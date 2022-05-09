Flow Capital Announces a Follow-on Investment in Echobox

TORONTO, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) (“Flow Capital”) announces that is has closed a third tranche investment in Echobox Ltd. (“Echobox”).



Echobox is a leading AI platform providing machine learning-based automation solutions to the global publishing industry. Businesses around the world automate the distribution of over 40 million stories each year with Echobox.

“Echobox has a proven product-market fit that is enabling traditional publishers to thrive in the digital social age. We are excited to be extending our support for them as they continue their impressive revenue growth and rapid global expansion. This follow-on investment further demonstrates our ability to identify and fund high performance, high growth companies” commented Alex Baluta, Chief Executive Officer of Flow Capital.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. For more information on Flow Capital, please visit www.flowcap.com.

