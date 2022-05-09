R1 RCM Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

MURRAY, Utah, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.



First Quarter 2022 Results:

Revenue of $385.7 million, up $43.1 million or 12.6% compared to the same period last year



GAAP net income of $29.4 million, up $3.6 million or 14.0% compared to the same period last year



Adjusted EBITDA of $89.3 million, up $8.9 million or 11.1% compared to the same period last year

“Our team remains highly committed to delivering strong results to our customers and the patients they serve, and I am proud of our execution in the first quarter,” said Joe Flanagan, president and chief executive officer of R1. “Demand for our solutions remains very robust, and we plan to increase our deployment capacity to support higher market demand and associated growth for R1 in the years ahead. Our pending acquisition of Cloudmed is on track for completion by the end of June and we are excited about the incremental value that we expect the combined company to deliver to our stakeholders.”

“Our first quarter results demonstrate continued strong operational execution and momentum in the business,” added Rachel Wilson, chief financial officer and treasurer. “We remain focused on disciplined execution and balancing near-term investments to support long-term growth.”

2022 Outlook

For 2022, on a standalone basis, R1 continues to expect to generate:

Revenue of between $1,660 million and $1,700 million





GAAP operating income of $200 million to $220 million





Adjusted EBITDA of $385 million to $405 million

The Company plans to update guidance after completion of the Cloudmed acquisition, which is expected to occur by the end of June 2022, subject to satisfaction of closing conditions, including shareholder approval for the issuance of stock related to the transaction.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

R1’s management team will host a conference call today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and business outlook. To participate, please dial 888-330-2022 (646-960-0690 outside the U.S. and Canada) using conference code number 5681952. A live webcast and replay of the call will be available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.r1rcm.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In order to provide a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by R1’s management team in financial and operational decision making, the Company supplements its GAAP consolidated financial statements with certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP cost of services, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses, and net debt. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income before net interest income/expense, income tax provision/benefit, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, strategic initiatives costs, and certain other items. Non-GAAP cost of services is defined as GAAP cost of services less share-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense attributed to cost of services. Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses is defined as GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses less share-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense attributed to selling, general and administrative expenses. Net debt is defined as debt less cash and cash equivalents, inclusive of restricted cash. Adjusted EBITDA guidance is reconciled to operating income guidance, the most closely comparable available GAAP measure.

Our board of directors and management team use adjusted EBITDA as (i) one of the primary methods for planning and forecasting overall expectations and for evaluating actual results against such expectations and (ii) a performance evaluation metric in determining achievement of certain executive incentive compensation programs, as well as for incentive compensation programs for employees. Non-GAAP cost of services and non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses are used to calculate adjusted EBITDA. Net debt is used as a supplemental measure of our liquidity.

Tables 4 through 9 present a reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

About R1 RCM

R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com

Table 1 R1 RCM Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 123.9 $ 130.1 Accounts receivable, net of $2.3 million and $2.4 million allowance 115.3 131.3 Accounts receivable, net of $0.1 million and $0.1 million allowance - related party 20.0 26.1 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 81.2 77.2 Total current assets 340.4 364.7 Property, equipment and software, net 95.0 94.7 Operating lease right-of-use assets 49.8 48.9 Non-current portion of deferred contract costs 24.5 23.4 Intangible assets, net 258.3 265.4 Goodwill 554.7 554.7 Non-current deferred tax assets 44.2 51.8 Other assets 69.4 45.7 Total assets $ 1,436.3 $ 1,449.3 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 21.0 $ 17.7 Current portion of customer liabilities 32.7 41.5 Current portion of customer liabilities - related party 6.9 7.9 Accrued compensation and benefits 66.7 97.0 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 13.4 13.5 Current portion of long-term debt 17.5 17.5 Other accrued expenses 63.3 59.1 Total current liabilities 221.5 254.2 Non-current portion of customer liabilities 3.5 3.3 Non-current portion of customer liabilities - related party 15.3 15.4 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 57.4 53.4 Long-term debt 750.7 754.9 Other non-current liabilities 21.4 21.4 Total liabilities 1,069.8 1,102.6 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 3.0 3.0 Additional paid-in capital 639.1 628.5 Accumulated deficit (34.9 ) (64.3 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6.6 ) (5.3 ) Treasury stock (234.1 ) (215.2 ) Total stockholders’ equity 366.5 346.7 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,436.3 $ 1,449.3





