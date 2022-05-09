LIZHI’s Thriving Social App TIYA Amps Up Real-Time Interactivity With Key New Features

GUANGZHOU, China, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company” or “We”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), an audio-based social and entertainment platform, has unveiled a slew of new features for its TIYA App, a global social networking platform. These new features, available through the latest app update, enrich TIYA users’ real-time online interactions.



Having been downloaded by nearly 20 million users by the end of 2021, TIYA aims to meet users’ social needs in diverse usage scenarios by continuously innovating easy-to-use online social networking tools and creating a real-time interactive social space.

Among TIYA’s new features, its modified group recommendation function uses LIZHI’s in-house technology and AI to recommend suitable and relevant “groups” based on users’ interests, further customizing and optimizing the user experience. Groups already engaged in real-time chat are recommended first so that users can immediately join the group’s conversation – this brings together active users and increases group social engagement on TIYA.

Both TIYA’s group function and real-time interactive group spaces now also benefit from LIZHI’s proprietary technologies: VoderX, an instant messaging (IM) platform that enhances online interactivity and provides tailored IM functions; and DOREME, an audio and video streaming solution that provides high-quality technical support for LIZHI’s products, including reducing voice delay and optimizing sound quality. Improving the quality and efficiency of real-time interactions through DOREME enables smoother and more stable communication in multi-user scenarios. Integrating VoderX and DOREME into TIYA has optimized the online social audio experience making it even more vibrant with innovative features such as special voice effects for audio chats and personalized instant messaging options.

TIYA continuously improves its interaction functions and invitation process for group spaces to create more user-friendly social products, help users more easily and efficiently make online connections, and grow active online communities.

In a recent app update, TIYA had unveiled a new innovative feature, dubbed the “real-time interactive group space,” on top of a redesign and optimization of its user interface. TIYA users can easily switch to the new real-time interactive group space with just one click, enabling group access to voice and text chat, image and screen-sharing, in-app YouTube video playback, and more multimedia functions – these combined features encourage real-time socializing with friends and contribute to a richer social experience.

Since its launch, TIYA has endeavored to enrich the online social experience for communities as well as help users foster lasting connections and more effective online interactions through diverse communication features. TIYA plans to continuously roll out more new features through app updates, such as new ways to interact online based on users’ interests, with the ultimate goal of satisfying users’ needs and becoming a global, leading real-time social platform for diverse communities.

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. has created a comprehensive audio-based social ecosystem with a global presence. The Company aims to cater to users’ interests in audio entertainment and social networking through its product portfolios. LIZHI INC. envisions an audio ecosystem where everyone can be connected and interact through voices. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lizhi.fm.

