Marketing Industry Executive, Carla Piñeyro Sublett, Joins Conductor’s Board of Directors

NEW YORK, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conductor , the leading enterprise organic marketing technology company, announced today the appointment of accomplished C-suite executive Carla Piñeyro Sublett to its Board of Directors. An innovative and skilled industry leader with more than 20 years of career success at global companies like IBM, NI, and Dell, Sublett will strengthen Conductor’s Board as she helps to accelerate the company’s next phase of growth. Sublett will also join Conductor on stage on May 11 at their annual organic marketing conference, C3 , where she’ll lead a conversation around the future of digital marketing.



“Conductor strives to be customer-first in everything we do. Carla will represent the viewpoint of our global customer base, helping Conductor raise the bar in our category,” said Conductor CEO Seth Besmertnik. “The role of the Enterprise CMO is changing rapidly. Carla’s wealth of experience will help Conductor in every aspect of our go-to market, product development, and company strategy. We are so excited to have her along for this amazing ride ahead.”



As the former CMO and Senior Vice President at IBM, Sublett is no stranger to overseeing branding, proactive demand generation, and customer engagement marketing efforts. Prior to IBM, Sublett served as Executive Vice President, CMO, and General Manager of the Portfolio Business unit at NI, overseeing a widely acclaimed company rebrand. Sublett’s ladder up to success began at Dell where she made her first move into marketing as the CMO of Latin America.

Sublett is also active in the professional leadership community. She is a board member of the Aspen Institute and an inductee of their prestigious Henry Crown Fellowship program. Additionally, she was recently recognized for her storytelling prowess and creativity by The CMO Club—an exclusive community of the world’s most prominent and innovative CMOs—and media company Hispanic Executive just chose Pinyero Sublett as one of this year’s Leading Latinas.

“What an incredibly exciting time to join the Conductor team,” said Sublett. “It’s been amazing to witness Conductor’s phenomenal growth and I am so honored to share my insights at the energizing and forward-thinking C3 conference. I could not be more eager to collaborate with the Board to guide Conductor’s continued success.”

This appointment follows Conductor’s recent acquisition of real-time website and auditing and monitoring solution ContentKing , after the company raised $150M in funding last year.

To learn more about Conductor’s leadership team and marketing solutions or to see other open positions, visit www.conductor.com .

C3 is Conductor’s annual organic marketing conference, held in New York City, featuring industry leaders from top brands discussing product innovations and the future of organic marketing. To register, visit c3.conductor.com .