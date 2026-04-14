UPDATE - R1 Announces Phare OS Expansion to Help Providers Navigate Growing Complexity and Margin Pressure

CHICAGO, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 (“R1” or the “Company”), the leader in healthcare revenue management, today shared the continued momentum of Phare OS, healthcare’s first revenue operating system, and the launch of a new solution for Denials Management. The launch combines the system-wide visibility and intelligence of Phare OS with a flexible customer engagement model, positioning R1 to help healthcare providers deliver positive outcomes while tackling some of the most vexing revenue cycle challenges.

Launched in October 2025 and now live with select R1 customers, Phare OS unifies intelligence, continuous learning and connectivity across the entire revenue cycle in a single platform. Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, has partnered with R1 for over two years and is now bringing Phare OS innovations into its revenue cycle operations. “R1 has been a key partner, helping us build and maintain financial and operational health so we can focus on our Mission of caring for patients in greatest need,” said Eric Wexler, CEO of Providence. “Phare OS, combined with R1’s delivery model and commitment to collaboration, plays an important role in supporting care delivery across our seven states and 51 hospitals.”

“The continued expansion of our AI investments, the rollout of new solutions and strong customer adoption are proving what’s possible when revenue runs on an integrated operating system,” said Joe Flanagan, CEO of R1. “We have fundamentally shifted healthcare revenue management to a technology‑first model. In 2026, we’re focused on scaling deployment of Phare OS across our customer base.”

Expansion of Agentic Solutions for Denials Management

Today R1 unveiled new capabilities in Denials Management to accelerate appeals, reduce denials and drive down accounts receivable at scale.

By embedding intelligent agents throughout the denials and appeals workflow, R1 helps customers reduce manual work and accelerate results. Phare OS automatically analyzes medical records and supporting data to generate stronger, evidence-backed appeals, allowing clinicians to move from writing to rapid review and editing, cutting appeal times up to 50%. The platform also automates time-consuming follow-ups, like payer calls, eliminating hours lost on hold. Together, expert teams and intelligent agents now enable R1 to recover nearly $1B annually and drive an average 15% increase in cash collections on behalf of our customers.

R37 Expands to New York City to Accelerate Phare OS Innovation

These advancements are driven by R37, the Company’s advanced AI lab dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare financial performance through scaled and practical innovation. R1 recently opened a new R37 location in New York City, expanding its presence in one of the world’s leading technology and AI hubs.

The new location enhances R1’s ability to attract top AI engineering talent and collaborate more closely with its AI partners, while accelerating the development of next-generation AI capabilities for Phare OS.

R1 is expanding AI engineering headcount dedicated to Phare OS by 70%, supported by a team of forward-deployed engineers who work directly with customers to identify opportunities to further streamline operations and increase revenue capture. The New York lab complements R1’s broader innovation footprint, with an additional R37 Lab location in San Francisco expected to open later this spring.

“Earlier this year, we introduced Phare Audit to challenge the status quo in DRG validation. We are now bringing the same forward-thinking approach to help organizations address denials management. With these developments, our customers benefit from the system-wide learning, intelligence and connectivity gained through Phare OS, while preserving the flexibility to adopt individual solutions to their immediate needs,” said Lee Kupferman, Co-CEO of R37, R1’s AI Lab.

R1 Technology Delivers Customer Impact

In live deployments, Phare OS is achieving more than 77% inpatient coding accuracy, with 95% of Phare Audit recommendations validated by coders. The platform is identifying an average of over $250 in expected incremental revenue per discharge, while autonomously resolving billing-related touches within a human-in-the-loop model. Across select use cases, more than 40% of denials are now fully resolved autonomously, contributing to a reduction of more than five days in cycle time.

At the 16th Annual Becker’s Healthcare Meeting in Chicago this week, leaders from Singing River Health System will showcase how they are redefining clinical and financial performance in partnership with R1. “We are excited to be live on Phare OS,” said Laurin St. Pé, CEO of Singing River. “From day one, R1’s team has worked side by side with ours, to make sure our people have the tools they need to do their best work. Today, 100% of our cases are now audited pre-bill, with coding and DRG experts continuing to strengthen performance on the back end.”

To learn more about R1’s work with Singing River and the deployment of Phare OS, click here: https://www.r1rcm.com/resource-library/transforming-revenue-cycle-performance-together/

About R1

R1 is the leader in healthcare revenue management, helping providers achieve new levels of performance through smart orchestration. A pioneer in the industry, R1 created the first Healthcare Revenue Operating System: a modular, intelligent platform that integrates automation, AI, and human expertise to strengthen the entire revenue cycle. With more than 20 years of experience, R1 partners with 1,000 providers, including 95 of the top 100 U.S. health systems, and handles over 270 million payer transactions annually. This scale provides unmatched operational insight to help healthcare organizations unlock greater long-term value. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

Contacts

R1

Will Reilly

VP, Marketing

media@r1rcm.com

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Eliza Rothstein / Madeline Jones

R1RCM-JF@joelefrank.com