an estimated capital gain of $3.6 million.

Conclusion of the sale and delivery of the 1997-built, 2,458 TEU containership Messini, which resulted in a capital gain of $17.8 million.

IV. NEW DEBT FINANCING

New financing agreements for an amount of $160.5 million. More specifically: In April 2022, we signed a hunting license loan agreement with a European financial institution for an amount of up to $120 million for the purposes of financing the acquisition cost of dry bulk vessels. The availability period of this facility expires in Q2 2023, an amount of $10.8 million has already been drawn down and the facility has a maximum tenor of five years following the expiration of the availability period. In April 2022, we signed a loan agreement with a leading European financial institution for an amount of $40.5 million for the purposes of refinancing the existing indebtedness of four dry bulk vessels. The new facility has a tenor of four years, and will mature in April 2026.



V. DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS

On April 1, 2022, we declared a special dividend of $0.50 per share on our common stock and a dividend for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, of $0.115 per share on our common stock, both of which are due to be paid on May 5, 2022, to stockholders of record of common stock as of April 19, 2022.

On April 1, 2022, we declared a dividend of $0.476563 per share on our Series B Preferred Stock, $0.531250 per share on our Series C Preferred Stock, $0.546875 per share on our Series D Preferred Stock and $0.554688 per share on our Series E Preferred Stock, which were all paid on April 18, 2022 to holders of record as of April 14, 2022.



_______________

1 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and respective per share figures are non-GAAP measures and should not be used in isolation or as substitutes for Costamare’s financial results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). For the definition and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please refer to Exhibit I.

2 Including our share of cash amounting to $3.2 million held by vessel owning-companies set-up pursuant to the Framework Deed dated May 15, 2013, as amended and restated from time to time, between the Company and York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC and $152.5 million of available undrawn funds from our two hunting license facilities as of the date of this earnings release.

3 Please refer to the Fleet List tables for additional information on vessel employment details.

4 Calculated on a TEU basis and excluding vessels we have agreed to sell.



Mr. Gregory Zikos, Chief Financial Officer of Costamare Inc., commented:

“During the quarter the Company delivered strong results; revenues more than doubled to approx. $270 million and Net Income reached $115 million, compared to $60 million for the same period of last year. As of quarter end, liquidity stood at $640 million.

Fundamentals and strong charter rates for the container market remain unchanged; a commercially fully employed container fleet with no vessels available on short notice. Congestion shows no signs of easing, while recent events are in fact contributing to further increases.

In such an opportune market environment we have covered all of our containership open days for 2022 and we have ca. 95% coverage for 2023. Contracted revenues for the containership fleet in the water amount to $3.3 billion with a remaining time charter duration of 4.1 years.

On the dry bulk side, the market continues to be strong with smaller ships earning a premium to the larger ones, also benefiting from container spillover. Supply and demand dynamics remain healthy underpinned by a historically low orderbook.”

Financial Summary

Three-month period ended March 31, (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data): 2021 2022 Voyage revenue $ 126,725 $ 268,010 Accrued charter revenue (1) $ 1,032 $ 3,357 Amortization of time-charter assumed $ - $ 49 Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (2) $ 127,757 $ 271,416 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders (3) $ 37,986 $ 104,494 Weighted Average number of shares 122,384,052 124,150,337 Adjusted Earnings per share (3) $ 0.31 $ 0.84 Net Income $ 68,141 $ 123,037 Net Income available to common stockholders $ 60,546 $ 115,442 Weighted Average number of shares 122,384,052 124,150,337 Earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.93

(1) Accrued charter revenue represents the difference between cash received during the period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis. In the early years of a charter with escalating charter rates, voyage revenue will exceed cash received during the period and during the last years of such charter cash received will exceed revenue recognized on a straight-line basis. The reverse is true for charters with descending rates.

(2) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis represents Voyage revenue after adjusting for non-cash “Accrued charter revenue” recorded under charters with escalating charter rates. However, Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is useful to investors because it presents the charter revenue for the relevant period based on the then current daily charter rates. The increases or decreases in daily charter rates under our charter party agreements are described in the notes to the “Fleet List” tables below.

(3) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial measures additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company’s performance. The tables below set out supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, voyage revenue or net income as determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures include (i) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (reconciled above), (ii) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and (iii) Adjusted Earnings per Share.

