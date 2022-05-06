Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting

TORONTO, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on directors at its May 5, 2022 annual and special shareholders' meeting. Each of the fifteen nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated March 24, 2022 was elected as a director. Voting was conducted by ballot with the following voting results:



Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Jeff Bender 15,848,307 96.53% 569,664 3.47% John Billowits 14,771,522 89.97% 1,646,450 10.03% Lawrence Cunningham 16,051,549 97.77% 366,422 2.23% Susan Gayner 16,005,861 97.49% 412,111 2.51% Claire Kennedy 16,361,688 99.66% 56,284 0.34% Robert Kittel 12,803,434 77.98% 3,614,538 22.02% Mark Leonard 16,143,974 98.33% 273,997 1.67% Mark Miller 15,848,491 96.53% 569,480 3.47% Lori O’Neill 15,985,956 97.37% 432,016 2.63% Donna Parr 16,341,746 99.54% 76,226 0.46% Andrew Pastor 16,344,027 99.55% 73,944 0.45% Dexter Salna 15,846,122 96.52% 571,849 3.48% Laurie Schultz 16,360,760 99.65% 57,212 0.35% Barry Symons 15,842,544 96.50% 575,427 3.50% Robin Van Poelje 15,017,303 91.47% 1,400,669 8.53%













































Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual and special meeting held earlier today will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators.



