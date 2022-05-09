BioXcel Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights

Received FDA approval of IGALMI™ (dexmedetomidine) sublingual film for acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar I or II disorder in adults

Top-line data readout in Q4 2022/early Q1 2023 for TRANQUILITY II Phase 3 trial evaluating BXCL501 in acute treatment of agitation associated with Alzheimer’s disease

Extended cash runway into 2025 with $260 million strategic financing for IGALMI commercial launch and clinical and regulatory milestones

U.S. national salesforce deployment to commence on May 23, 2022

To host conference call today, May 9, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTAI), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and provided an update on key strategic initiatives.

“2022 has already been a transformative year during which we have made monumental progress on our journey to become the leading AI-enabled neuroscience company. Our recent achievements across our clinical, business, and commercial priorities, highlighted by our first FDA approval of IGALMI, have positioned us to realize our 2022 goals and beyond,” said Vimal Mehta, Ph.D., CEO of BioXcel Therapeutics. “Building on this momentum, we are excited to launch IGALMI, advance our proven technology, and continue delivering innovative medicines to patients and caregivers.”

Company Highlights

Neuroscience Franchise

IGALMI™ Approval and Commercial Launch

IGALMI was approved by the FDA on April 5, 2022 for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar I or II disorder in adults.1 Within these two patient populations in the U.S., up to 25 million agitation episodes occur each year.2-4

The Company is focused on the following key commercial launch activities to provide access to patients and caregivers:

Institutional Sales Force : Seasoned sales specialists were onboarded, undergoing training, and will be deployed for launch. The team has an average of over 21 years of industry experience, 14 years in hospital settings, and 8 product launches. Launch meeting to be held in mid-May in preparation for national salesforce deployment on May 23 rd across priority regions and customers.

: Seasoned sales specialists were onboarded, undergoing training, and will be deployed for launch. The team has an average of over 21 years of industry experience, 14 years in hospital settings, and 8 product launches. Market Access Team : Currently engaging with group purchasing organizations (GPOs) and high value Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs).

: Currently engaging with group purchasing organizations (GPOs) and high value Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs). Trade Launch: Product load into distribution channels in Q3 2022.

Clinical Pipeline

BXCL501, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine, is being investigated in multiple neuropsychiatric conditions. BXCL501 has received Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designation for the acute treatment of agitation associated with dementia.

Indication Expansion

Alzheimer’s Disease-related Agitation: TRANQUILITY program designed to maximize BXCL501 opportunity to treat Alzheimer’s Disease-related agitation. There are an estimated 100 million agitation episodes in Alzheimer’s patients occurring in the U.S. annually. 5 TRANQUILITY II: First patient dosed; top-line data readout in Q4 2022/early Q1 2023. TRANQUILITY III: Trial underway with enrollment initiating in 2H 2022. Selection of 40 mcg and 60 mcg dosing regimens in pivotal trial supported by breakthrough designation from the FDA, along with positive efficacy, safety, and tolerability data observed in 100 patients in the Phase 1b/2 TRANQUILITY trial and a recent study of BXCL501 40 mcg.

TRANQUILITY program designed to maximize BXCL501 opportunity to treat Alzheimer’s Disease-related agitation. There are an estimated 100 million agitation episodes in Alzheimer’s patients occurring in the U.S. annually. Adjunctive Treatment for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD): Initiated Phase 1 multiple ascending dose trial in healthy volunteers.



Geographic Expansion

Marketing Authorization Application: Submission to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for BXCL501 for acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar I or II disorder in adults in 2Q 2022.

Submission to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for BXCL501 for acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar I or II disorder in adults in 2Q 2022. Japan Entry: Company exploring market entry strategies to expand access of IGALMI to patients in Japan.

OnkosXcel Therapeutics

Established OnkosXcel Therapeutics as a wholly owned subsidiary to focus on the sustained expansion and optimization of the Company’s immuno-oncology (I-O) franchise, including its most advanced I-O program, BXCL701. BXCL701 is an investigational, orally administered, systemic innate immune activator in development for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer and advanced solid tumors that are refractory or treatment naïve to checkpoint inhibitors.

