National Fuel Reports Second Quarter Earnings

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NFG) today announced consolidated results for the second quarter of its 2022 fiscal year and for the six months ended March 31, 2022.

FISCAL 2022 SECOND QUARTER SUMMARY

GAAP net income of $167.3 million, or $1.82 per share, compared to GAAP net income of $112.4 million, or $1.23 per share, in the prior year, an increase of 48% per share.

Adjusted operating results of $154.4 million, or $1.68 per share, an increase of 25%, compared to $1.34 per share, in the prior year (see non-GAAP reconciliation on page 2).

Adjusted EBITDA of $337.6 million, an increase of 13%, compared to $298.4 million in the prior year (see non-GAAP reconciliation on page 24).

Published inaugural Climate Report in March 2022, which further aligns the Company's climate-risk disclosures with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures framework, and evaluates the resilience of our operations to potential risks associated with climate change, including a less than 2-degree Celsius scenario.

Achieved certification under Project Canary's TrustWell™ responsibly sourced gas program with Platinum or Gold ratings for all 121 wells included in pilot, which combined, produce approximately 300 million cubic feet per day, or approximately 30%, of the Company's Appalachian production. This accreditation is in addition to the prior certification of 100% of the Company's Appalachian production as responsibly sourced under Equitable Origin's EO100™ Standard for Responsible Energy Development.

Company is increasing its fiscal 2022 earnings guidance to a range of $5.70 to $6.00 per share, an increase of $0.50 per share at the midpoint, excluding items impacting comparability (see Guidance Summary on page 8).

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company, stated: “National Fuel had a strong second quarter, with adjusted operating results increasing 25% compared to the prior year. Led by continued Appalachian natural gas production growth and higher commodity prices at our non-regulated businesses, earnings improved across all segments. With Supply Corporation’s FM100 project in service and Seneca fully utilizing its expanded firm transportation portfolio, we have reached an inflection point where we now anticipate generating meaningful free cash flow into the future. We expect to use that free cash flow to reduce leverage on our balance sheet and pursue shareholder value-enhancing opportunities to deploy capital across the system.”

DIVESTITURE OF CALIFORNIA PROPERTIES

On May 1, 2022, the Company entered into a purchase and sale agreement to sell Seneca’s California oil and gas assets to Sentinel Peak Resources California LLC for total consideration between $280 million and $310 million, depending on oil prices. This consideration consists of $280 million in cash at closing, plus up to three annual contingent payments between calendar 2023 and 2025 that can total $30 million in aggregate. The value of these contingent payments is $1 million for each dollar that Brent crude oil prices average over $95 per barrel in each respective year, with a maximum of $10 million in any given year. The transaction has an effective date of April 1, 2022 and is expected to close on June 30, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions (including waivers of certain transfer restrictions).

Mr. Bauer added: “Our California operations and the team supporting them have been a terrific asset to Seneca over the three-plus decades that we have owned them, generating substantial free cash that supported our significant investment in the Appalachian Basin. However, given the strength of commodity prices, and the continued growth of Seneca’s Appalachian position, the timing was right to pursue a sale. Proceeds from this transaction will help accelerate our deleveraging efforts and provide us additional financial flexibility in the near-term.”

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as the legal advisor to National Fuel. Lazard Capital served as financial advisor in connection with the transaction.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULTS

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, (in thousands except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reported GAAP Earnings $ 167,328 $ 112,436 $ 299,720 $ 190,210 Items impacting comparability: Reduction of other post-retirement regulatory liability (Utility) (18,533 ) — (18,533 ) — Tax impact of reduction of other post-retirement regulatory liability 3,892 — 3,892 — Impairment of oil and gas properties (E&P) — — — 76,152 Tax impact of impairment of oil and gas properties — — — (20,980 ) Gain on sale of timber properties (Corporate / All Other) — — — (51,066 ) Tax impact of gain on sale of timber properties — — — 14,069 Premium paid on early redemption of debt — 15,715 — 15,715 Tax impact of premium paid on early redemption of debt — (4,321 ) — (4,321 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other) 2,170 (848 ) 6,659 450 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (456 ) 178 (1,398 ) (94 ) Adjusted Operating Results $ 154,401 $ 123,160 $ 290,340 $ 220,135 Reported GAAP Earnings Per Share $ 1.82 $ 1.23 $ 3.26 $ 2.08 Items impacting comparability: Reduction of other post-retirement regulatory liability, net of tax (Utility) (0.16 ) — (0.16 ) — Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax (E&P) — — — 0.60 Gain on sale of timber properties, net of tax (Corporate / All Other) — — — (0.40 ) Premium paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax — 0.12 — 0.12 Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate / All Other) 0.02 (0.01 ) 0.05 — Adjusted Operating Results Per Share $ 1.68 $ 1.34 $ 3.15 $ 2.40

FISCAL 2022 GUIDANCE UPDATE

National Fuel is revising its fiscal 2022 earnings guidance range and is now projecting earnings, excluding items impacting comparability, will be within the range of $5.70 to $6.00 per share, an increase of $0.50 per share from the midpoint of the Company’s prior guidance range. This updated range reflects the results of the second quarter, along with updated assumptions for the balance of the year, which have been adjusted to exclude Seneca’s California operations as of June 30, 2022 in conjunction with the expected closing date of its divestiture.

The Company is now assuming that NYMEX natural gas prices will average $7.25 per MMBtu for the remainder of fiscal 2022, a $2.75 increase per MMBtu from the $4.50 per MMBtu assumed in the previous guidance. Additionally, the Company is now projecting that WTI oil prices will average $100.00 per Bbl for the remainder of the year, a $20.00 increase from the $80.00 per Bbl assumed in the previous guidance. For guidance purposes, the Company’s updated projections approximate the current NYMEX forward markets for natural gas and oil and consider the impact of local sales point differentials and new physical firm sales, transportation, and financial hedge contracts.

The Exploration and Production segment’s fiscal 2022 net production is now expected to be in the range of 340 to 360 Bcfe, a 2.5 Bcfe reduction at the midpoint. However, this revised range reflects the loss of approximately 4 Bcfe of production related to the sale of Seneca’s California properties. Seneca currently has firm sales contracts in place for approximately 90% of its projected remaining fiscal 2022 Appalachian production, limiting its exposure to in-basin markets. Approximately 83% of expected remaining Appalachian production is either matched by a financial hedge or was entered into at a fixed price.

As a result of the expected divestiture of its California operations, Seneca has revised its unit costs to reflect the removal of higher cost oil production, when compared to its Appalachian operations. Lease Operating Expense (“LOE”) has been revised lower, now expected to be within the range of $0.78 to $0.80 per Mcfe. Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (“DD&A”) was revised to a range of $0.58 to $0.60 per Mcfe. Also, General & Administrative ("G&A”) expense has been reduced to a range of $0.19 to $0.20 per Mcfe, which excludes any potential transaction costs associated with sale of the California operations.

The Company’s consolidated capital expenditures are now expected to be in the range of $725 to $870 million, a $60.0 million, or 8%, increase from the midpoint of previous guidance. The $50 million increase at the midpoint in the Exploration and Production segment is largely related to a planned acceleration of completions activity this summer, including utilizing our spot crew on two Tioga County Utica pads sooner than previously forecasted. Increased production resulting from this acceleration is expected to commence later this fiscal year and ramp up in the following quarters, maximizing production for the upcoming winter. Additionally, Seneca continues to experience modest inflation above previous expectations. Lastly, the Utility segment is expecting increased spending during the upcoming construction season as part of its ongoing modernization program focused on replacing aging infrastructure and reducing our emission profile.

Additional details on the Company's updated forecast assumptions and business segment guidance for fiscal 2022 are outlined in the table on page 8.

DISCUSSION OF SECOND QUARTER RESULTS BY SEGMENT

The following earnings discussion of each operating segment for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 is summarized in a tabular form on pages 9 and 10 of this report (earnings drivers for the six months ended March 31, 2022 are summarized on pages 11 and 12). It may be helpful to refer to those tables while reviewing this discussion.

Note that management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings adjusted for items impacting comparability, and Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.

Upstream Business

Exploration and Production Segment

The Exploration and Production segment operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Company, LLC ("Seneca"). Seneca explores for, develops and produces natural gas and oil reserves, primarily in Pennsylvania and California.

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 71,121 $ 36,822 $ 34,299 Premium paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax — 10,710 (10,710 ) Adjusted Operating Results $ 71,121 $ 47,532 $ 23,589 Adjusted EBITDA $ 158,450 $ 127,146 $ 31,304

Seneca’s second quarter GAAP earnings increased $34.3 million versus the prior year. Excluding a $10.7 million (after-tax) loss on the early redemption of long-term debt recorded in the prior year's second quarter, Seneca’s earnings increased $23.6 million primarily due to higher realized natural gas and crude oil prices and higher natural gas production, as well as higher other operating revenues and lower interest expense, partially offset by higher operating expenses.

Seneca produced 87.1 Bcfe during the second quarter, an increase of 1.9 Bcfe, or 2%, from the prior year. This is a result of a 2.1 Bcf increase in natural gas production primarily due to growth from Seneca's two-rig development program in Appalachia. Seneca's crude oil production in California decreased 39 MBbls, or 7%, versus the prior year due to natural production declines.

Seneca's average realized natural gas price, after the impact of hedging and transportation costs, was $2.60 per Mcf, an increase of $0.32 per Mcf from the prior year. This increase was primarily due to higher NYMEX prices and higher spot prices at local sales points in Pennsylvania. Seneca's average realized oil price, after the impact of hedging, was $70.45 per Bbl, an increase of $13.34 per Bbl compared to the prior year.

Seneca’s increase in other operating revenues of $4.7 million was primarily attributable to a temporary release of capacity on Leidy South through March 2022.

Lease operating and transportation (“LOE”) expense increased $5.5 million primarily due to higher steam fuel costs as a result of higher natural gas prices, along with higher well repairs and workover activity in California. Depreciation, depletion and amortization ("DD&A") expense increased $4.4 million due to higher natural gas production and a higher per unit DD&A rate, which was driven by an increase in capitalized costs in Seneca's full cost pool. Seneca's other operating expenses increased $2.1 million due primarily to higher consulting and technology-related expenses, and an increase in operating costs from additional water treatment plants acquired in September 2021. As a result of the recent increase in natural gas prices, other taxes increased $2.4 million primarily due to a higher expected Impact Fee in Pennsylvania (the Impact Fees are calculated annually based on calendar year NYMEX natural gas prices).

Excluding the premium paid on the early redemption of debt noted above, interest expense decreased $3.2 million due primarily to a decrease in outstanding principal balances associated with Seneca's long-term intercompany borrowings coupled with a lower weighted average interest rate as a result of the Company's issuance of a 2.95% coupon 10-year note in February 2021, which re-financed a 4.9% coupon 10-year note that was redeemed in March 2021.

Midstream Businesses

Pipeline and Storage Segment

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (“Supply Corporation”) and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (“Empire”). The Pipeline and Storage segment provides natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and non-affiliated companies through an integrated system of pipelines and underground natural gas storage fields in western New York and Pennsylvania.

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 25,470 $ 24,928 $ 542 Adjusted EBITDA $ 61,371 $ 58,570 $ 2,801

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s second quarter GAAP earnings increased $0.5 million versus the prior year primarily due to an increase in operating revenues, partially offset by higher operation and maintenance ("O&M") expense and higher DD&A expense. The increase in operating revenues of $8.7 million was primarily attributable to higher transportation revenues from new demand charges for service on the expansion component of Supply Corporation's FM100 Project, which was placed in service in December 2021. O&M expense increased $4.7 million primarily due to the non-recurrence of a $3.9 million favorable adjustment to the reserve for project development costs recorded in last year's second quarter. Higher pipeline integrity and vehicle fuel costs also contributed to the increase in O&M expense. The increase in DD&A expense of $1.6 million was primarily attributable to incremental depreciation expense from the FM100 Project.

Gathering Segment

The Gathering segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC’s limited liability companies. The Gathering segment constructs, owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines and compression facilities in the Appalachian region, which primarily delivers Seneca’s gross Appalachian production to the interstate pipeline system.

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 22,092 $ 20,700 $ 1,392 Premium paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax — 684 (684 ) Adjusted Operating Results $ 22,092 $ 21,384 $ 708 Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,056 $ 41,424 $ 1,632

The Gathering segment’s second quarter GAAP earnings increased $1.4 million versus the prior year. Excluding a $0.7 million (after-tax) loss on the early redemption of long-term debt recorded in the prior year's second quarter, the Gathering segment's earnings increased $0.7 million. The earnings increase was primarily driven by higher operating revenues, which was partially offset by higher O&M expense. Operating revenues increased $2.3 million, or 5%, primarily driven by an 8.6 Bcf increase in gathered volumes for a non-affiliated natural gas producer in Appalachia. The increase in O&M expense of $0.7 million was primarily due to higher compressor station operating and preventative maintenance activity during the quarter.

Downstream Business

Utility Segment

The Utility segment operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (“Distribution”), which sells or transports natural gas to customers located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 53,048 $ 32,044 $ 21,004 Reduction of other post-retirement regulatory liability, net of tax (14,641 ) — (14,641 ) Adjusted Operating Results $ 38,407 $ 32,044 $ 6,363 Adjusted EBITDA $ 77,529 $ 73,885 $ 3,644

The Utility segment’s second quarter GAAP earnings increased $21.0 million versus the prior year. In February 2022, the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission concluded a regulatory proceeding that addressed Distribution’s recovery of other post-employment benefit (“OPEB”) expenses. As a result of that proceeding, Distribution recorded an adjustment to an OPEB-related regulatory liability that benefitted earnings by $18.5 million ($14.6 million after-tax) and agreed to reduce its base rates in Pennsylvania to eliminate the recovery of OPEB expenses effective October 1, 2021.

Excluding the impact of the reduction in the OPEB regulatory liability, the Utility segment's second quarter earnings increased $6.4 million primarily due to higher customer margin (operating revenues less purchased gas sold) and a decrease in non-service post-retirement benefit costs recorded in other income (deductions). The increase in customer margin was due primarily to increased customer usage, largely attributable to colder weather in Distribution's Pennsylvania territory (Pennsylvania was 8% colder on average than last year), combined with higher revenues from the Company's system modernization tracking mechanism in its New York service territory. These factors were partially offset by the aforementioned reduction in base rates in Pennsylvania. The impact of weather variations on earnings in Distribution's New York service territory is largely mitigated by that jurisdiction's weather normalization clause. With the elimination of OPEB expenses in customer rates, there was a decrease in non-service post-retirement benefit costs recorded in other income (deductions). Distribution’s Pennsylvania service territory recognized OPEB income during the second quarter of fiscal 2022 whereas in the prior year’s second quarter it recognized OPEB expenses to match against the OPEB amounts collected in base rates.

Corporate and All Other

The Company’s operations that are included in Corporate and All Other generated a combined net loss of $4.4 million in the current year second quarter, which was a $2.3 million higher than the combined net loss of $2.1 million in the prior-year second quarter. The increase in net loss was primarily driven by unrealized losses on investment securities recognized in the current quarter compared to unrealized gains on investment securities in the prior-year second quarter.

EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE

National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for four operating segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

GUIDANCE SUMMARY

As discussed on page 2, the Company is revising its earnings guidance for fiscal 2022. Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance are outlined in the table below.

The revised earnings guidance range does not include the impact of certain items that impacted the comparability of earnings during the six months ended March 31, 2022, including: (1) the after-tax reduction of an other post-retirement regulatory liability, which increased earnings by $0.16 per share; and (2) after-tax unrealized losses on other investments, which reduced earnings by $0.05 per share. While the Company expects to record certain adjustments to unrealized gain or loss on investments during the six months ending September 30, 2022, the amounts of these and other potential adjustments are not reasonably determinable at this time. As such, the Company is unable to provide earnings guidance other than on a non-GAAP basis.

Updated FY 2022 Guidance Previous FY 2022 Guidance Consolidated Earnings per Share, excluding items impacting comparability $5.70 to $6.00 $5.20 to $5.50 Consolidated Effective Tax Rate ~ 25-26% ~ 25-26% Capital Expenditures(Millions) Exploration and Production $475 - $550 $425 - $500 Pipeline and Storage $100 - $150 $100 - $150 Gathering $50 - $60 $50 - $60 Utility $100 - $110 $90 - $100 Consolidated Capital Expenditures $725 - $870 $665 - $810 Exploration & Production Segment Guidance* Commodity Price Assumptions NYMEX natural gas price $7.25 /MMBtu $4.50 /MMBtu Appalachian basin spot price $6.25 /MMBtu $3.65 /MMBtu NYMEX (WTI) crude oil price $100.00 /Bbl $80.00 /Bbl California oil price premium (% of WTI) 99% 97% Production (Bcfe) 340 to 360 340 to 365 E&P Operating Costs($/Mcfe) LOE $0.78 - $0.80 $0.81 - $0.84 G&A $0.19 - $0.20 $0.19 - $0.21 DD&A $0.58 - $0.60 $0.59 - $0.62 Other Business Segment Guidance(Millions) Gathering Segment Revenues $205 - $225 $200 - $225 Pipeline and Storage Segment Revenues $360 - $380 $360 - $380

