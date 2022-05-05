PROCEPT BioRobotics Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Increases 2022 Revenue Guidance

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT® BioRobotics Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT) (the “Company”), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today reported unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.



Recent Highlights

Total Revenue of $14.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 97% compared to the prior year period in 2021

U.S. system and rental revenue of $7.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 70% compared to the prior year period in 2021

U.S. handpiece and consumables revenue of $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 174% compared to the prior year period in 2021

Increased fiscal year 2022 total revenue guidance range to $58.0 million to $62.0 million

Received positive coverage policy decisions from Aetna US Healthcare, CareFirst and Independence Blue Cross Blue Shield

Received regulatory approval for the AQUABEAM Robot in Korea and Japan

“We are very pleased with this strong start to 2022 and continue to make important progress in our mission to treat and transform the lives of millions of men suffering from BPH,” said Reza Zadno, Chief Executive Officer. “Our install base significantly expanded during the first quarter and we also increased account utilization. Additionally, the 5-year WATER Study Data published in February further demonstrates our clinical durability and will enhance our ability to drive penetration and utilization.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $14.2 million, an increase of 97% compared to the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by U.S revenues, including both system sales to new hospital customers and increased handpiece revenue. U.S. system revenue was $7.8 million, an increase of 70% compared to the prior year period. Growth was influenced largely by strong underlying demand from high-volume BPH hospitals. As of March 31, 2022, the install base of Aquabeam Robotic Systems in the U.S. was 93 systems. U.S. handpiece and consumable revenue for the quarter was $4.4 million, an increase of 174% compared to the prior year period. International revenue was $1.6 million for the quarter, an increase of 75% compared to the prior year period.

Gross margin for the first quarter 2022 was 54% compared to 49% in the prior year period. Gross margin improvement was primarily attributable to the growth in units sold, higher U.S. handpiece average selling prices and spreading the fixed portion of our manufacturing overhead costs over a larger number of units produced.

Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2022 were $23.4 million, compared with $14.9 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by increased selling, general and administrative expenses to expand the sales organization and increased expenses associated with being a public company.

Net loss was $17.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to a loss of $12.8 million in the prior year period.

Cash and short-term investments as of March 31, 2022, totaled $284.3 million, while long-term borrowings totaled $50.0 million.

Full Year 2022 Financial Guidance

The Company projects revenue for the full year 2022 to range from $58 million to $62 million, which represents 68% to 80% growth over the company’s prior year revenue. This compares to previous revenue guidance of $54 million to $58 million.

The Company reiterates full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA loss to be in the range of ($63) million to ($60) million.

Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). For more information about the Company’s use of non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section below titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited).”

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT BioRobotics develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms, or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. The Company has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence, which includes nine clinical studies and over 100 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

This press release references Adjusted EBITDA, a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that presenting Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplemental information to investors about the Company in understanding and evaluating its operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by its management in financial and operational decision making. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore any non-GAAP measures the Company uses may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 14,197 $ 7,192 Cost of sales 6,505 3,665 Gross profit 7,692 3,527 Operating expenses: Research and development 5,011 4,522 Selling, general and administrative 18,385 10,349 Total operating expenses 23,396 14,871 Loss from operations (15,704 ) (11,344 ) Interest expense (1,421 ) (1,464 ) Interest and other income (expense), net (60 ) (14 ) Net loss $ (17,185 ) $ (12,822 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.39 ) $ (2.65 ) Weighted-average common shares used to Compute net loss per share attributable to Common shareholders, basic and diluted 43,855 4,830

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net loss $ (17,185 ) $ (12,822 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 758 915 Stock-based compensation expense 1,552 650 Interest income and interest expense, net 1,385 1,450 Adjusted EBITDA $ (13,490 ) $ (9,807 )

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED 2022 EBITDA Guidance

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Low High Net loss $ (84,400 ) $ (81,400 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 3,900 3,900 Stock-based compensation expense 11,900 11,900 Interest income and interest expense, net 5,600 5,600 Adjusted EBITDA $ (63,000 ) $ (60,000 )

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 284,288 $ 304,320 Accounts receivable, net 6,992 4,464 Inventory 12,629 13,147 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,070 4,242 Total current assets 307,979 326,173 Restricted cash 3,814 777 Property and equipment, net 4,560 5,045 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,877 3,279 Intangible assets, net 1,682 1,750 Total assets $ 320,912 $ 337,024 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,628 $ 2,029 Accrued compensation 4,586 6,475 Deferred revenue 1,368 1,025 Operating lease – current portion 2,181 2,105 Other current liabilities 3,994 4,608 Total current liabilities 14,757 16,242 Note payable – non-current portion 50,254 50,004 Operating lease – non-current portion 1,418 1,991 Loan facility derivative liability 1,533 1,496 Other non-current liabilities 200 200 Total liabilities 68,162 69,933 Stockholders’ equity: Additional paid-in capital 531,509 528,666 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (53 ) (54 ) Accumulated deficit (278,706 ) (261,521 ) Total stockholders’ equity 252,750 267,091 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 320,912 $ 337,024

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

REVENUE BY TYPE AND GEOGRAPHY

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 U.S. System sales and rentals $ 7,754 $ 4,559 Handpieces and other consumables 4,444 1,622 Service 359 72 Total U.S. revenue 12,557 6,253 Outside of U.S. System sales and rentals 742 272 Handpieces and other consumables 745 603 Service 153 64 Total outside of U.S. revenue 1,640 939 Total revenue $ 14,197 $ 7,192



