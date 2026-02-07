Cannabix Technologies announces Non-Brokered LIFE Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (the “Company or Cannabix”) is pleased to announce its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of a minimum of 1,000,000 and up to 2,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of a minimum of CDN$500,000 and up to CDN$1,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Share”) and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of CDN$0.65 per Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance, subject to the following acceleration right. If, at any time after the date of issuance of the Warrants, the closing price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (or such other stock exchange on which the Shares may be traded from time to time) is at or above CDN$0.75 per Share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days (the “Triggering Event”), the Company may, within 5 days of the Triggering Event, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice thereof to the holders of the Warrants, by way of news release, and in such case the Warrants will expire on the first day that is 30 calendar days after the date on which such notice is given by the Company announcing the Triggering Event.

Certain insiders of the Company may acquire Units in the Offering. Any participation by insiders in the Offering would constitute a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). All securities issued to insiders will be issued on the same terms and conditions as those issued to arm’s‑length subscribers, and no insiders will receive any preferential treatment or benefit in connection with their participation. The Company confirms that no proceeds of the Offering will be used to repay insider debt, pay compensation to insiders, or fund transactions involving insiders or their affiliates. The participation of insiders in the Offering is expected to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the Units subscribed for by the insiders, nor the consideration for the Units paid by such insiders, would exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Cannabix plans to use the net proceeds of this financing to fund manufacturing inventory and labour, general and administrative expenses (including investor relations) and unallocated working capital.

There is an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca and at cannabixtechnologies.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision. The Offering is available to purchasers resident in Canada, except Quebec, the United States or countries other than the United States and Canada in reliance on the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). In accordance with the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, Shares issued under the Offering will not be subject to resale restrictions pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

An investor of the Company holds a contractual participation right until May 15, 2026 in respect of future equity financings by the Company. The Company has received an executed waiver from such investor indicating that they will not exercise their participation right in connection with the Offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

Forward-Looking, Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “predict”, “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward looking statements concerning, without limitation, statements relating to the Offering (including with respect to the timing, investor demand, and closing of the Offering, clearing any regulatory comments with respect to the Offering, the anticipated proceeds of the Offering, and the Company’s intended use of proceeds from the Offering). Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with research, development and commercialization risks of its products; regulatory risks governing standards and use of our products; product liability; and future financing risks.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company’s future operations. The Company’s actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.