* Commodity price assumptions are for the remaining 6 months of the fiscal year.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream Downstream Exploration & Pipeline & Corporate / (Thousands of Dollars) Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated* Second quarter 2021 GAAP earnings $ 36,822 $ 24,928 $ 20,700 $ 32,044 $ (2,058 ) $ 112,436 Items impacting comparability: Premium paid on early redemption of debt 14,772 943 15,715 Tax impact of premium paid on early redemption of debt (4,062 ) (259 ) (4,321 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (848 ) (848 ) Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 178 178 Second quarter 2021 adjusted operating results 47,532 24,928 21,384 32,044 (2,728 ) 123,160 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 3,758 3,758 Higher (lower) crude oil production (1,755 ) (1,755 ) Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging 21,487 21,487 Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging 5,508 5,508 Higher (lower) other operating revenues 3,713 3,713 Midstream Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues 6,257 1,850 8,107 Downstream Margins*** Impact of usage and weather 3,014 3,014 Impact of new rates (3,055 ) (3,055 ) System modernization tracker revenues 1,594 1,594 Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (4,377 ) (4,377 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (1,690 ) (3,729 ) (567 ) (5,986 ) Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes (1,913 ) (315 ) (2,228 ) Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (3,482 ) (1,236 ) (4,718 ) Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower other deductions 5,197 (968 ) 4,229 (Higher) lower interest expense 2,563 2,563 Income Taxes Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (307 ) (171 ) (508 ) (1,164 ) 1,201 (949 ) All other / rounding 84 (264 ) (67 ) 777 (194 ) 336 Second quarter 2022 adjusted operating results 71,121 25,470 22,092 38,407 (2,689 ) 154,401 Items impacting comparability: Reduction of other post-retirement regulatory liability 18,533 18,533 Tax impact of reduction of other post-retirement regulatory liability (3,892 ) (3,892 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments (2,170 ) (2,170 ) Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments 456 456 Second quarter 2022 GAAP earnings $ 71,121 $ 25,470 $ 22,092 $ 53,048 $ (4,403 ) $ 167,328 * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations. ** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate. *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream Downstream Exploration & Pipeline & Corporate / Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated* Second quarter 2021 GAAP earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 0.27 $ 0.23 $ 0.35 $ (0.02 ) $ 1.23 Items impacting comparability: Premium paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax 0.12 — 0.12 Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Second quarter 2021 adjusted operating results per share 0.52 0.27 0.23 0.35 (0.03 ) 1.34 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 0.04 0.04 Higher (lower) crude oil production (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging 0.23 0.23 Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging 0.06 0.06 Higher (lower) other operating revenues 0.04 0.04 Midstream Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues 0.07 0.02 0.09 Downstream Margins*** Impact of usage and weather 0.03 0.03 Impact of new rates (0.03 ) (0.03 ) System modernization tracker revenues 0.02 0.02 Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (0.02 ) (0.04 ) (0.01 ) (0.07 ) Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (0.04 ) (0.01 ) (0.05 ) Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower other deductions 0.06 (0.01 ) 0.05 (Higher) lower interest expense 0.03 0.03 Income Taxes Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate — — (0.01 ) (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.01 ) All other / rounding — (0.01 ) 0.01 — — — Second quarter 2022 adjusted operating results per share 0.77 0.28 0.24 0.42 (0.03 ) 1.68 Items impacting comparability: Reduction of other post-retirement regulatory liability, net of tax 0.16 0.16 Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Second quarter 2022 GAAP earnings per share $ 0.77 $ 0.28 $ 0.24 $ 0.58 $ (0.05 ) $ 1.82 * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations. ** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate. *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream Downstream Exploration & Pipeline & Corporate / (Thousands of Dollars) Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated* Six months ended March 31, 2021 GAAP earnings $ 7,199 $ 49,112 $ 41,250 $ 55,081 $ 37,568 $ 190,210 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of oil and gas properties 76,152 76,152 Tax impact of impairment of oil and gas properties (20,980 ) (20,980 ) Gain on sale of timber properties (51,066 ) (51,066 ) Tax impact of gain on sale of timber properties 14,069 14,069 Premium paid on early redemption of debt 14,772 943 15,715 Tax impact of premium paid on early redemption of debt (4,062 ) (259 ) (4,321 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 450 450 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (94 ) (94 ) Six months ended March 31, 2021 adjusted operating results 73,081 49,112 41,934 55,081 927 220,135 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 13,570 13,570 Higher (lower) crude oil production (2,303 ) (2,303 ) Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging 45,877 45,877 Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging 11,664 11,664 Higher (lower) other operating revenues 5,618 5,618 Midstream Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues 6,375 5,972 12,347 Downstream Margins*** Impact of usage and weather 2,962 2,962 Impact of new rates (4,840 ) (4,840 ) System modernization tracker revenues 2,375 2,375 Regulatory revenue adjustments (804 ) (804 ) Higher (lower) energy marketing margins 1,298 1,298 Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (7,186 ) (7,186 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (3,035 ) (4,519 ) (1,346 ) (1,913 ) (10,813 ) Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes (2,931 ) (424 ) (3,355 ) Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (6,781 ) (1,499 ) (594 ) 311 (8,563 ) Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower other deductions 949 6,891 7,840 (Higher) lower interest expense 5,216 421 (869 ) 4,768 Income Taxes Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate 565 222 (703 ) 855 (1,226 ) (287 ) All other / rounding 135 — (34 ) (70 ) 6 37 Six months ended March 31, 2022 adjusted operating results 133,490 50,637 45,229 60,537 447 290,340 Items impacting comparability: Reduction of other post-retirement regulatory liability 18,533 18,533 Tax impact of reduction of other post-retirement regulatory liability (3,892 ) (3,892 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments (6,659 ) (6,659 ) Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments 1,398 1,398 Six months ended March 31, 2022 GAAP earnings $ 133,490 $ 50,637 $ 45,229 $ 75,178 $ (4,814 ) $ 299,720 * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations. ** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate. *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream Downstream Exploration & Pipeline & Corporate / Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated* Six months ended March 31, 2021 GAAP earnings per share $ 0.08 $ 0.54 $ 0.45 $ 0.60 $ 0.41 $ 2.08 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax 0.60 0.60 Gain on sale of timber properties, net of tax (0.40 ) (0.40 ) Premium paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax 0.12 — 0.12 Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax — — Six months ended March 31, 2021 adjusted operating results per share 0.80 0.54 0.45 0.60 0.01 2.40 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 0.15 0.15 Higher (lower) crude oil production (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging 0.50 0.50 Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging 0.13 0.13 Higher (lower) other operating revenues 0.06 0.06 Midstream Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues 0.07 0.06 0.13 Downstream Margins*** Impact of usage and weather 0.03 0.03 Impact of new rates (0.05 ) (0.05 ) System modernization tracker revenues 0.03 0.03 Regulatory revenue adjustments (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Higher (lower) energy marketing margins 0.01 0.01 Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (0.08 ) (0.08 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (0.03 ) (0.05 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.11 ) Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes (0.03 ) — (0.03 ) Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (0.07 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) — (0.10 ) Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower other deductions 0.01 0.07 0.08 (Higher) lower interest expense 0.06 — (0.01 ) 0.05 Income Taxes Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate 0.01 — (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.01 ) — All other / rounding (0.02 ) — 0.01 — — (0.01 ) Six months ended March 31, 2022 adjusted operating results per share 1.45 0.55 0.49 0.66 — 3.15 Items impacting comparability: Reduction of other post-retirement regulatory liability, net of tax 0.16 0.16 Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Six months ended March 31, 2022 GAAP earnings per share $ 1.45 $ 0.55 $ 0.49 $ 0.82 $ (0.05 ) $ 3.26 * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations. ** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate. *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating Revenues: Utility and Energy Marketing Revenues $ 369,092 $ 270,849 $ 605,776 $ 460,315 Exploration and Production and Other Revenues 261,676 220,281 505,957 412,316 Pipeline and Storage and Gathering Revenues 70,952 59,985 136,544 119,644 701,720 551,115 1,248,277 992,275 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 199,592 106,661 301,219 158,280 Operation and Maintenance: Utility and Energy Marketing 53,476 52,058 100,120 96,944 Exploration and Production and Other 49,806 41,895 95,425 83,922 Pipeline and Storage and Gathering 33,518 28,133 63,446 56,231 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 27,717 23,987 52,219 46,768 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 91,245 84,342 179,823 167,462 Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties — — — 76,152 455,354 337,076 792,252 685,759 Gain on Sale of Timber Properties — — — 51,066 Operating Income 246,366 214,039 456,025 357,582 Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Deductions) 10,018 (10,875 ) 8,940 (13,051 ) Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (30,079 ) (48,820 ) (60,209 ) (81,076 ) Other Interest Expense (1,519 ) (1,698 ) (2,680 ) (3,618 ) Income Before Income Taxes 224,786 152,646 402,076 259,837 Income Tax Expense 57,458 40,210 102,356 69,627 Net Income Available for Common Stock $ 167,328 $ 112,436 $ 299,720 $ 190,210 Earnings Per Common Share Basic $ 1.83 $ 1.23 $ 3.28 $ 2.09 Diluted $ 1.82 $ 1.23 $ 3.26 $ 2.08 Weighted Average Common Shares: Used in Basic Calculation 91,444,638 91,163,291 91,354,488 91,084,620 Used in Diluted Calculation 92,064,711 91,645,679 92,047,467 91,581,918





