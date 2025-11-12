NewLake Capital Partners CEO Anthony Coniglio to Speak at IgniteIt Cannabis Capital and Policy Summit 2025 on November 17

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“NewLake” or the “Company”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, announced that Chief Executive Officer Anthony Coniglio will be a featured speaker at the IgniteIt Cannabis Capital and Policy Summit 2025 , taking place in Washington, D.C., on Monday, November 17, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Mr. Coniglio will join the panel titled “ When Washington Moves, So Does the Money: How Federal Reform Will Reshape Cannabis Capital & M&A ,” which will examine how recent federal policy developments are reshaping the cannabis investment landscape. Moderated by Scott Greiper, president of Viridian Capital Advisors, the panel will also feature industry leaders Joseph Lustberg, CEO of Upwise Capital; Mike Goral, partner at Verdant Strategies; and Terry Mendez, CEO of Safe Harbor Financial.



About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 34 properties comprised of 15 cultivation facilities and 19 dispensaries. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

