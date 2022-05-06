Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting

| Source: Constellation Software Inc. Constellation Software Inc.

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on directors at its May 5, 2022 annual and special shareholders' meeting. Each of the fifteen nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated March 24, 2022 was elected as a director. Voting was conducted by ballot with the following voting results:

 Name of Nominee Votes For%Votes Withheld%
 Jeff Bender15,848,30796.53% 569,6643.47% 
 John Billowits14,771,52289.97% 1,646,45010.03% 
 Lawrence Cunningham16,051,54997.77% 366,4222.23% 
 Susan Gayner16,005,86197.49% 412,1112.51% 
 Claire Kennedy16,361,68899.66% 56,2840.34% 
 Robert Kittel12,803,43477.98% 3,614,53822.02% 
 Mark Leonard16,143,97498.33% 273,9971.67% 
 Mark Miller15,848,49196.53% 569,4803.47% 
 Lori O’Neill15,985,95697.37% 432,0162.63% 
 Donna Parr16,341,74699.54% 76,2260.46% 
 Andrew Pastor16,344,02799.55% 73,9440.45% 
 Dexter Salna15,846,12296.52% 571,8493.48% 
 Laurie Schultz16,360,76099.65% 57,2120.35% 
 Barry Symons15,842,54496.50% 575,4273.50% 
 Robin Van Poelje15,017,30391.47% 1,400,6698.53% 












Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual and special meeting held earlier today will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

About Constellation Software Inc.
Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
416-861-9677
info@csisoftware.com
www.csisoftware.com