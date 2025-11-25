NewLake Capital Partners to Attend MJBizCon 2025 in Las Vegas

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, announced that members of its executive leadership team, including Anthony Coniglio, President and Chief Executive Officer, will attend MJBizCon 2025 taking place December 2–5, 2025, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Hosted annually, MJBizCon is the largest B2B cannabis conference and expo in the world, attracting more than 20,000 professionals, 1,000 exhibitors and hundreds of industry thought leaders. The conference serves as the premier venue for networking, dealmaking and identifying emerging trends shaping the cannabis economy.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake's management team during the conference, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 34 properties comprised of 15 cultivation facilities and 19 dispensaries. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com .