Table 2 R1 RCM Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net operating fees $ 322.8 $ 286.1 Incentive fees 30.2 29.0 Other 32.7 27.5 Net services revenue 385.7 342.6 Operating expenses: Cost of services 296.5 267.2 Selling, general and administrative 28.9 25.6 Other expenses 17.1 13.0 Total operating expenses 342.5 305.8 Income from operations 43.2 36.8 Net interest expense 4.7 3.9 Income before income tax provision 38.5 32.9 Income tax provision 9.1 7.1 Net income $ 29.4 $ 25.8 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.11 $ (2.37 ) Diluted $ 0.09 $ (2.37 ) Weighted average shares used in calculating net income (loss) per common share: Basic 278,747,261 239,290,145 Diluted 321,043,371 239,290,145





Basic: Net income $ 29.4 $ 25.8 Less dividends on preferred shares — (592.3 ) Net income (loss) available/allocated to common shareholders - basic $ 29.4 $ (566.5 ) Diluted: Net income $ 29.4 $ 25.8 Less dividends on preferred shares — (592.3 ) Net income (loss) available/allocated to common shareholders - diluted $ 29.4 $ (566.5 )





Table 3 R1 RCM Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net income $ 29.4 $ 25.8 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 18.9 17.9 Amortization of debt issuance costs 0.3 0.3 Share-based compensation 10.1 12.7 Loss on disposal and right-of-use asset write-downs 2.0 0.6 Provision for credit losses — 0.1 Deferred income taxes 7.3 4.9 Non-cash lease expense 3.2 2.9 Other 1.5 0.5 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and related party accounts receivable 22.1 (7.3 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (29.5 ) (19.4 ) Accounts payable 3.2 5.2 Accrued compensation and benefits (27.5 ) 9.4 Lease liabilities (2.1 ) (4.1 ) Other liabilities 1.7 (4.2 ) Customer liabilities and customer liabilities - related party (9.7 ) 0.7 Net cash provided by operating activities 30.9 46.0 Investing activities Purchases of property, equipment, and software (10.0 ) (9.6 ) Net cash used in investing activities (10.0 ) (9.6 ) Financing activities Repayment of senior secured debt (4.4 ) (6.5 ) Inducement of preferred stock conversion — (105.0 ) Exercise of vested stock options 0.4 4.4 Purchase of treasury stock (0.6 ) — Shares withheld for taxes (21.5 ) — Other (0.1 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (26.2 ) (107.1 ) Effect of exchange rate changes in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (0.9 ) (0.1 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6.2 ) (70.8 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at beginning of period 130.1 174.8 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of period $ 123.9 $ 104.0





Table 4 R1 RCM Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 vs. 2021

Change 2022 2021 Amount % Net income $ 29.4 $ 25.8 $ 3.6 14 % Net interest expense 4.7 3.9 0.8 21 % Income tax provision 9.1 7.1 2.0 28 % Depreciation and amortization expense 18.9 17.9 1.0 6 % Share-based compensation expense 10.1 12.7 (2.6 ) (20 )% Other expenses 17.1 13.0 4.1 32 % Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 89.3 $ 80.4 $ 8.9 11 %





Table 5 R1 RCM Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Cost of Services to Non-GAAP Cost of Services (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cost of services $ 296.5 $ 267.2 Less: Share-based compensation expense 4.3 7.3 Depreciation and amortization expense 18.6 17.1 Non-GAAP cost of services $ 273.6 $ 242.8





Table 6 R1 RCM Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Selling, General and Administrative to Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Selling, general and administrative $ 28.9 $ 25.6 Less: Share-based compensation expense 5.8 5.4 Depreciation and amortization expense 0.3 0.8 Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 22.8 $ 19.4





Table 7 R1 RCM Inc. Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net operating fees $ 322.8 $ 286.1 Incentive fees 30.2 29.0 Other 32.7 27.5 Net services revenue 385.7 342.6 Operating expenses: Cost of services (non-GAAP) 273.6 242.8 Selling, general and administrative (non-GAAP) 22.8 19.4 Sub-total 296.4 262.2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 89.3 $ 80.4





Table 8 R1 RCM Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income Guidance to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Guidance (Unaudited) (In millions) 2022 GAAP Operating Income Guidance $200-220 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense $85-95 Share-based compensation expense $45-55 Strategic initiatives, severance and other costs $40-50 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance $385-405



