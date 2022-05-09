World Plant-based Meats Intellectual Property Landscape 2022

Dublin, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant-based Meats: Intellectual Property Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2020, close to 340 million tons of meat was estimated to be produced worldwide. Compared to the early 1960s, this represents almost a 500% increase. Considering that the global population grew by 150% in the same time period, it is evident that meat consumption has increased at a rate that cannot be sustainable. Moreover, raising animals for slaughter is estimated to be responsible for close to 15% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, almost a third of the earth's freshwater is used in rearing animals for meat production.
Animal farming also requires large areas of land, for grazing, which is often the cause of deforestation efforts. Overall, the carbon footprint of livestock farming is substantial and a notable cause for concern, given its potential to contribute to global warming. In this context, it is worth highlighting that raising cattle for beef and lamb meat production, has a much larger environmental impact than pig meat and poultry. Vegetarian meats and plant-based products that resemble meat, in texture and, to some extent, taste, present a viable solution to the abovementioned crisis.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the preference for alternative meats has substantially increased. In fact, this trend is anticipated to continue gaining more popularity as the people become more aware of the harmful impact of meat on both human health and the environment.
In addition to being environmentally friendly, mock meat is also low in calories and fat content, and is a good source of protein and fiber. Medical studies have also shown that replacing animal meat has the potential to reduce the risk of hypertension and heart disease, certain types of cancer, and diabetes. Despite the numerous advantages of vegetarian meats, such alternatives are currently more expensive compared to similar quantities of animal meat.
Over time, the intellectual capital in this growing segment of the food and beverages industry has evolved and increased, in terms of number of patents filed / granted. Presently, the technology is available to develop a variety of faux meat products from beans and lentils, jackfruit, different types of nuts and seeds, pea protein, potato starch, seitan, soy and tofu, and various vegetables. Therefore, in order for stakeholders to remain competitive, it important to keep track of both areas of improvement and pockets of innovation.
The report features an extensive study of some of the key historical and contemporary intellectual property documents describing various meat-like products that have been synthesized from plants.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Notes
2. Summary Dashboard
- Overall Intellectual Property Landscape
- Key Prior Art Search Expressions
- Key Trends related to Patent Applications (featuring Patentability & Freedom-to-Operate)
- Key Trends related to Granted Patents (featuring Patentability & Freedom-to-Operate)
- Claims Analysis
- Key CPC Symbols
- Key Applicants
3. Overall Intellectual Property Landscape Dataset
4. Prior Art Search Expressions (Keyword Analysis)
5. Patent Applications Dataset
6. Granted Patents Dataset
7. Claims Analysis
8. Key Applicants Analysis
9. CPC Analysis
Select Companies Mentioned
- ABB Schweiz
- Abbott Laboratories
- Advitech
- Agrigenetics
- Agrinomics
- Almendra
- Ambrosia Foods
- Arla Foods
- Asahi Foods
- BASF Plant Science
- Beatrice Foods
- Ben & Jerry's
- Bertin
- Beyond Meat
- BGI Genomics
- BioPet
- Botaneco
- Cadbury
- CJ Group
- Clara Foods
- Colgate-Palmolive
- Continental Foods
- Cybex Technologies
- Danone
- Dawn Foods
- Del Monte Foods
- Delisi Group
- Duynie Holding
- Endori food
- EnWave
- EnzyTech
- Evans Food Group
- Exsymol
- Exter B.V.
- Fable Holdings
- Fairmont Foods
- Famenity
- Fazer
- FHG Corp
- Filgen
- FMC Corporation
- Fonterra
- Fuji Oil
- Gene Bio Tech
- General Mills
- Genesis Global Limited
- GESI Gastro
- GI Innovation
- Givaudan
- Glanbia Nutritionals
- Gofit Foods
- Gogineun
- Grassa
- Greeneco
- Ingredia
- INNOBIO
- Innophos
- Iycus
- Kellogg's
- Kerry Group
- Keystone Foods
- Lifetree Biotech
- Linde
- Lipidyne
- L-Nutra
- MaiFu Nutrition
- Mars
- Mead Johnson
- Meiji Dairies
- Mercer
- Metagenics
- MGP Ingredients
- Nabisco
- Natures One
- Nestle
- Next Gen Foods
- OptiSense
- Procter & Gamble
- ProForm Foods
- Proteus Industries
- Redefine Meat
- Rhodia
- Sapporo Holdings
- Sigma Alimentos
- TerraVia
- The Brecks Company
- The Coca-Cola Company
- The Hershey Company
- Typhoo
- Unilever Bestfoods Deutschland
- Vitex Foods
- Yunhong Group
- Zeno
