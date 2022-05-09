BlueCat names David Duncan as Chief Marketing Officer

TORONTO, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueCat Networks, the Adaptive DNS™ company, announced that David Duncan has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer, effective May 4.



Duncan brings more than 30 years of marketing, cybersecurity, and network infrastructure experience. As CMO, he will drive brand awareness and growth for BlueCat’s DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (together known as DDI) solutions. He will oversee product marketing, demand generation, channel marketing, community marketing, and corporate communications functions.

“David’s experience and track record for leading and nurturing agile marketing teams is a tremendous asset,” said Stephen Devito, BlueCat’s Chief Executive Officer. “His passion for DNS and extensive cybersecurity background will serve us well as we share our stories with customers and prospects around the globe.”

Before joining BlueCat, Duncan served as Vice President of Integrated Marketing at Gitlab, where he drove demand generation, channel marketing, and field marketing to help the company achieve a successful IPO with the highest pipeline coverage in its history. He has also held senior marketing roles at Broadcom, CA Technologies, Tenable, and Webroot.

“I’m thrilled to join BlueCat – a pioneer and leader in DDI. Customer adoption of DDI solutions is accelerating as enterprises recognize the need to scale their networks to support hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and application modernization, and invest more in DNS security,” Duncan said. “I’m eager to contribute to a market-leading company that is consistently recognized by customers for delivering exceptional value and service, and by employees for being a great workplace.”

Duncan earned an MBA in international marketing from the University of Colorado Boulder and a Master of Science in Computer Information Systems from Regis University. He lives outside Boulder, Colorado.

BlueCat is the Adaptive DNS™ company. The company's mission is to help the world's largest organizations thrive on network complexity, from branch to the enterprise to the cloud. To do this, BlueCat re-imagined DNS. The result – Adaptive DNS™ – is a dynamic, open, secure, scalable, and automated resource that supports the most challenging digital transformation initiatives, like adoption of hybrid cloud and rapid application development.

