Marineland Dolphin Adventure Earns American Humane Certified™ Seal for Exceptional Animal Welfare

WASHINGTON, DC, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization and the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare practices, today announced that Marineland Dolphin Adventure earned the American Humane Certified™ seal, demonstrating the exceptional welfare and treatment provided to animals in its care. The facility passed rigorous, expert third-party audits to join a growing number of leading zoological institutions that have earned the American Humane Certified™ designation.

“All animals, including those being cared for in our zoos, aquariums and conservation parks, are entitled to humane treatment,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. “When you see the Humane Certified™ seal of approval, you can rest assured that the facility meets the highest standards of animal care. We commend Marineland for this great achievement - a testament to the hard work, dedication and compassion of the oceanarium’s amazing staff.”

The Humane Conservation™ program is the first certification effort solely dedicated to helping verify the welfare and demonstrably humane treatment of animals living in zoos, aquariums and conservation centers across the globe. The program enforces rigorous, science-based and comprehensive criteria for animal welfare, developed by an independent Scientific Advisory Committee comprised of world-renowned leaders in the fields of animal science, animal behavior and animal ethics. The standards provide verification of good practices at deserving zoos and aquariums, and an assurance to visitors that the institution they are visiting is worthy of their support.

American Humane’s certification process exhaustively verifies the many dimensions of animal welfare, with areas of evaluation including: excellent health and housing; positive social interactions within groups of animals, as well as between animals and handlers; safe and stimulating environments with concern for factors such as appropriate lighting, sound levels, air quality, and thermoregulation; and, evidence of thorough preparation and protocols established to prevent and manage medical or operational emergencies.

"Above the fog of the pandemic is a great future that shines brightly and at Marineland we are thrilled to embark upon the responsibility and honor of becoming American Humane Certified™. The care and welfare of the marvelous Dolphins in our care is our number one priority," said Travis Burke, Executive Director of The Dolphin Company North America. "The certification is a testament to the selfless dedication and hard work of our specialists, educators, vets, support team and our General Manager as they strive to educate our guests on a daily basis and share the wonders of the marine world. Becoming American Humane Certified™ reflects the commitment we have, throughout our organization, to ensure the animals in our care are provided the best care and welfare possible. This certification is a vital cornerstone in supporting our strategic vision as a conservation-based aquarium dedicated to protecting species from extinction, educating the public, and exemplifying the highest levels of animal care and welfare. Being Humane Certified™ is a testament to the hard work, dedication and compassion of our care professionals.”

Marineland Dolphin Adventure, located in St. Augustine, Florida, is the world’s first oceanarium, founded to foster the preservation and protection of marine life. Its mission is to utilize interactive education, enhanced by on-site research, to inspire visitors and new generations to value and respect marine mammals and their environment. The facility’s interactive programs offer a unique way for people to come up close and personal with bottlenose dolphins and form a connection that will last a lifetime. Guests can also visit the resident sea turtles and sand tiger sharks.

