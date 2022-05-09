ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|2-May-22
|52,220
|€532.86
|€27,825,782.10
|3-May-22
|25,130
|€538.38
|€13,529,544.69
|4-May-22
|33,918
|€541.31
|€18,360,006.73
|5-May-22
|25,994
|€544.24
|€14,146,984.96
|6-May-22
|33,143
|€526.92
|€17,463,666.47
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