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) Program: Following positive Phase 2 data for BXCL701 in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) announced this past February, continued ongoing Phase 2 trial in mCRPC patients with either small cell neuroendocrine carcinoma (SCNC) or adenocarcinoma phenotype. Expect to complete enrollment of 28-patient SCNC cohort in 2H 2022. First patient enrolled in adenocarcinoma randomized trial expansion evaluating BXCL701 monotherapy vs. BXCL701-KEYTRUDA combination therapy.





Following positive Phase 2 data for BXCL701 in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) announced this past February, continued ongoing Phase 2 trial in mCRPC patients with either small cell neuroendocrine carcinoma (SCNC) or adenocarcinoma phenotype. Solid Tumors Program (Checkpoint Naïve and Refractory): Additional efficacy data from MD Anderson-led open-label Phase 2 basket trial of BXCL701 and KEYTRUDA is expected in 2H 2022.



Strategic Financing

Announced $260 Million Strategic Financing with Oaktree and Qatar Investment Authority: Full execution of this financing would extend the Company’s cash runway into 2025 to support the commercial launch of IGALMI and achieve key clinical and regulatory milestones.



First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Research and Development Expenses: Research and development expenses were $18.6 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $14.7 million for the same period in 2021. The increased expenses were primarily attributable to clinical trial costs related to the Company’s TRANQUILITY program.

General and Administrative Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $12.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, as compared to $11.6 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily due to personnel and costs related to the commercial launch readiness efforts for IGALMI in the U.S.

Net Loss: BioXcel Therapeutics reported a net loss of $31.5 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of $26.4 million for the same period in 2021.

As of March 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled approximately $200 million. This excludes contributions from the $260 million strategic financing announced in April. To date the Company has drawn $70M of the loan agreement and has met the milestone to receive $30M of the royalty financing which is expected to be drawn in the second quarter of 2022.

About TRANQUILITY II and III

Initiated in December of 2021, TRANQUILITY II and III are pivotal Phase 3 trials evaluating BXCL501 for the acute treatment of agitation in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. The trials expand the evaluation of patients who experience agitation across diverse medical settings and across the range of dementia severity. TRANQUILITY II and III are designed to maximize the opportunity of BXCL501 for the treatment of the full spectrum of agitation associated with AD. Each trial will enroll approximately 150 dementia patients 65 years and older who will self-administer 40 mcg or 60 mcg of BXCL501 or placebo whenever agitation episodes occur over a three-month period. TRANQUILITY II will assess patients in assisted living or residential facilities requiring minimal assistance with activities of daily living. TRANQUILITY III will assess patients residing in nursing homes with moderate to severe dementia and require moderate or greater assistance with activities of daily living. The studies will assess agitation as measured by the changes from baseline in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale-Excitatory Component (PEC) and Pittsburgh Agitation Scale (PAS) total scores. The primary efficacy endpoint for both studies is change in PEC score from baseline measured at two hours after the initial dose and subsequent doses.

About BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The Company’s drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. The Company’s commercial product, IGALMI™ (developed as BXCL501) is a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine approved by the FDA for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar I or II disorder in adults. The safety and effectiveness of IGALMI has not been established beyond 24 hours from the first dose. BXCL501 is also being evaluated for the acute treatment of agitation associated with Alzheimer’s disease, and as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. The Company is also developing BXCL502 as a potential therapy for chronic agitation in dementia and, under its subsidiary OnkosXcel Therapeutics, BXCL701, an investigational, orally administered, systemic innate immunity activator for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer and advanced solid tumors that are refractory or treatment naïve to checkpoint inhibitors. For more information, please visit www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. Statements of operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues $ - $ $ - Operating expenses Research and development $ 18,559 $ 14,741 General and administrative 12,921 11,638 Total operating expenses $ 31,480 $ 26,379 Loss from operations $ (31,480 ) $ (26,379 ) Other income (expense) Interest income, net 8 3 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (31,472 ) $ (26,376 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (1.12 ) $ (1.08 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 27,980 24,524 Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 200,435 $ 232,968 Working capital $ 191,565 $ 220,145 Total assets $ 211,045 $ 239,439 Long-term liabilities $ 1,028 $ 1,105 Total liabilities $ 17,025 $ 17,772 Total stockholders' equity $ 194,020 $ 221,667

