Exhibit I

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share

Three-month period ended March 31, (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) 2021 2022 Net Income $ 68,141 $ 123,037 Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock (7,595 ) (7,595 ) Net Income available to common stockholders 60,546 115,442 Accrued charter revenue 1,032 3,357 General and administrative expenses – non-cash component 1,439 2,552 Non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs 363 634 Amortization of Time charter assumed - 49 Realized (gain) / loss on Euro/USD forward contracts (1) (78 ) 331 (Gain) / Loss on sale of vessels (1) 260 (17,798 ) (Gain) / Loss on derivative instruments, excluding interest accrued and realized on non-hedging derivative instruments (1) 1,117 (73 ) Fair value measurement of equity securities (25,937 ) - Other non-recurring, non-cash items (756 ) - Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders $ 37,986 $ 104,494 Adjusted Earnings per Share $ 0.31 $ 0.84 Weighted average number of shares 122,384,052 124,150,337

Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share represent Net Income after earnings allocated to preferred stock and gain on retirement of preferred stock, but before non-cash “Accrued charter revenue” recorded under charters with escalating or descending charter rates, amortization of time charter assumed, realized (gain)/loss on Euro/USD forward contracts, (gain)/loss on sale of vessels, fair value measurement of equity securities, non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs, general and administrative expenses - non-cash component, non-cash changes in fair value of derivatives and other non-recurring, non-cash items. “Accrued charter revenue” is attributed to the timing difference between the revenue recognition and the cash collection. However, Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful in evaluating our ability to service additional debt and make capital expenditures. In addition, we believe that Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity position compared to that of other companies in our industry because the calculation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share generally eliminates the effects of the accounting effects of capital expenditures and acquisitions, certain hedging instruments and other accounting treatments, items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance and liquidity. In evaluating Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

(1) Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting Net Income available to common stockholders are reflected as deductions to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders. Charges negatively impacting Net Income available to common stockholders are reflected as increases to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders.

Results of Operations

Three-month period ended March 31, 2022 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2021

During the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, we had an average of 117.4 and 62.7 vessels, respectively, in our fleet.

In the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, we accepted delivery of the secondhand container vessel Dyros (ex. Co Kobe) with a TEU capacity of 4,578 and of the secondhand dry bulk vessels Oracle (ex. Belstar), Libra (ex. Universal Bremen) and Norma (ex. Magda) with an aggregate DWT of 172,717. Furthermore, in the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, we sold the container vessel Messini, with a TEU capacity of 2,458.

In the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, we accepted delivery of the newbuild container vessel YM Target with a TEU capacity of 12,690, the secondhand container vessels Aries, Argus and Glen Canyon, which have an aggregate TEU capacity of 18,626 and we sold the container vessel Halifax Express with a TEU capacity of 4,890. Furthermore, in the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, we acquired (i) the 75% equity interest held by funds managed and/or advised by York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC (“York”) in each of the 11,010 TEU container vessels Cape Kortia and Cape Sounio and (ii) the 51% equity interest held by funds managed and/or advised by York Capital Management in each of the 11,010 TEU container vessels Cape Tainaro, Cape Artemisio and Cape Akritas and as a result we obtained 100% of the equity interest in each of these five container vessels.

In the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, our fleet ownership days totaled 10,564 and 5,640 days, respectively. Ownership days are one of the primary drivers of voyage revenue and vessels’ operating expenses and represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet is owned.

Consolidated Financial Results and Vessels’ Operational Data

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,

except percentages) Three-month period ended March 31,

Percentage

Change 2021 2022 Change Voyage revenue $ 126.7 $ 268.0 $ 141.3 111.5 % Voyage expenses (1.0 ) (8.6 ) 7.6 n.m. Voyage expenses – related parties (1.9 ) (3.7 ) 1.8 94.7 % Vessels’ operating expenses (31.8 ) (65.7 ) 33.9 106.6 % General and administrative expenses (2.0 ) (3.3 ) 1.3 65.0 % Management fees – related parties (5.5 ) (10.9 ) 5.4 98.2 % General and administrative expenses - non-cash component (1.4 ) (2.6 ) 1.2 85.7 % Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs (2.3 ) (2.7 ) 0.4 17.4 % Depreciation (27.1 ) (41.2 ) 14.1 52.0 % Gain / (loss) on sale of vessels (0.3 ) 17.8 18.1 n.m. Foreign exchange gains 0.1 0.1 - - Interest income 0.4 - (0.4 ) n.m. Interest and finance costs (16.1 ) (25.1 ) 9.0 55.9 % Fair value measurement of equity securities 25.9 - (25.9 ) n.m. Income from equity method investments 4.0 0.3 (3.7 ) (92.5 %) Other 1.5 0.5 (1.0 ) (66.7 %) Gain / (loss) on derivative instruments (1.1 ) 0.1 1.2 n.m. Net Income $ 68.1 $ 123.0





(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,

except percentages) Three-month period ended March 31, Change Percentage

Change 2021 2022 Voyage revenue $ 126.7 $ 268.0 $ 141.3 111.5 % Accrued charter revenue 1.0 3.4 2.4 n.m. Amortization of time charter assumed - - - - Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (1) $ 127.7 $ 271.4 $ 143.7 112.5 %





