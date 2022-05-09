Cannabix Technologies Correlates THC in Breath and Blood using Proprietary Sample Collection and Analysis Hardware in Experimental Study

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (the “Company or Cannabix”) developer of marijuana breathalyzer devices for law enforcement and the workplace reports it has successfully tested a supplemental version of its FAIMS technology for detection of ∆9-tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”) and related analytes in human breath in an independent experimental study. The study showed excellent correlation between breath samples collected and analyzed with Cannabix hardware and blood plasma levels of THC. The Company’s handheld Breath Collection Unit (“BCU”, Fig. 1) and newly developed laboratory “MS Breath Sampler” (Fig. 2) were used together to provide a new ground-breaking method for drug detection that complements gold-standard mass spectrometry (MS), and has the potential to significantly decrease laboratory analysis times and operating costs, while maintaining sensitive, precise results. The Company has developed a unique breath analysis system, capable of sampling breath for low volatility analytes, like THC, and can be completed within seconds, with no sample preparation needed.



This novel system, developed by Cannabix scientists and engineers was recently tested in an independent study conducted by pioneering scientist, Dr. Phillip Olla, of Audacia Bioscience in Ontario. Dr. Olla is one of only a handful of scientists globally who has historically ever conducted THC analysis in blood and breath.

THC in Breath & Blood Data

The experimental study included 6 subjects with a 60%-40% between men and women with an average age of 23 years. Breath and blood samples were taken simultaneously at the baseline (a timepoint before smoking cannabis) and incremental time points (after smoking cannabis) out to 1 hour and 40 minutes after smoking (it should be noted that Cannabix has been able to detect and confirm THC in breath using the same hardware out to 4 hours after smoking in recent lab testing). Breath samples were taken with the Cannabix BCU, and analyzed using the Cannabix Mass Spectrometer (MS) Breath Sampler coupled to Thermo TSQ Quantum Ultra MS. THC fragments were analyzed using Thermo Xcalibur software and areas under the chromatogram curves (AUC) were determined using the software’s detection feature. Blood serum samples were analyzed at Analytical Facility for Bioactive Molecules at The Hospital for Sick Children (Toronto, ON, Canada) using LC/MS/MS, according to conventional standard operating procedures.

The resulting data (see Fig. 3 below) provides an excellent correlation between human breath samples collected and analyzed with the Cannabix hardware and blood plasma levels of THC. Furthermore, the data from this experimental study supports literature by showing the same trends in THC metabolism, and that blood and breath levels of THC over time correlate with a high degree of accuracy - within one or two hours after smoking (Fig. 4). Readers should note that blood is currently the standard measurement for law enforcement, toxicologists and evidence used in courts of law. The BCU is also being used with the Cannabix portable FAIMS THC detection unit.

Cannabix Sr. Analytical Chemist, Dr. Jared Boock stated, “This study shows the capability of the Cannabix Breath Analysis system to easily and rapidly collect breath samples in the field and correlate to blood THC levels. Law enforcement and toxicologists rely on gold standard mass spectrometry results to confirm drug presence in blood. We have developed a truly ground-breaking breath analysis tool capable of breath sampling for THC, within seconds, with no sample preparation needed. Furthermore, we were able to store, ship and analyze samples for up to 40 hours after they were taken in the field.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/072dd794-1bf0-4db4-bb7e-5f3cd789038c

(1) “Blood Cannabinoids. I. Absorption of THC and Formation of 11-OH-THC and THCCOOH During and After Smoking Marijuana”, Journal of Analytic Toxicology, Vol. 16: 276-282 (1992).

(2) Data presented on Fig. 4 was adapted from a historical study (1). The matching post-smoking timepoints were selected to highlight the correlation between the plasma THC levels between the studies. For the full data and original graph, please refer to the original publication.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana breathalyzer technologies for law enforcement and the workplace. Cannabix is working to develop drug-screening devices that will detect THC - the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes impairment using breath samples. Breath testing for THC would allow employers and law enforcement to identify recent marijuana use that better aligns with impairment. Cannabix devices are in the advanced prototype and pre-clinical testing stage.

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO

Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at info@cannabixtechnologies.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company, such as final development of a commercial or prototype product(s), successful trial or pilot of company technologies, no assurance that commercial sales of any kind actually materialize; no assurance the Company will have sufficient funds to complete product development. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks regarding protection of proprietary technology; (iii) the ability of the Company to complete financings; (iv) the ability of the Company to develop and market its future product; and (v) risks regarding government regulation, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and filings. There is no assurance that its development of marijuana breathalyzer technology will provide any benefit to the Company, and no assurance that any proposed new products will be built, will be successful in beta testing or clinical trials. There is no assurance that existing “patent pending” technologies licensed by the Company will receive patent status by regulatory authorities. The Company is not currently selling commercial breathalyzers. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements