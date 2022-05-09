ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
2-May-2252,220€532.86€27,825,782.10
3-May-2225,130€538.38€13,529,544.69
4-May-2233,918€541.31€18,360,006.73
5-May-2225,994€544.24€14,146,984.96
6-May-2233,143€526.92€17,463,666.47

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