Vessels’ operational data Three-month period ended March 31, Percentage

Change 2021 2022 Change Average number of vessels 62.7 117.4 54.7 87.2 % Ownership days 5,640 10,564 4,924 87.3 % Number of vessels under dry-docking 3 2 (1 )





Segmental Financial Summary

Three-month period ended March 31, 2022 Container vessels Dry bulk vessels Other Total Voyage revenue $ 189.5 $ 78.5 $ - $ 268.0 Voyage expenses (2.1 ) (6.5 ) - (8.6 ) Voyage expenses – related parties (2.7 ) (1.0 ) - (3.7 ) Vessels’ operating expenses (41.7 ) (24.0 ) - (65.7 ) General and administrative expenses (2.2 ) (1.1 ) - (3.3 ) Management fees – related parties (6.8 ) (4.1 ) - (10.9 ) General and administrative expenses - non-cash component (1.6 ) (1.0 ) - (2.6 ) Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs (2.6 ) (0.1 ) - (2.7 ) Depreciation (31.5 ) (9.7 ) - (41.2 ) Gain on sale / disposal of vessels 17.8 - - 17.8 Foreign exchange gains / (losses) 0.2 (0.1 ) - 0.1 Interest and finance costs (21.7 ) (3.4 ) - (25.1 ) Income from equity method investments - - 0.3 0.3 Gain on derivative instruments - 0.1 - 0.1 Other 0.4 0.1 - 0.5 Net Income $ 95.0 $ 27.7 $ 0.3 $ 123.0

(1) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Refer to “Consolidated Financial Results and Vessels’ Operational Data” above for the reconciliation of Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis.

Voyage Revenue

Voyage revenue increased by 111.5%, or $141.3 million, to $268.0 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, from $126.7 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2021. The increase is mainly attributable to (i) revenue earned by one container vessel and two dry bulk vessels acquired during the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, as well as by 16 container vessels and 43 dry bulk vessels acquired during the year ended December 31, 2021 and (ii) increased charter rates in certain of our container vessels, partly off-set by revenue not earned by one container vessel sold during the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 and five container vessels sold during the year ended December 31, 2021.

Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (which eliminates non-cash “Accrued charter revenue”) increased by 112.5%, or $143.7 million, to $271.4 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, from $127.7 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2021. Accrued charter revenue for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 was a positive amount of $3.4 million and $1.0 million, respectively.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses were $8.6 million and $1.0 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Voyage expenses mainly include (i) off-hire expenses of our vessels, primarily related to fuel consumption and (ii) address and third-party commissions.

Voyage Expenses – related parties

Voyage expenses – related parties were $3.7 million and $1.9 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Voyage expenses – related parties represent (i) fees of 1.25%, in the aggregate, on voyage revenues charged by a related manager and a service provider and (ii) charter brokerage fees (in respect of our container vessels) payable to two related charter brokerage companies for an amount of approximately $0.4 million and $0.3 million, in the aggregate, for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Vessels’ Operating Expenses

Vessels’ operating expenses, which also include the realized gain/(loss) under derivative contracts entered into in relation to foreign currency exposure, were $65.7 million and $31.8 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Daily vessels’ operating expenses were $6,223 and $5,634 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The increase in the daily operating expenses during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 is mainly attributable to increased crew costs related to COVID-19 pandemic measures. Daily operating expenses are calculated as vessels’ operating expenses for the period over the ownership days of the period.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $3.3 million and $2.0 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and both include $0.63 million paid to a related manager.

Management Fees – related parties

Management fees paid to our related party managers were $10.9 million and $5.5 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

General and Administrative Expenses - non-cash component

General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 amounted to $2.6 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related party manager on March 30, 2022. General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 amounted to $1.4 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related party manager on March 31, 2021.

Amortization of Dry-Docking and Special Survey

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs was $2.7 million and $2.3 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, one vessel underwent and completed her dry-docking and special survey and one vessel was in the process of completing her dry-docking and special survey. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, one vessel underwent and completed her special survey and two vessels were in the process of completing their special survey.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 was $41.2 million and $27.1 million, respectively. The increase is mainly attributable to the increased average number of vessels we owned during the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2021.

Gain / (Loss) on Sale of Vessels

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, we recorded a gain of $17.8 million from the sale of the container vessel Messini, which was classified as asset held for sale as at December 31, 2021. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, we recorded a loss of $0.3 million from the sale of the container vessel Halifax Express, which was classified as asset held for sale as at December 31, 2020.

