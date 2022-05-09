World Plant-based Meats Intellectual Property Landscape 2022

Dublin, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant-based Meats: Intellectual Property Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2020, close to 340 million tons of meat was estimated to be produced worldwide. Compared to the early 1960s, this represents almost a 500% increase. Considering that the global population grew by 150% in the same time period, it is evident that meat consumption has increased at a rate that cannot be sustainable. Moreover, raising animals for slaughter is estimated to be responsible for close to 15% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, almost a third of the earth's freshwater is used in rearing animals for meat production.

Animal farming also requires large areas of land, for grazing, which is often the cause of deforestation efforts. Overall, the carbon footprint of livestock farming is substantial and a notable cause for concern, given its potential to contribute to global warming. In this context, it is worth highlighting that raising cattle for beef and lamb meat production, has a much larger environmental impact than pig meat and poultry. Vegetarian meats and plant-based products that resemble meat, in texture and, to some extent, taste, present a viable solution to the abovementioned crisis.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the preference for alternative meats has substantially increased. In fact, this trend is anticipated to continue gaining more popularity as the people become more aware of the harmful impact of meat on both human health and the environment.



In addition to being environmentally friendly, mock meat is also low in calories and fat content, and is a good source of protein and fiber. Medical studies have also shown that replacing animal meat has the potential to reduce the risk of hypertension and heart disease, certain types of cancer, and diabetes. Despite the numerous advantages of vegetarian meats, such alternatives are currently more expensive compared to similar quantities of animal meat.

Over time, the intellectual capital in this growing segment of the food and beverages industry has evolved and increased, in terms of number of patents filed / granted. Presently, the technology is available to develop a variety of faux meat products from beans and lentils, jackfruit, different types of nuts and seeds, pea protein, potato starch, seitan, soy and tofu, and various vegetables. Therefore, in order for stakeholders to remain competitive, it important to keep track of both areas of improvement and pockets of innovation.

The report features an extensive study of some of the key historical and contemporary intellectual property documents describing various meat-like products that have been synthesized from plants.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Notes



2. Summary Dashboard

Overall Intellectual Property Landscape

Key Prior Art Search Expressions

Key Trends related to Patent Applications (featuring Patentability & Freedom-to-Operate)

Key Trends related to Granted Patents (featuring Patentability & Freedom-to-Operate)

Claims Analysis

Key CPC Symbols

Key Applicants

3. Overall Intellectual Property Landscape Dataset



4. Prior Art Search Expressions (Keyword Analysis)



5. Patent Applications Dataset



6. Granted Patents Dataset



7. Claims Analysis



8. Key Applicants Analysis



9. CPC Analysis



Select Companies Mentioned

ABB Schweiz

Abbott Laboratories

Advitech

Agrigenetics

Agrinomics

Almendra

Ambrosia Foods

Arla Foods

Asahi Foods

BASF Plant Science

Beatrice Foods

Ben & Jerry's

Bertin

Beyond Meat

BGI Genomics

BioPet

Botaneco

Cadbury

CJ Group

Clara Foods

Colgate-Palmolive

Continental Foods

Cybex Technologies

Danone

Dawn Foods

Del Monte Foods

Delisi Group

Duynie Holding

Endori food

EnWave

EnzyTech

Evans Food Group

Exsymol

Exter B.V.

Fable Holdings

Fairmont Foods

Famenity

Fazer

FHG Corp

Filgen

FMC Corporation

Fonterra

Fuji Oil

Gene Bio Tech

General Mills

Genesis Global Limited

GESI Gastro

GI Innovation

Givaudan

Glanbia Nutritionals

Gofit Foods

Gogineun

Grassa

Greeneco

Ingredia

INNOBIO

Innophos

Iycus

Kellogg's

Kerry Group

Keystone Foods

Lifetree Biotech

Linde

Lipidyne

L-Nutra

MaiFu Nutrition

Mars

Mead Johnson

Meiji Dairies

Mercer

Metagenics

MGP Ingredients

Nabisco

Natures One

Nestle

Next Gen Foods

OptiSense

Procter & Gamble

ProForm Foods

Proteus Industries

Redefine Meat

Rhodia

Sapporo Holdings

Sigma Alimentos

TerraVia

The Brecks Company

The Coca-Cola Company

The Hershey Company

Typhoo

Unilever Bestfoods Deutschland

Vitex Foods

Yunhong Group

Zeno

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gc0cw8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.