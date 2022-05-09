The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|4,951,760
|348.39
|1,725,158,534
|2 May 2022
|35,000
|390.45
|13,665,740
|3 May 2022
|40,000
|382.81
|15,312,564
|4 May 2022
|37,477
|391.34
|14,666,425
|5 May 2022
|36,000
|383.91
|13,820,796
|6 May 2022
|65,000
|363.10
|23,601,188
|Accumulated under the programme
|5,165,237
|349.69
|1,806,225,247
Following settlement of the transactions stated above and following a capital reduction, Jyske Bank will own a total of 4,196,532 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.08% of the share capital.
As of 3 May 2022, Jyske Bank had 64,999,982 outstanding shares in circulation.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Attachment