Mosaic Homes Launches Moody Yards, Port Moody’s Newest Mixed-Use Development with Striking Residential, Rental and Commercial Spaces

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Port Moody is preparing for the spring arrival of Mosaic Homes ’ newest community, Moody Yards . Primed to become an extension of this sought-after Metro Vancouver community, the residential buildings, situated on Murray Street and at the edge of Rocky Point Park, will bring thoughtfully designed homes to Port Moody.

Known for its proximity to the water, mountains, and rapid transit, Port Moody is a thriving close-knit community. Moody Yards draws inspiration from Port Moody’s industrial heritage and plays a significant role in the revitalization of Murray Street to an evolving urban high street. Emerging as one of Metro Vancouver’s most attractive and convenient places to live and work, Moody Yards provides prospective buyers with an opportunity to own in a growing, culturally rich city. Moody Yards will bring forward a dynamic collection of 160 homes, in addition to rental homes and commercial spaces for cafés, shops, and services.

Convenience and connection to nature are key considerations that Mosaic Homes kept front and centre in Moody Yards. Residents will be well-positioned for entertainment and transportation with restaurants, Brewers Row, recreational facilities, the Shoreline Trail, and Moody Centre SkyTrain Station each within walking distance from their future address. Meanwhile, Vancouver, Burnaby, Simon Fraser University, and Coquitlam are a short SkyTrain ride or drive from the development respectively.

Homes at Moody Yards are bright and spacious with smart layouts, high ceilings, oversized windows, and ample built-in storage. The interior design follows a classic style with hints of an industrial feel, featuring warm tones blended with a modern colour palette of Oyster Grey or Rich Navy, further complemented by matte black fixtures. Homeowners can embrace a connection to nature with their own private patio or deck.

Residents can experience the luxury of having a collection of small businesses on the ground level of Moody Yards, where 14 commercial spaces provide over 29,000 sq ft for future cafés, shops and services. In addition, Moody Yards residents will have access to a shared private courtyard - MY Backyard - covering over 36,000 sq ft of outdoor space; meanwhile, the beautifully designed MY Co-Work Studio inspires creativity with a change of scenery.

“For over 20 years, we’ve been building better homes for Metro-Vancouver residents. We couldn’t be more excited to again be contributing to the growth of Port Moody,” said Geoff Duyker, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Mosaic Homes. “Creating a cohesive community has long been at the heart of our company’s vision for Moody Yards.”

Mosaic sought out the award-winning international firm with a local perspective, MGA | Michael Green Architecture, to bring the plan for Moody Yards to life. The MGA team is behind the mixed-use Les Groues in Paris, a landmark activity centre in Gallivare, Sweden, and the first mass timber office building for Google in California, to name just a few of their innovative projects.

“Positioning Moody Yards at the heart of a bustling community and across the street from a waterfront park provided us with the base inspiration for this project; everything else flowed seamlessly thereafter,” said Michael Green, Founder and Principal of MGA. “This truly marks the next evolution of Port Moody. We’re thrilled to be a part of it.”

Sales at Moody Yards start soon. To celebrate the upcoming launch, on June 4th a Moody Yards Block Party featuring live music and local food trucks will take place at Mosaic's Home Store located at 3015 Murray Street.

To learn more about Moody Yards, visit https://mosaichomes.com/property/moodyyards/ .



About Mosaic



Mosaic Homes is a Vancouver-based homebuilder focused on designing and building better homes throughout the Lower Mainland. After over 20 years in business and nearly 7,000 homes later, ‘A Better Home’ remains its promise.