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) March 31, September 30, (Thousands of Dollars) 2022 2021 ASSETS Property, Plant and Equipment $ 13,457,342 $ 13,103,639 Less - Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 6,882,961 6,719,356 Net Property, Plant and Equipment 6,574,381 6,384,283 Current Assets: Cash and Temporary Cash Investments 52,569 31,528 Hedging Collateral Deposits 102,370 88,610 Receivables - Net 339,421 205,294 Unbilled Revenue 49,551 17,000 Gas Stored Underground 6,302 33,669 Materials, Supplies and Emission Allowances 48,887 53,560 Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs 3,751 33,128 Other Current Assets 68,265 59,660 Total Current Assets 671,116 522,449 Other Assets: Recoverable Future Taxes 123,709 121,992 Unamortized Debt Expense 9,735 10,589 Other Regulatory Assets 57,693 60,145 Deferred Charges 81,646 59,939 Other Investments 103,164 149,632 Goodwill 5,476 5,476 Prepaid Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs 178,102 149,151 Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 1 — Other — 1,169 Total Other Assets 559,526 558,093 Total Assets $ 7,805,023 $ 7,464,825 CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES Capitalization: Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity Common Stock, $1 Par Value Authorized - 200,000,000 Shares; Issued and Outstanding - 91,449,226 Shares and 91,181,549 Shares, Respectively $ 91,449 $ 91,182 Paid in Capital 1,018,784 1,017,446 Earnings Reinvested in the Business 1,407,683 1,191,175 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (654,254 ) (513,597 ) Total Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity 1,863,662 1,786,206 Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion and Unamortized Discount and Debt Issuance Costs 2,081,529 2,628,687 Total Capitalization 3,945,191 4,414,893 Current and Accrued Liabilities: Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper 218,000 158,500 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 549,000 — Accounts Payable 135,775 171,655 Amounts Payable to Customers 3,422 21 Dividends Payable 41,608 41,487 Interest Payable on Long-Term Debt 17,376 17,376 Customer Advances — 17,223 Customer Security Deposits 20,766 19,292 Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 218,139 194,169 Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 802,076 616,410 Total Current and Accrued Liabilities 2,006,162 1,236,133 Other Liabilities: Deferred Income Taxes 709,598 660,420 Taxes Refundable to Customers 348,480 354,089 Cost of Removal Regulatory Liability 252,471 245,636 Other Regulatory Liabilities 196,589 200,643 Pension and Other Post-Retirement Liabilities 4,756 7,526 Asset Retirement Obligations 207,047 209,639 Other Liabilities 134,729 135,846 Total Other Liabilities 1,853,670 1,813,799 Commitments and Contingencies — — Total Capitalization and Liabilities $ 7,805,023 $ 7,464,825





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended March 31, (Thousands of Dollars) 2022 2021 Operating Activities: Net Income Available for Common Stock $ 299,720 $ 190,210 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash

Provided by Operating Activities: Gain on Sale of Timber Properties — (51,066 ) Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties — 76,152 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 179,823 167,462 Deferred Income Taxes 94,212 61,408 Premium Paid on Early Redemption of Debt — 15,715 Stock-Based Compensation 10,631 8,657 Reduction of Other Post-Retirement Regulatory Liability (18,533 ) — Other 14,494 6,742 Change in: Receivables and Unbilled Revenue (166,584 ) (101,159 ) Gas Stored Underground and Materials, Supplies and Emission Allowances 32,040 27,258 Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs 29,377 (479 ) Other Current Assets (8,605 ) (8,447 ) Accounts Payable 2,006 8,613 Amounts Payable to Customers 3,401 8,980 Customer Advances (17,223 ) (15,319 ) Customer Security Deposits 1,474 2,304 Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 11,164 9,058 Other Assets (32,659 ) 11,039 Other Liabilities (9,119 ) 5 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 425,619 $ 417,133 Investing Activities: Capital Expenditures $ (415,415 ) $ (338,867 ) Net Proceeds from Sale of Oil and Gas Producing Properties 13,525 — Net Proceeds from Sale of Timber Properties — 104,582 Sale of Fixed Income Mutual Fund Shares in Grantor Trust 30,000 — Other 13,689 12,095 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities $ (358,201 ) $ (222,190 ) Financing Activities: Changes in Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper $ 59,500 $ (30,000 ) Reduction of Long-Term Debt — (515,715 ) Dividends Paid on Common Stock (83,091 ) (81,035 ) Net Proceeds From Issuance of Long-Term Debt — 495,267 Net Repurchases of Common Stock (9,026 ) (3,534 ) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities $ (32,617 ) $ (135,017 ) Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash 34,801 59,926 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 120,138 20,541 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at March 31 $ 154,939 $ 80,467





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) UPSTREAM BUSINESS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) March 31, March 31, EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SEGMENT 2022 2021 Variance 2022 2021 Variance Total Operating Revenues $ 261,593 $ 220,187 $ 41,406 $ 505,791 $ 411,582 $ 94,209 Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance: General and Administrative Expense 18,798 17,899 899 36,553 34,852 1,701 Lease Operating and Transportation Expense 72,548 67,008 5,540 141,684 132,588 9,096 All Other Operation and Maintenance Expense 4,756 3,515 1,241 9,328 7,187 2,141 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 7,041 4,619 2,422 12,775 9,065 3,710 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 50,547 46,139 4,408 100,054 91,471 8,583 Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties — — — — 76,152 (76,152 ) 153,690 139,180 14,510 300,394 351,315 (50,921 ) Operating Income 107,903 81,007 26,896 205,397 60,267 145,130 Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (186 ) (286 ) 100 (372 ) (570 ) 198 Interest and Other Income 75 67 8 131 158 (27 ) Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt — (15,119 ) 15,119 — (15,119 ) 15,119 Interest Expense (12,206 ) (15,103 ) 2,897 (24,338 ) (30,594 ) 6,256 Income Before Income Taxes 95,586 50,566 45,020 180,818 14,142 166,676 Income Tax Expense 24,465 13,744 10,721 47,328 6,943 40,385 Net Income $ 71,121 $ 36,822 $ 34,299 $ 133,490 $ 7,199 $ 126,291 Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.77 $ 0.40 $ 0.37 $ 1.45 $ 0.08 $ 1.37