Vessels Held for Sale

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, the container vessels Sealand Washington, Maersk Kalamata and the dry bulk vessel Thunder were classified as vessels held for sale. Furthermore, as of March 31, 2022, the container vessels Sealand Illinois, Sealand Michigan and York continue to be classified as vessels held for sale (initially classified as vessels held for sale as of December 31, 2021). No loss on vessels held sale was recorded during the first quarter of 2022 since each vessel’s estimated fair value exceeded each vessel’s carrying value.

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, the container vessels Venetiko and Prosper were classified as vessels held for sale. No loss on vessels held sale was recorded during the first quarter of 2021 since each vessel’s estimated fair value exceeded each vessel’s carrying value.

Interest Income

Interest income amounted to nil and $0.4 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Interest and Finance Costs

Interest and finance costs were $25.1 million and $16.1 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The increase is mainly attributable to the increased average loan balances during the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 and by the increased financing cost during the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2021.

Fair value measurement of equity securities

Fair value measurement of equity securities of $25.9 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, represents the difference between the aggregate fair value of the ordinary shares of ZIM that we owned as at March 31, 2021 of $29.7 million compared to the book value of these shares of $3.8 million as of December 31, 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2021 we sold all the ordinary shares of ZIM we owned. ZIM completed its initial public offering and listing on the New York Stock Exchange of its ordinary shares on January 27, 2021.

Income from Equity Method Investments

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, we recorded an income from equity method investments of $0.3 million representing our share of the income in jointly owned companies set up pursuant to the Framework Deed dated May 15, 2013, as amended and restated from time to time (the “Framework Deed”), with York. Since late March 2021, we have held 100% of the equity interest in five previously jointly owned companies pursuant to the Framework Deed, and since then these five companies are consolidated in our consolidated financial statements. As of March 31, 2022, six companies are jointly owned pursuant to the Framework Deed (of which, four companies currently own container vessels). During the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, we recorded an income from equity method investments of $4.0 million relating to investments under the Framework Deed. As of March 31, 2021, eight companies were jointly owned pursuant to the Framework Deed (of which, five companies owned container vessels). The decreased income from equity method investments in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021 is mainly attributable to the decreased number of container vessels jointly owned with York during the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Gain / (loss) on Derivative Instruments

As of March 31, 2022, we hold 17 interest rate derivative instruments and two cross currency rate swaps, all of which qualify for hedge accounting. As a result, the change in the fair value of each instrument is recorded in “Other Comprehensive Income” (“OCI”). As of March 31, 2022, the fair value of these instruments, in aggregate, amounted to a net asset of $9.1 million. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, a gain of $21.2 million has been recorded in OCI and a loss of $0.1 million has been recorded in Gain/(loss) on Derivative Instruments.

Cash Flows

Three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

Condensed cash flows Three-month period ended March 31, (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) 2021 2022 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 71.2 $ 154.3 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities $ (86.4 ) $ (46.8 ) Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities $ 59.1 $ 26.9

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, increased by $83.1 million to $154.3 million, from $71.2 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021. The increase is mainly attributable to increased cash from operations of $143.7 million; partly off-set by the unfavorable change in working capital position, excluding the current portion of long-term debt and the accrued charter revenue (representing the difference between cash received in that period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis) of $2.4 million, by the increased payments for interest (including swap payments) of $4.1 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 and by the increased dry-docking and special survey costs of $0.4 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2021.

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

Net cash used in investing activities was $46.8 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, which mainly consisted of (i) payments for the acquisition of two secondhand dry bulk vessels, (ii) settlement payment for the delivery of one secondhand dry bulk vessel, (iii) payment for the purchase of short-term investments and (iv) payments for upgrades for certain of our container and dry bulk vessels; partly off-set by proceeds we received from the sale of the container vessel Messini.

Net cash used in investing activities was $86.4 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, which mainly consisted of (i) net payments for the acquisition of the 75% equity interest in two companies and the 51% equity interest held by funds managed and/or advised by York in two companies, originally set up pursuant to the Framework Deed , (ii) payments for the delivery of one newbuild and three secondhand container vessels, (iii) advance payments for the acquisition of three secondhand container vessels and (iv) payments for upgrades for certain of our container vessels; partly off-set by proceeds we received from the sale of one container vessel.

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities

Net cash provided by financing activities was $26.9 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, which mainly consisted of (a) $47.9 million net proceeds relating to our debt financing agreements (including proceeds of $219.1 million we received from our debt financing agreements), (b) $10.7 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2021 and (c) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series B Preferred Stock”), $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series C Preferred Stock”), $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series D Preferred Stock”) and $2.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.875% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series E Preferred Stock”) for the period from October 15, 2021 to January 14, 2022.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $59.1 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, which mainly consisted of (a) $81.6 million net proceeds relating to our debt financing agreements, (b) $9.4 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2020 and (c) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock, $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock and $2.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series E Preferred Stock for the period from October 15, 2020 to January 14, 2021.

Liquidity and Unencumbered Vessels

Cash and cash equivalents

As of March 31, 2022, we had Cash and cash equivalents of $487.9 million, consisting of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. Furthermore, as of March 31, 2022, we had liquidity of $491.1 million (including our share of cash amounting to $3.2 million held in joint venture companies set up pursuant to the Framework Deed), which coupled with the $152.5 million of undrawn funds from our two hunting license facilities (adjusted for the $67.5 million already drawn in 2022), amounted to $643.6 million.

Debt-free vessels

As of May 5, 2022, the following vessels were free of debt.

Unencumbered Vessels

(Refer to Fleet list for full details)

Vessel Name Year

Built TEU

Capacity Containerships ETOILE 2005 2,556 MICHIGAN 2008 1,300 MONEMVASIA (*) 1998 2,472 ARKADIA (*) 2001 1,550

(*) Vessels acquired pursuant to the Framework Deed with York.

Containership Fleet List

The tables below provide additional information, as of May 5, 2022, about our fleet of containerships, including the vessels we have agreed to sell, the vessels under construction, the vessels acquired pursuant to the Framework Deed and those vessels subject to sale and leaseback agreements. Each vessel is a cellular containership, meaning it is a dedicated container vessel.

Vessel Name Charterer Year Built Capacity (TEU) Current Daily Charter Rate(1) (U.S. dollars) Expiration of Charter(2) 1 TRITON(ii) Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) March 2026 2 TITAN(ii) Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) April 2026 3 TALOS(ii) Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) July 2026 4 TAURUS(ii) Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) August 2026 5 THESEUS(ii) Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) August 2026 6 YM TRIUMPH(ii) Yang Ming 2020 12,690 (*) May 2030 7 YM TRUTH(ii) Yang Ming 2020 12,690 (*) May 2030 8 YM TOTALITY(ii) Yang Ming 2020 12,690 (*) July 2030 9 YM TARGET(ii) Yang Ming 2021 12,690 (*) November 2030 10 YM TIPTOP(ii) Yang Ming 2021 12,690 (*) March 2031 11 CAPE AKRITAS MSC 2016 11,010 33,000 August 2031 12 CAPE TAINARO MSC 2017 11,010 33,000 April 2031 13 CAPE KORTIA MSC 2017 11,010 33,000 August 2031 14 CAPE SOUNIO MSC 2017 11,010 33,000 April 2031 15 CAPE ARTEMISIO Hapag Lloyd 2017 11,010 36,650 March 2025 16 COSCO GUANGZHOU COSCO/(*) 2006 9,469 30,900/72,700 June 2025(3) 17 COSCO NINGBO COSCO/(*) 2006 9,469 30,900/72,700 June 2025(3) 18 YANTIAN COSCO 2006 9,469 39,600 February 2024 19 COSCO HELLAS COSCO 2006 9,469 39,600 February 2024 20 BEIJING COSCO 2006 9,469 39,600 March 2024 21 MSC AZOV MSC 2014 9,403 46,300 December 2026(4) 22 MSC AMALFI MSC 2014 9,403 46,300 March 2027(5) 23 MSC AJACCIO MSC 2014 9,403 46,300 February 2027(6) 24 MSC ATHENS(ii) MSC 2013 8,827 45,300 January 2026(7) 25 MSC ATHOS(ii) MSC 2013 8,827 45,300 February 2026(8) 26 VALOR Hapag Lloyd 2013 8,827 32,400 April 2025 27 VALUE Hapag Lloyd 2013 8,827 32,400 April 2025 28 VALIANT Hapag Lloyd 2013 8,827 32,400 June 2025 29 VALENCE Hapag Lloyd 2013 8,827 32,400 July 2025 30 VANTAGE Hapag Lloyd 2013 8,827 32,400 September 2025 31 NAVARINO MSC 2010 8,531 31,000 January 2025 32 MAERSK KLEVEN Maersk/MSC 1996 8,044 25,000/41,500 June 2026(9) 33 MAERSK KOTKA Maersk/MSC 1996 8,044 25,000/41,500 June 2026(9) 34 MAERSK KOWLOON Maersk 2005 7,471 18,500 August 2025(10) 35 KURE COSCO/MSC 1996 7,403 31,000/41,500 March 2026(11) 36 METHONI Maersk 2003 6,724 46,500 August 2026 37 PORTO CHELI Maersk 2001 6,712 30,075 June 2026 38 YORK(iii) Maersk 2000 6,648 21,250 November 2022(12) 39 ZIM TAMPA ZIM 2000 6,648 45,000 July 2025 40 SEALAND WASHINGTON(iii) Maersk 2000 6,648 25,000 January 2023 (13) 41 SEALAND MICHIGAN(iii) Maersk 2000 6,648 25,000 October 2022(13) 42 SEALAND ILLINOIS(iii) Maersk 2000 6,648 25,000 October 2022 (13) 43 MAERSK KALAMATA(iii) Maersk 2003 6,644 25,000 December 2022(13) 44 MAERSK KOLKATA Maersk/ZIM 2003 6,644 25,000/53,000 October 2025 (14) 45 MAERSK KINGSTON Maersk/ZIM 2003 6,644 25,000/53,000 October 2025 (14) 46 ARIES ONE 2004 6,492 (*) December 2022 47 ARGUS ONE 2004 6,492 (*) January 2023 48 PORTO KAGIO Maersk 2002 5,908 28,822 June 2026 49 GLEN CANYON ZIM 2006 5,642 62,500 June 2025 50 PORTO GERMENO Maersk 2002 5,570 28,822 June 2026 51 LEONIDIO(ii) Maersk 2014 4,957 14,200 December 2024(15) 52 KYPARISSIA(ii) Maersk 2014 4,957 14,200 November 2024(15) 53 MEGALOPOLIS Maersk 2013 4,957 13,500 July 2025(16) 54 MARATHOPOLIS Maersk 2013 4,957 13,500 July 2025(16) 55 OAKLAND Maersk 2000 4,890 24,500 March 2023 56 GIALOVA ZIM 2009 4,578 25,500 April 2024 57 DYROS Maersk 2008 4,578 22,750 January 2024 58 NORFOLK Maersk 2009 4,259 30,000 May 2023 59 VULPECULA OOCL/ZIM 2010 4,258 22,700/43,250 (on average) February 2028(17) 60 VOLANS ZIM 2010 4,258 24,250 April 2024 61 VIRGO Maersk 2009 4,258 30,200 February 2024 62 VELA OOCL/ZIM 2009 4,258 22,700/43,250 (on average) January 2028(18) 63 ANDROUSA Maersk 2010 4,256 22,750 May 2023 64 NEOKASTRO CMA CGM 2011 4,178 39,000 February 2027 65 ULSAN Maersk 2002 4,132 34,730 January 2026 66 POLAR ARGENTINA(i)(ii) Maersk 2018 3,800 19,700 October 2024(19) 67 POLAR BRASIL(i)(ii) Maersk 2018 3,800 19,700 January 2025(19) 68 LAKONIA COSCO 2004 2,586 26,500 March 2025 69 SCORPIUS Hapag Lloyd 2007 2,572 17,750 January 2023 70 ETOILE (*) 2005 2,556 (*) February 2023 71 AREOPOLIS COSCO 2000 2,474 26,500 April 2025 72 MONEMVASIA(i) Maersk 1998 2,472 9,250 December 2022(20) 73 ARKADIA(i) Swire Shipping 2001 1,550 21,500 May 2023 74 MICHIGAN MSC 2008 1,300 18,700 September 2023 75 TRADER (*) 2008 1,300 (*) October 2024 76 LUEBECK MSC 2001 1,078 15,000 March 2024

Container Vessels under construction

Vessel Vessel Capacity (TEU) Estimated Delivery(21) Employment 1 Newbuilding 1 12,690 Q1 2024 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 2 Newbuilding 2 12,690 Q2 2024 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 3 Newbuilding 3 15,000 Q1 2024 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 4 Newbuilding 4 15,000 Q2 2024 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 5 Newbuilding 5 15,000 Q2 2024 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 6 Newbuilding 6 15,000 Q3 2024 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard

(1) Daily charter rates are gross, unless stated otherwise. Amounts set out for current daily charter rate are the amounts contained in the charter contracts.

(2) Charter terms and expiration dates are based on the earliest date charters (unless otherwise noted) could expire.

(3) Upon redelivery of each vessel from COSCO between June 2022 and July 2022, each vessel will commence a charter for a period of 36 to 39 months at a daily rate of $72,700. Until then the daily charter rate of Cosco Guangzhou and Cosco Ningbo will be $30,900.

(4) This charter rate will be earned by MSC Azov until December 2, 2023. From the aforementioned date until the expiry of the charter, the daily rate will be $35,300.

(5) This charter rate will be earned by MSC Amalfi until March 16, 2024. From the aforementioned date until the expiry of the charter, the daily rate will be $35,300.

(6) This charter rate will be earned by MSC Ajaccio until February 1, 2024. From the aforementioned date until the expiry of the charter, the daily rate will be $35,300.

(7) This charter rate will be earned by MSC Athens until January 29, 2023. From the aforementioned date until the expiry of the charter, the daily rate will be $35,300.

(8) This charter rate will be earned by MSC Athos until February 24, 2023. From the aforementioned date until the expiry of the charter, the daily rate will be $35,300.

(9) The current daily rate of each of Maersk Kleven and Maersk Kotka is a base rate of $17,000, adjusted pursuant to the terms of a 50:50 profit/loss sharing mechanism based on market conditions with a minimum charter rate of $12,000 and a maximum charter rate of $25,000. Upon redelivery of each vessel from Maersk between June 2023 and October 2023, each vessel will commence a new charter with MSC for a period of 36 to 38 months at a fixed daily rate of $41,500.

(10) This charter rate will be earned by Maersk Kowloon from June 12, 2022. Until then the daily charter rate will be $16,000.

(11) Upon redelivery of Kure from COSCO between March 2023 and July 2023, the vessel will commence a new charter with MSC for a period of 36 to 38 months at a daily rate of $41,500. Until then the daily charter rate will be $31,000.

(12) Expiration of charter represents latest redelivery date.

(13) The daily rate for Sealand Washington, Sealand Michigan, Sealand Illinois and Maersk Kalamata is a base rate of $16,000, adjusted pursuant to the terms of a 50:50 profit/loss sharing mechanism based on market conditions with a minimum charter rate of $12,000 and a maximum charter rate of $25,000. Expiration dates of the charters of these vessels represent latest redelivery dates.

(14) The current daily rate for Maersk Kolkata and Maersk Kingston is a base rate of $16,000, adjusted pursuant to the terms of a 50:50 profit/loss sharing mechanism based on market conditions with a minimum charter rate of $12,000 and a maximum charter rate of $25,000. Upon expiry of their current employment in October 2022 (estimated on the latest redelivery date) the vessels will enter into a new charter with ZIM for a period of 36 to 40 months at a daily rate $53,000.

(15) Charterer has the option to extend the current time charter for an additional period of 12 to 24 months at a daily rate of $17,000.

(16) Charterer has the option to extend the current time charter for an additional period of approximately 24 months at a daily rate of $14,500.

(17) The current daily rate for Vulpecula is $22,700. Upon expiry of its current employment in February 2023 (estimated on the earliest redelivery date) the vessel will enter into a new charter with ZIM for a period of 60 to 64 months at a daily rate of $43,250, on average. For this new charter, the daily rate will be $99,000 for the first 12 month period, $91,250 for the second 12 month period, $10,000 for the third 12 month period and $8,000 for the remaining duration of the charter.

(18) The current daily rate for Vela is $22,700. Upon expiry of its current employment in January 2023 (estimated on the earliest redelivery date) the vessel will enter into a new charter with ZIM for a period of 60 to 64 months at a daily rate of $43,250, on average. For this new charter the daily rate will be $99,000 for the first 12 month period, $91,250 for the second 12 month period, $10,000 for the third 12 month period and $8,000 for the remaining duration of the charter.

(19) Charterer has the option to extend the current time charter for three additional one-year periods at a daily rate of $21,000.

(20) Expiration of charter represents latest redelivery date.

(21) Based on the shipbuilding contract, subject to change.



(i) Denotes vessels acquired pursuant to the Framework Deed. The Company holds an equity interest of 49% in each of the vessel-owning companies.

(ii) Denotes vessels subject to a sale and leaseback transaction.

(iii) Denotes vessels that we have agreed to sell.



(*) Denotes charterer’s identity and/or current daily charter rates and/or charter expiration dates, which are treated as confidential.



Dry Bulk Vessel Fleet List

The tables below provide additional information, as of May 5, 2022, about our fleet of dry bulk vessels, including one vessel that we have agreed to sell.

Vessel Name Year Built Capacity (DWT) Current Daily Charter Rate(1) (U.S. dollars) Expiration of Charter(2) 1 AEOLIAN 2012 83,478 27,000(3) June 2022 2 GRENETA 2010 82,166 101% of Index(4) October 2022 3 HYDRUS (ex. EGYPTIAN MIKE) 2011 81,601 - In negotiations for employment 4 PHOENIX 2012 81,569 26,200(5) May 2022 5 BUILDER 2012 81,541 100% of Index(4) September 2022 6 FARMER 2012 81,541 101% of Index(4)(6) October 2022 7 SAUVAN 2010 79,700 21,000(7) May 2022 8 ROSE 2008 76,619 103% of Index(4) minus $1,336 August 2022 9 MERCHIA 2015 63,800 113% of Index(8) November 2022 10 SEABIRD 2016 63,553 111% of Index(8) November 2022 11 DAWN 2018 63,530 111% of Index(8) September 2022 12 ORION 2015 63,473 111.25% of Index(8) October 2022 13 DAMON 2012 63,227 113.25% of Index(8) July 2022 14 TITAN I 2009 58,090 101% of Index(8) October 2022 15 ERACLE 2012 58,018 31,500(9) May 2022 16 PYTHIAS 2010 58,018 22,000 June 2022 17 NORMA (ex. MAGDA) 2010 58,018 45,000 June 2022 18 ORACLE 2009 57,970 25,750(10) June 2022 19 CURACAO 2011 57,937 25,000 May 2022 20 URUGUAY 2011 57,937 102% of Index(8) December 2022 21 ATHENA 2012 57,809 - In negotiations for employment 22 THUNDER(i) 2009 57,334 37,000 May 2022 23 SERENA 2010 57,266 98.25% of Index(8) May 2022 24 LIBRA 2010 56,729 37,000 May 2022 25 PEGASUS 2011 56,726 23,000 May 2022 26 MERIDA 2012 56,670 105% of Index(8) May 2022 27 CLARA 2008 56,557 98% of Index(8) September 2022 28 PEACE 2006 55,709 98.5% of Index(8) July 2022 29 PRIDE 2006 55,705 97.25% of Index(8) August 2022 30 BERMONDI 2009 55,469 99% of Index(8)(11) January 2023 31 COMITY 2010 37,302 100% of Index(12) July 2022 32 VERITY 2012 37,163 100% of Index(12) May 2022 33 PARITY 2012 37,152 102% of Index(12) December 2022 34 ACUITY 2011 37,149 102% of Index(12) December 2022 35 EQUITY 2013 37,071 102% of Index(12) December 2022 36 DISCOVERY 2012 37,019 25,000 May 2022 37 TAIBO 2011 35,112 - Vessel in dry dock 38 BERNIS 2011 34,627 95.5% of Index(12) December 2022 39 MANZANILLO 2010 34,426 20,000 May 2022 40 ADVENTURE 2011 33,755 - In negotiations for employment 41 ALLIANCE 2012 33,751 - Vessel in dry dock 42 CETUS 2010 32,527 24,000 May 2022 43 PROGRESS 2011 32,400 28,000 May 2022 44 MINER 2010 32,300 16,000 May 2022 45 KONSTANTINOS 2012 32,178 21,000 May 2022 46 RESOURCE 2010 31,776 - In negotiations for employment

(1) Daily charter rates are gross, unless stated otherwise.

(2) Charter terms and expiration dates are based on the earliest date charters (unless otherwise noted) could expire.

(3) For this charter, Aeolian received a gross ballast bonus of $600,000. Currently, Aeolian is on dry-dock and charter will resume upon completion of dry-docking.

(4) Gross daily charter rate linked to the Baltic Exchange Panamax Index (“BPI_82’’).

(5) For this charter, Phoenix received a gross ballast bonus of $1,375,000.

(6) For this charter, Farmer received a gross ballast bonus of $490,000.

(7) For this charter, Sauvan received a gross ballast bonus of $1,050,000.

(8) Gross daily charter rate linked to the Baltic Exchange Supramax Index (“BSI_58’’).

(9) For every additional day after May 5, 2022, the gross daily charter rate of Eracle will be $34,000.

(10) For this charter, Oracle received a gross ballast bonus of $600,000.

(11) For this charter, Bermondi received a gross ballast bonus of $421,000.

(12) Gross daily charter rate linked to the Baltic Exchange Handysize Index (“BHSI_38’’).

(i) Denotes vessel that we have agreed to sell.

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three-month period ended March 31, (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)

2021 2022 REVENUES: Voyage revenue $ 126,725 $ 268,010 EXPENSES: Voyage expenses (1,041 ) (8,571 ) Voyage expenses – related parties (1,906 ) (3,745 ) Vessels’ operating expenses (31,779 ) (65,747 ) General and administrative expenses (1,968 ) (3,262 ) Management fees - related parties (5,476 ) (10,867 ) Non-cash general and administrative expenses and non-cash other items (1,439 ) (2,552 ) Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs (2,327 ) (2,707 ) Depreciation (27,096 ) (41,150 ) Gain / (Loss) on sale / disposal of vessels (260 ) 17,798 Foreign exchange gains 149 110 Operating income $ 53,582 $ 147,317 OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES): Interest income $ 367 $ 14 Interest and finance costs (16,107 ) (25,130 ) Income from equity method investments 3,991 288 Fair value measurement of equity securities 25,937 - Other 1,488 475 Gain / (Loss) on derivative instruments (1,117 ) 73 Total other income / (expenses) $ 14,559 $ (24,280 ) Net Income $ 68,141 $ 123,037 Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock (7,595 ) (7,595 ) Net Income available to common stockholders $ 60,546 $ 115,442 Earnings per common share, basic and diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.93 Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted 122,384,052 124,150,337

COSTAMARE INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets