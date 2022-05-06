English French

Nanterre, 6 May 2022

VINCI will build the Springbank Off-Stream Reservoir in Canada

Reduction of flooding risk in and around Calgary

Infrastructure that contributes to the region’s climate resilience

A contract worth a total of CAN$379 million (€263 million)





VINCI Construction, through its earthworks subsidiary specialised in major projects, will build the Springbank Off-Stream Reservoir located 15 km west of Calgary on behalf of the Canadian province of Alberta.

This project will help protect the inhabitants of Calgary and the surrounding areas by diverting and temporarily storing water from the Elbow River during peak volume events to avoid flooding such as occurred in 2013.

The project, worth CAN$379 million (€263 million), is anticipated to last for three years. It includes a regulation structure on the Elbow river, a 29 m high earthen dam stretching approximately 3.8 km, and working together with a water intake and a 4.3 km diversion channel. In total, earthwork for this project is estimated at around 5 million cubic metres. The contract also includes road development works and construction of engineering structures on adjacent roads.

Award of the Springbank Project acknowledges VINCI Construction’s expertise in infrastructure that contributes to climate resilience in support of sustainable development. It reinforces VINCI’s local presence in Canada, where it accounts for over 5,200 employees and generated revenue of €1.6 billion in 2021.

