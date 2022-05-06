U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) Makes a Landing in Ameriprise’s $1.2 Trillion Trading Complex

San Antonio, TX, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (Nasdaq: GROW) (“the Company”), a registered investment advisory firm that focuses on specialized markets around the world, is proud to announce that its airlines ETF, the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS), has been approved by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (“Ameriprise”) and is now available to Ameriprise’s more-than 10,000 advisors, who manage approximately $1.2 trillion.

Boasting some 2 million individual, business and institutional clients, the Minneapolis-based Ameriprise is one of the largest investment firms in the world with locations in the U.S., Europe and Asia. Last year, Ameriprise was named the “#1 Most Trusted Wealth Manager” by Investor’s Business Daily (IBD), based on a survey of more than 6,000 consumers.

“We’re thrilled to see JETS make a landing in Ameriprise’s multiple trading platforms,” said Frank Holmes, the Company’s CEO and Chief Investment Officer. “The smart-beta 2.0 JETS ETF remains the premiere destination for investors seeking to gain exposure to the global commercial aviation industry, which includes not just airlines but also aircraft manufacturers, airport services companies and online travel agencies. In addition, we believe now could be an attractive buying opportunity as demand for commercial air travel continues to recover leading into the historically busy summer travel season.”

JETS held $3.4 billion in assets under management as of May 2, 2022. Besides Ameriprise, the ETF is available to trade at Citi, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley and other large brokerages.

No More Masks; Major Carriers Expand European Routes

“As readers may already know, a federal district court judge struck down the White House’s mask mandate on all mass transit within the U.S., including commercial flights,” Mr. Holmes commented. “Domestic airlines swiftly dropped their own mask requirements, meaning passengers can now choose to wear one or not whether they fly on Delta, United, American or Southwest. We expect the end of mask mandates to boost demand for long-distance flights since wearing a face covering for extended periods of time—from the West Coast to the East Coast of the U.S., for instance—can be particularly trying for many.”

For this reason and more, some domestic airline companies are optimistic that 2022 will mark the first profitable year since before the pandemic as bookings soar. For the second quarter ended June 30, United Airlines is forecasting its highest quarterly sales in its history as the carrier expands routes to Europe to meet summer travel demand.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclosure

Please consider carefully a fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and other important information, obtain a statutory and summary prospectus by visiting www.usglobaletfs.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Because the fund concentrates its investments in specific industries, the fund may be subject to greater risks and fluctuations than a portfolio representing a broader range of industries. The fund is non-diversified, meaning it may concentrate more of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. The fund invests in foreign securities which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for investments in emerging markets. The fund may invest in the securities of smaller-capitalization companies, which may be more volatile than funds that invest in larger, more established companies. The performance of the fund may diverge from that of the index. Because the fund may employ a representative sampling strategy and may also invest in securities that are not included in the index, the fund may experience tracking error to a greater extent than a fund that seeks to replicate an index. The fund is not actively managed and may be affected by a general decline in market segments related to the index. Airline companies may be adversely affected by a downturn in economic conditions that can result in decreased demand for air travel and may also be significantly affected by changes in fuel prices, labor relations and insurance costs.

Smart beta refers to a type of exchange-traded fund (ETF) that uses a rules-based system for selecting investments to be included in the fund portfolio.

Distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. U.S. Global Investors is the investment adviser to JETS.

All opinions expressed and data provided are subject to change without notice. Opinions are not guaranteed and should not be considered investment advice.