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) March 31, March 31, PIPELINE AND STORAGE SEGMENT 2022 2021 Variance 2022 2021 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 67,795 $ 59,314 $ 8,481 $ 129,342 $ 118,623 $ 10,719 Intersegment Revenues 27,602 27,390 212 54,405 55,846 (1,441 ) Total Operating Revenues 95,397 86,704 8,693 183,747 174,469 9,278 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 989 216 773 1,437 229 1,208 Operation and Maintenance 24,438 19,718 4,720 46,611 40,891 5,720 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 8,599 8,200 399 17,180 16,643 537 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 17,294 15,729 1,565 33,095 31,197 1,898 51,320 43,863 7,457 98,323 88,960 9,363 Operating Income 44,077 42,841 1,236 85,424 85,509 (85 ) Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit 767 125 642 1,534 250 1,284 Interest and Other Income 192 939 (747 ) 1,595 1,795 (200 ) Interest Expense (10,618 ) (10,552 ) (66 ) (20,750 ) (21,283 ) 533 Income Before Income Taxes 34,418 33,353 1,065 67,803 66,271 1,532 Income Tax Expense 8,948 8,425 523 17,166 17,159 7 Net Income $ 25,470 $ 24,928 $ 542 $ 50,637 $ 49,112 $ 1,525 Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.28 $ 0.27 $ 0.01 $ 0.55 $ 0.54 $ 0.01 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, GATHERING SEGMENT 2022 2021 Variance 2022 2021 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 3,157 $ 671 $ 2,486 $ 7,202 $ 1,021 $ 6,181 Intersegment Revenues 49,447 49,591 (144 ) 97,627 96,249 1,378 Total Operating Revenues 52,604 50,262 2,342 104,829 97,270 7,559 Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance 9,551 8,833 718 17,739 16,035 1,704 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes (3 ) 5 (8 ) 2 18 (16 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 8,362 8,096 266 16,753 16,001 752 17,910 16,934 976 34,494 32,054 2,440 Operating Income 34,694 33,328 1,366 70,335 65,216 5,119 Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (56 ) (68 ) 12 (112 ) (135 ) 23 Interest and Other Income 18 9 9 27 243 (216 ) Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt — (965 ) 965 — (965 ) 965 Interest Expense (4,071 ) (4,201 ) 130 (8,219 ) (8,332 ) 113 Income Before Income Taxes 30,585 28,103 2,482 62,031 56,027 6,004 Income Tax Expense 8,493 7,403 1,090 16,802 14,777 2,025 Net Income $ 22,092 $ 20,700 $ 1,392 $ 45,229 $ 41,250 $ 3,979 Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.24 $ 0.23 $ 0.01 $ 0.49 $ 0.45 $ 0.04





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) DOWNSTREAM BUSINESS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) March 31, March 31, UTILITY SEGMENT 2022 2021 Variance 2022 2021 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 369,092 $ 270,784 $ 98,308 $ 605,776 $ 459,684 $ 146,092 Intersegment Revenues 110 97 13 184 197 (13 ) Total Operating Revenues 369,202 270,881 98,321 605,960 459,881 146,079 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 225,469 133,132 92,337 352,680 210,164 142,516 Operation and Maintenance 54,249 52,864 1,385 101,710 98,116 3,594 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 11,955 11,000 955 22,013 20,748 1,265 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 14,997 14,311 686 29,827 28,305 1,522 306,670 211,307 95,363 506,230 357,333 148,897 Operating Income 62,532 59,574 2,958 99,730 102,548 (2,818 ) Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit (Costs) 13,023 (12,243 ) 25,266 8,697 (18,927 ) 27,624 Interest and Other Income 289 443 (154 ) 813 1,181 (368 ) Interest Expense (5,504 ) (5,495 ) (9 ) (11,028 ) (10,947 ) (81 ) Income Before Income Taxes 70,340 42,279 28,061 98,212 73,855 24,357 Income Tax Expense 17,292 10,235 7,057 23,034 18,774 4,260 Net Income $ 53,048 $ 32,044 $ 21,004 $ 75,178 $ 55,081 $ 20,097 Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.58 $ 0.35 $ 0.23 $ 0.82 $ 0.60 $ 0.22





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) March 31, March 31, ALL OTHER 2022 2021 Variance 2022 2021 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ — $ 64 $ (64 ) $ — $ 1,175 $ (1,175 ) Intersegment Revenues — 1 (1 ) 6 20 (14 ) Total Operating Revenues — 65 (65 ) 6 1,195 (1,189 ) Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas — 6 (6 ) 6 2,293 (2,287 ) Operation and Maintenance — (81 ) 81 5 683 (678 ) Property, Franchise and Other Taxes — 38 (38 ) — 47 (47 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization — 9 (9 ) — 394 (394 ) — (28 ) 28 11 3,417 (3,406 ) Gain on Sale of Timber Properties — — — — 51,066 (51,066 ) Operating Income (Loss) — 93 (93 ) (5 ) 48,844 (48,849 ) Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs — (3 ) 3 — (7 ) 7 Interest and Other Income — 41 (41 ) 2 225 (223 ) Income (Loss) before Income Taxes — 131 (131 ) (3 ) 49,062 (49,065 ) Income Tax Expense — 1,114 (1,114 ) 4 12,485 (12,481 ) Net Income (Loss) $ — $ (983 ) $ 983 $ (7 ) $ 36,577 $ (36,584 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ — $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ — $ 0.40 $ (0.40 ) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, CORPORATE 2022 2021 Variance 2022 2021 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 83 $ 95 $ (12 ) $ 166 $ 190 $ (24 ) Intersegment Revenues 1,082 1,027 55 2,165 1,691 474 Total Operating Revenues 1,165 1,122 43 2,331 1,881 450 Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance 3,835 3,743 92 6,844 6,342 502 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 125 125 — 249 247 2 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 45 58 (13 ) 94 94 — 4,005 3,926 79 7,187 6,683 504 Operating Loss (2,840 ) (2,804 ) (36 ) (4,856 ) (4,802 ) (54 ) Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (1,017 ) (922 ) (95 ) (2,034 ) (1,846 ) (188 ) Interest and Other Income 28,740 35,317 (6,577 ) 61,918 74,296 (12,378 ) Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (30,079 ) (32,736 ) 2,657 (60,209 ) (64,992 ) 4,783 Other Interest Expense (947 ) (641 ) (306 ) (1,604 ) (2,176 ) 572 Income (Loss) before Income Taxes (6,143 ) (1,786 ) (4,357 ) (6,785 ) 480 (7,265 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (1,740 ) (711 ) (1,029 ) (1,978 ) (511 ) (1,467 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (4,403 ) $ (1,075 ) $ (3,328 ) $ (4,807 ) $ 991 $ (5,798 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.06 ) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, INTERSEGMENT ELIMINATIONS 2022 2021 Variance 2022 2021 Variance Intersegment Revenues $ (78,241 ) $ (78,106 ) $ (135 ) $ (154,387 ) $ (154,003 ) $ (384 ) Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas (26,866 ) (26,693 ) (173 ) (52,904 ) (54,406 ) 1,502 Operation and Maintenance (51,375 ) (51,413 ) 38 (101,483 ) (99,597 ) (1,886 ) (78,241 ) (78,106 ) (135 ) (154,387 ) (154,003 ) (384 ) Operating Income — — — — — — Other Income (Expense): Interest and Other Deductions (31,827 ) (34,294 ) 2,467 (63,259 ) (69,714 ) 6,455 Interest Expense 31,827 34,294 (2,467 ) 63,259 69,714 (6,455 ) Net Income $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ —





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) (Thousands of Dollars) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Increase Increase 2022 2021 (Decrease) 2022 2021 (Decrease) Capital Expenditures: Exploration and Production $ 134,748 (1) $ 88,271 (3) $ 46,477 $ 273,960 (1)(2) $ 169,610 (3)(4) $ 104,350 Pipeline and Storage 14,404 (1) 47,970 (3) (33,566 ) 38,465 (1)(2) 91,693 (3)(4) (53,228 ) Gathering 11,055 (1) 11,099 (3) (44 ) 19,975 (1)(2) 19,419 (3)(4) 556 Utility 23,925 (1) 24,480 (3) (555 ) 43,308 (1)(2) 41,825 (3)(4) 1,483 Total Reportable Segments 184,132 171,820 12,312 375,708 322,547 53,161 All Other — — — — — — Corporate 271 50 221 496 89 407 Eliminations — (373 ) 373 — (219 ) 219 Total Capital Expenditures $ 184,403 $ 171,497 $ 12,906 $ 376,204 $ 322,417 $ 53,787





(1) Capital expenditures for the quarter and six months ended March 31, 2022, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $52.5 million, $3.5 million, $3.4 million, and $4.1 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at March 31, 2022, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date. (2) Capital expenditures for the six months ended March 31, 2022, exclude capital expenditures of $47.9 million, $39.4 million, $4.8 million and $10.6 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2021 and paid during the six months ended March 31, 2022. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2021, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at March 31, 2022. (3) Capital expenditures for the quarter and six months ended March 31, 2021, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $44.5 million, $16.0 million, $2.9 million, and $4.7 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at March 31, 2021, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date.

(4) Capital expenditures for the six months ended March 31, 2021, exclude capital expenditures of $45.8 million, $17.3 million, $13.5 million and $10.7 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2020 and paid during the six months ended March 31, 2021. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2020, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at March 31, 2021.





DEGREE DAYS Percent Colder (Warmer) Than: Three Months Ended March 31, Normal 2022 2021 Normal(1) Last Year(1) Buffalo, NY 3,290 3,161 2,978 (3.9 ) 6.1 Erie, PA 3,108 2,973 2,750 (4.3 ) 8.1 Six Months Ended March 31, Buffalo, NY 5,543 4,865 4,899 (12.2 ) (0.7 ) Erie, PA 5,152 4,533 4,447 (12.0 ) 1.9

(1) Percents compare actual 2022 degree days to normal degree days and actual 2022 degree days to actual 2021 degree days.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, Increase Increase 2022 2021 (Decrease) 2022 2021 (Decrease) Gas Production/Prices: Production (MMcf) Appalachia 83,565 81,446 2,119 164,954 157,115 7,839 West Coast 397 428 (31 ) 805 869 (64 ) Total Production 83,962 81,874 2,088 165,759 157,984 7,775 Average Prices (Per Mcf) Appalachia $ 3.97 $ 2.28 $ 1.69 $ 4.18 $ 2.23 $ 1.95 West Coast 10.04 7.14 2.90 9.91 6.07 3.84 Weighted Average 4.00 2.31 1.69 4.21 2.25 1.96 Weighted Average after Hedging 2.60 2.28 0.32 2.56 2.21 0.35 Oil Production/Prices: Production (Thousands of Barrels) Appalachia 1 1 — 1 1 — West Coast 522 561 (39 ) 1,070 1,124 (54 ) Total Production 523 562 (39 ) 1,071 1,125 (54 ) Average Prices (Per Barrel) Appalachia $ 78.32 $ 48.47 $ 29.85 $ 75.38 $ 43.83 $ 31.55 West Coast 94.95 59.83 35.12 85.93 51.64 34.29 Weighted Average 94.93 59.82 35.11 85.93 51.63 34.30 Weighted Average after Hedging 70.45 57.11 13.34 67.30 53.50 13.80 Total Production (MMcfe) 87,100 85,246 1,854 172,185 164,734 7,451 Selected Operating Performance Statistics: General & Administrative Expense per Mcfe(1) $ 0.22 $ 0.21 $ 0.01 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ — Lease Operating and Transportation Expense per Mcfe(1)(2) $ 0.83 $ 0.79 $ 0.04 $ 0.82 $ 0.80 $ 0.02 Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization per Mcfe(1) $ 0.58 $ 0.54 $ 0.04 $ 0.58 $ 0.56 $ 0.02





(1) Refer to page 16 for the General and Administrative Expense, Lease Operating and Transportation Expense and Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization Expense for the Exploration and Production segment. (2) Amounts include transportation expense of $0.55 and $0.57 per Mcfe for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021, respectively. Amounts include transportation expense of $0.56 and $0.57 per Mcfe for the six months ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021, respectively.







NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION Hedging Summary for Remaining Six Months of Fiscal 2022 Volume Average Hedge Price Oil Swaps Brent 570,000 BBL $ 58.28 / BBL NYMEX 78,000 BBL $ 51.00 / BBL Total 648,000 BBL $ 57.40 / BBL Gas Swaps NYMEX 107,160,000 MMBTU $ 2.76 / MMBTU Fixed Price Physical Sales 38,061,033 MMBTU $ 2.65 / MMBTU Total 145,221,033 MMBTU $ 2.73 / MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2023 Volume Average Hedge Price Oil Swaps Brent 480,000 BBL $ 58.48 / BBL Total 480,000 BBL $ 58.48 / BBL Gas Swaps NYMEX 116,200,000 MMBTU $ 2.79 / MMBTU No Cost Collars 70,400,000 MMBTU $ 3.11 / MMBTU (Floor) / $3.64 / MMBTU (Ceiling) Fixed Price Physical Sales 72,896,598 MMBTU $ 2.45 / MMBTU Total 259,496,598 MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2024 Volume Average Hedge Price Oil Swaps Brent 120,000 BBL $ 50.30 / BBL Total 120,000 BBL $ 50.30 / BBL Gas Swaps NYMEX 61,080,000 MMBTU $ 2.72 / MMBTU No Cost Collars 59,200,000 MMBTU $ 3.20 / MMBTU (Floor) / $3.78 / MMBTU (Ceiling) Fixed Price Physical Sales 59,807,855 MMBTU $ 2.22 / MMBTU Total 180,087,855 MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2025 Volume Average Hedge Price Oil Swaps Brent 120,000 BBL $ 50.32 / BBL Total 120,000 BBL $ 50.32 / BBL Gas Swaps NYMEX 23,660,000 MMBTU $ 2.74 / MMBTU No Cost Collars 22,400,000 MMBTU $ 3.24 / MMBTU (Floor) / $3.65 / MMBTU (Ceiling) Fixed Price Physical Sales 56,366,847 MMBTU $ 2.21 / MMBTU Total 102,426,847 MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2026 Volume Average Hedge Price Gas Swaps NYMEX 1,720,000 MMBTU $ 2.75 / MMBTU No Cost Collars 19,200,000 MMBTU $ 3.25 / MMBTU (Floor) / $3.61 / MMBTU (Ceiling) Fixed Price Physical Sales 58,883,559 MMBTU $ 2.30 / MMBTU Total 79,803,559 MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2027 Volume Average Hedge Price No Cost Collars 1,600,000 MMBTU $ 3.25 / MMBTU (Floor) / $3.61 / MMBTU (Ceiling) Fixed Price Physical Sales 43,434,257 MMBTU $ 2.35 / MMBTU Total 45,034,257 MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2028 Volume Average Hedge Price Fixed Price Physical Sales 11,850,451 MMBTU $ 2.48 / MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2029 Volume Average Hedge Price Fixed Price Physical Sales 766,673 MMBTU $ 2.54 / MMBTU





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Pipeline & Storage Throughput - (millions of cubic feet - MMcf) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, Increase Increase 2022 2021 (Decrease) 2022 2021 (Decrease) Firm Transportation - Affiliated 46,459 43,124 3,335 74,656 73,088 1,568 Firm Transportation - Non-Affiliated 185,571 166,372 19,199 350,967 339,436 11,531 Interruptible Transportation 752 435 317 1,520 1,024 496 232,782 209,931 22,851 427,143 413,548 13,595 Gathering Volume - (MMcf) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, Increase Increase 2022 2021 (Decrease) 2022 2021 (Decrease) Gathered Volume 103,736 95,121 8,615 204,829 183,466 21,363 Utility Throughput - (MMcf) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, Increase Increase 2022 2021 (Decrease) 2022 2021 (Decrease) Retail Sales: Residential Sales 32,026 29,052 2,974 49,521 47,465 2,056 Commercial Sales 4,923 4,309 614 7,466 6,836 630 Industrial Sales 268 223 45 392 376 16 37,217 33,584 3,633 57,379 54,677 2,702 Transportation 25,745 24,584 1,161 43,338 42,518 820 62,962 58,168 4,794 100,717 97,195 3,522







NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains information regarding Adjusted Operating Results, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide an alternative method for assessing the Company's ongoing operating results or liquidity and for comparing the Company’s financial performance to other companies. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the same purpose, and for planning and forecasting purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures in accordance with GAAP.

Management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings before items impacting comparability. The following table reconciles National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to Adjusted Operating Results for the six months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, (in thousands except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reported GAAP Earnings $ 167,328 $ 112,436 $ 299,720 $ 190,210 Items impacting comparability: Reduction of other post-retirement regulatory liability (Utility) (18,533 ) — (18,533 ) — Tax impact of reduction of other post-retirement regulatory liability 3,892 — 3,892 — Impairment of oil and gas properties (E&P) — — — 76,152 Tax impact of impairment of oil and gas properties — — — (20,980 ) Gain on sale of timber properties (Corporate/All Other) — — — (51,066 ) Tax impact of gain on sale of timber properties — — — 14,069 Premium paid on early redemption of debt — 15,715 — 15,715 Tax impact of premium paid on early redemption of debt — (4,321 ) — (4,321 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate/All Other) 2,170 (848 ) 6,659 450 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (456 ) 178 (1,398 ) (94 ) Adjusted Operating Results $ 154,401 $ 123,160 $ 290,340 $ 220,135 Reported GAAP Earnings Per Share $ 1.82 $ 1.23 $ 3.26 $ 2.08 Items impacting comparability: Reduction of other post-retirement regulatory liability, net of tax (Utility) (0.16 ) — (0.16 ) — Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax (E&P) — — — 0.60 Gain on sale of timber properties, net of tax (Corporate/All Other) — — — (0.40 ) Premium paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax — 0.12 — 0.12 Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate/All Other) 0.02 (0.01 ) 0.05 — Adjusted Operating Results Per Share $ 1.68 $ 1.34 $ 3.15 $ 2.40

Management defines Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability. The following tables reconcile National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reported GAAP Earnings $ 167,328 $ 112,436 $ 299,720 $ 190,210 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 91,245 84,342 179,823 167,462 Other (Income) Deductions (10,018 ) 10,875 (8,940 ) 13,051 Interest Expense 31,598 50,518 62,889 84,694 Income Taxes 57,458 40,210 102,356 69,627 Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties — — — 76,152 Gain on Sale of Timber Properties — — — (51,066 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 337,611 $ 298,381 $ 635,848 $ 550,130 Adjusted EBITDA by Segment Pipeline and Storage Adjusted EBITDA $ 61,371 $ 58,570 $ 118,519 $ 116,706 Gathering Adjusted EBITDA 43,056 41,424 87,088 81,217 Total Midstream Businesses Adjusted EBITDA 104,427 99,994 205,607 197,923 Exploration and Production Adjusted EBITDA 158,450 127,146 305,451 227,890 Utility Adjusted EBITDA 77,529 73,885 129,557 130,853 Corporate and All Other Adjusted EBITDA (2,795 ) (2,644 ) (4,767 ) (6,536 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 337,611 $ 298,381 $ 635,848 $ 550,130





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA