R1 Awarded ‘Best in KLAS’ Across Multiple RCM Categories for 2026

CHICAGO, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 (“R1” or the “Company”), the leader in healthcare revenue management, has been named a 2026 ‘Best in KLAS’ award winner across multiple key categories, reflecting R1’s continued commitment to delivering exceptional results for its customers by providing deep expertise, strategic partnerships and innovative technology across the healthcare industry.

This year, R1 earned Best in KLAS recognition for Extended Business Office: Small (<200 beds), Government Reimbursement Services and Underpayment Recovery Services. R1 has been recognized by KLAS Research for the seventh consecutive year, earning 18 Best in KLAS awards over that period, including receiving Best in KLAS recognition for Government Reimbursement Services for three consecutive years and Extended Business Office: Small (<200 beds) for two consecutive years.

“We are honored to be recognized once again for our continued commitment to our customers,” said Natalie Klotsche, Executive Vice President of Client Strategy and Value at R1. “This recognition from KLAS underscores our team’s dedication to optimizing revenue management for healthcare providers. As we advance our Phare Revenue Operating System, we remain committed to combining innovative, AI-enabled capabilities with deep operational expertise and a partnership-driven approach—empowering customers to achieve sustainable revenue cycle transformation.”

Back-to-Back Years of Extended Business Office Services Recognition

Healthcare providers commend R1’s EBO services for the vital role they play in optimizing revenue cycle operations while reducing administrative burden. By managing critical functions such as billing, coding and patient collections, R1 enables small hospitals to operate more efficiently, improve cash flow and remain focused on delivering high-quality patient care.

“R1 does a great job. They are a true partner in the sense that when we need something, they are right on it. I think that is good leadership,” noted an industry executive in November 2025. “Their service is customizable to what we need.”

Third Year of Top Performing Government Reimbursement Services

R1’s government reimbursement experts continue to earn high praise from healthcare providers. As rules and compliance regulations change, R1 helps hospitals maximize government reimbursement accuracy and navigate complex reimbursement programs to recover missed revenue.

“R1 has done a fantastic job preparing Medicare bad debt logs for cost reports,” noted a hospital director in July 2025. “The firm continues to exceed my expectations.”

Industry Leading Underpayment Recovery Services

As most hospitals and physician groups lose 0.5%–1% of NPR annually to underpayments, R1’s underpayment recovery experts have been recognized by providers for their ability to successfully navigate this complex challenge by leveraging proprietary technology and expertise in payer reimbursement methods, contract management and billing. By identifying and collecting revenue that other solutions miss, R1 is able to support financial services and revenue cycle teams in optimizing their revenue cycle operations and driving cash flow.

“The firm's executive involvement has been at the next level,” said a hospital executive in December 2025. “A couple of the higher-ups have been very involved from the beginning, and they have served as thought partners with me related to driving strategic shifts in the way we are approaching and prioritizing the work.”

The Best in KLAS designation is determined entirely by provider and payer feedback, recognizing the software and solutions that have the greatest impact on healthcare organizations. For more information about R1’s award-winning suite of revenue cycle solutions, visit r1rcm.com.

About R1

R1 is the leader in healthcare revenue management, helping providers achieve new levels of performance through smart orchestration. A pioneer in the industry, R1 created the first Healthcare Revenue Operating System: a modular, intelligent platform that integrates automation, AI, and human expertise to strengthen the entire revenue cycle. With more than 20 years of experience, R1 partners with 1,000 providers, including 95 of the top 100 U.S. health systems, and handles over 270 million payer transactions annually. This scale provides unmatched operational insight to help healthcare organizations unlock greater long-term value. To learn more, visit: https://www.r1rcm.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

