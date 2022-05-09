English Danish

The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 4,951,760 348.39 1,725,158,534 2 May 2022 35,000 390.45 13,665,740 3 May 2022 40,000 382.81 15,312,564 4 May 2022 37,477 391.34 14,666,425 5 May 2022 36,000 383.91 13,820,796 6 May 2022 65,000 363.10 23,601,188 Accumulated under the programme 5,165,237 349.69 1,806,225,247

Following settlement of the transactions stated above and following a capital reduction, Jyske Bank will own a total of 4,196,532 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.08% of the share capital.

As of 3 May 2022, Jyske Bank had 64,999,982 outstanding shares in circulation.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.



Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Attachment