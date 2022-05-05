Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. and Capco Announce Definitive Agreement

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc Poised to Accelerate Growth with Financial Institutions



Rego Payment Architectures Inc, patented privacy-first platform and award winning super app, Mazoola® recognized as first and only COPPA and GDPR certified family mobile wallet

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (“REGO”) (OTCQB:RPMT), and Capco, a global technology and management consultancy specializing in driving digital transformation in the financial services industry, have signed a definitive agreement to work together to support REGO’s expanding white label/private label banking system integration needs.

As a leader in banking and payments integration, Capco will act as REGO’s integrator of choice for existing agreements and prospective future opportunities. The alliance with Capco provides REGO with an unparalleled ability to accelerate the roll-out of its private label super app, MazoolaEnabled®, to over 8,000+ national and regional banking institutions.

Family-oriented solution provider REGO is a privacy-first platform, best known for its award-winning super app, Mazoola®. With mounting pressure for greater safeguards of children online, and the mobile wallet space projected to surpass $3.5T by 2023, REGO provides banking and financial institutions the opportunity to offer a safe, secure digital wallet app experience that will enable them build lasting, engaging relationships with families.

REGO offers several fintech-for-kids solutions, including MazoolaEnabled®, a white label version of Mazoola®, and MazoolaPay®, a buyflow payment button offering children anonymity while purchasing goods online. Built on the same patented, COPPA and GDPR certified technology, both MazoolaEnabled and MazoolaPay ensure a child’s privacy always remains protected.

Owen Priestley, Associate Partner at Capco, said: “REGO has a unique value proposition, offering banks an opportunity to expand beyond traditional custodial accounts. The challenges around privacy and child protection have perhaps never been more pressing, and REGO’s platform is ideally positioned to support banking institutions looking to protect the interests of families. This alliance not only taps into Capco’s long experience delivering successful system integrations, but also aligns with our commitment to serving the best interests of the wider communities in which we operate.”

Steven Kravit, Head of Product at REGO, said: “We built an award-winning super app in MazoolaEnabled® that can empower traditional financial service institutions to accelerate their neobanking capabilities. With Capco, we now have a credible service partner that will accelerate our efforts.”

About CAPCO

Capco, a Wipro company, is a global technology and management consultancy specializing in driving digital transformation in the financial services industry. With a growing client portfolio comprising of over 100 global organizations, Capco operates at the intersection of business and technology by combining innovative thinking with unrivalled industry knowledge to deliver end-to-end data-driven solutions and fast-track digital initiatives for banking and payments, capital markets, wealth and asset management, insurance, and the energy sector. Capco’s cutting-edge ingenuity is brought to life through its Innovation Labs and award-winning Be Yourself At Work culture and diverse talent. To learn more, visit www.capco.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About REGO

REGO is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today’s tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform, Mazoola®, allows parents and guardians to enable online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance. Visit us at regopayments.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, but are not limited to: our ability to raise additional capital, the absence of any material operating history or revenue, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, our ability to develop and introduce a new service and products to the market in a timely manner, market acceptance of our services and products, our limited experience in the industry, the ability to successfully develop licensing programs and generate business, rapid technological change in relevant markets, unexpected network interruptions or security breaches, changes in demand for current and future intellectual property rights, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments, intense competition with larger companies, general economic conditions, and other risks as described by us in Item 1.A “Risk Factors” in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company’s control.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing. The Company has no obligation to and does not undertake to update, revise, or correct any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this report.

Media Contacts:

Jonathan Stidd

REGO Payment Architectures, Inc.

325 Sentry Parkway, Suite 200

Blue Bell, PA 19422

pr@regopayments.com

(o) 267-465-7530

BackBay Communications

capco@backbaycommunications.com