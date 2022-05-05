NewLake Capital Partners to Participate in the Wolfe Research Consumer May 2022 Conference

NEW CANAAN, Conn., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced Anthony Coniglio, President and Chief Investment Officer, will participate in the Wolfe Research Virtual Consumer Conference to be held from May 12th – May 13th.



Wolfe Research Virtual Consumer Conference

Cannabis Cultivation and Capital Panel

Friday, May 13th, 1:45 p.m. ET

Register here.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please contact your Wolfe Research representatives, or email KCSA Strategic Communications at NewLake@kcsa.com.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 28 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis, and has provided one loan collateralized by a cultivation facility structured to convert to a sale-leaseback unless specific provisions are met by July 29, 2022. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter@KCSA.com

PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:

McKenna Miller

KCSA Strategic Communications

MMiller@kcsa.com

PH: (212) 896-1254