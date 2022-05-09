SeenThis Selected as an LVMH Innovation Award Finalist for Media and Brand Awareness

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SeenThis, a creative technology company offering innovative, streaming solutions for digital advertising and content, has been selected as a Finalist for an LVMH Innovation Award in the Media and Brand Awareness category. SeenThis was selected as one of 21 finalists from a pool of 950 applicants and has been invited to be part of the LVMH Lab during the Viva Technology Show (VivaTech), where the winner will be named. The show brings together the “game changers driving the digital transformation around the world.” Since 2017, the LVMH Innovation Award has offered startups from around the world the opportunity to present their solutions at VivaTech, to accelerate the luxury experience of the Group's Maisons.



“Fusing creativity and innovation is at the core of LVMH’s DNA, and we’re excited to welcome these 21 new startups to our incomparable ecosystem,” says LVMH Group Managing Director Toni Belloni.

SeenThis transforms digital advertising by streaming HD quality video and content without file size restrictions. This works from a performance, cost and sustainability standpoint and enables agencies, advertisers, publishers and media owners, and ad-tech clients to create a scalable, cost-effective, and sustainable video in display. SeenThis offers all-inclusive, in-house creative and development service to prepare client’s creatives for streaming. The output is fully compatible and certified with all major ad servers. This includes development of special formats, to further align to campaign and brand objectives. Self-service and API integration solutions are also available.

Benefits of streaming include:

Instant loading yielding higher engagement and video completion rates

yielding higher engagement and video completion rates Cost reductions achieved by integrating video into the display ecosystem

achieved by integrating video into the display ecosystem Reduced carbon footprint driven by data reduction occurring during streaming, using c.40% less data than current video download technology



“We are honoured to be named a finalist for this year’s LVMH Innovation Awards. Streaming technology provides several major benefits to brands and media companies, and we are thrilled that LVMH recognizes our solution as a contributor to global digital transformation,” said Marcela Oguntoye, Client Services Director at SeenThis.

SeenThis will participate at the LVMH booth at the Viva Technology Show from June 15th to June 18th 2022 at Parc des Expositions de la Porte de Versailles, Paris, France.

About the LVMH Innovation Award

The LVMH Innovation Award was introduced in 2017 to recognize promising start-ups from around the world. The award affirms the importance of new ideas resonating with the group’s core values of excellence, creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Each year, hundreds of startups submit to be chosen as finalists and be invited to be part of the LVMH Lab during the Viva Technology Show in Paris which brings together the game changers driving the digital transformation around the world.

About SeenThis

Since 2017, Swedish tech company SeenThis has been evolving screen experiences for everyone, everywhere. With its groundbreaking adaptive streaming technology, SeenThis is transforming the distribution and climate impact of digital content. With billions of streams served for more than 1000 brands in over 40 countries, the company is on a journey to reshape the internet — for good. Working across eight offices globally, SeenThis employees are obsessed with creating a truly high-speed and energy efficient Internet. For more information, visit seenthis.co.